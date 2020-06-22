10 Ways Coconut Oil Can Be Used To Enhance Your Beauty

To Fight Skin Ageing Skin ageing is inevitable but those early signs of skin ageing aka fine lines and wrinkles can freak us out. A natural emollient filled with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, coconut oil improves the skin barrier and provides protection from UV damage to replenish your skin and delay the process of skin ageing leaving you with stunning youthful skin. [1] A mixture of a tablespoon coconut oil and half a tablespoon honey applied on your face for an hour helps to bring back life to your skin and get rid of fine lines and wrinkles.

For Smooth And Strong Nails Cracked cuticles and weak nails can diminish your charm and make you conscious. Well, not when you have coconut oil at your disposal. Dry nails turn weak and brittle. All you need is a boost of hydration. Massage your nails and cuticles with coconut oil for a few minutes twice or thrice a week and you will have the most beautiful and stronger nails.

For Thick Silky Hair Coconut oil is a great way to strengthen your hair and fight hair issues like hair fall, dandruff, hair breakage and hair loss. Coconut oil helps prevent the protein loss from your hair, penetrates deep into your roots to impart strength and adds shine to your hair thereby leaving you with thick and silky hair. [2]

For Smooth Skin The key to flawless skin is moisturisation, and coconut oil has fatty acids such as linoleic, oleic, and lauric acid that penetrate deep into your skin to hydrate and nourish it [3]. If you have extremely dry skin, a coconut oil massage works like magic to refresh and rejuvenate your skin. Whether it is dry knees, elbows or rough skin, coconut oil can fix it for you in a jiffy. Coconut oil makes your skin soft, smooth and radiant. After using coconut oil, you won't want to stop touching your smooth skin. When you hop out of the shower, while your skin is still wet, apply coconut oil all over your body like you would a skin lotion for that smooth and flawless skin. How To Use Coconut Oil To Treat Different Skin Issues

As A Breath Freshener Bad breath can put off people and make you conscious. The bacterial and germs in your mouth are to blame. The antibacterial and antifungal properties of coconut oil keep the bacteria at bay leaving you with fresh breath and whiter teeth. [4] Take a spoonful of coconut oil in your mouth and gargle with it, pulling it from one side of your mouth to other, for about 20 minutes before spitting it out. This technique called oil pulling has become quite famous recently.

For Soft, Luscious Lips The highly emollient coconut oil is the best natural remedy for dry and chapped lips. It hydrates the lips making them soft and smooth. Take a small amount of semisolid coconut oil and massage it all over your lips to pack the hydration and have the most beautiful lips. Carry a small jar of coconut oil with you to reapply whenever necessary throughout the day. How To Get Pink Lips Naturally At Home

As A Shaving Balm The process of shaving can be harsh for your skin. Done carelessly, it can lead to razor burns and cuts. A lubricant helps you have a smooth shave. But who said it has to be those expensive shaving creams. Good old coconut oil can do the job perfectly. Apply coconut oil before you shave for that perfect glide. You can also apply coconut oil as an after-shave to soothe the inflamed skin.

To Beat The Frizzy Hair Frizzy hair are so easy to tame with coconut oil thanks to its emollient properties. If you have been tackling with frizzy hair and can not seem to find a solution for it, coconut oil is what you need. Take a dab of coconut oil in your hands, rub it between your palms to warm it up and apply it to your tresses to tame the frizz and add shine to your hair.

To Reduce Scars If your skin is prone to scars, keep a jar of coconut oil handy. Coconut oil is highly hydrating and amazing for the skin with its wound-healing properties [5]. With regular use of coconut oil, you can see a significant reduction in the appearance of fresh scars. While your wound is healing gently massage some coconut oil over it to expedite the process and prevent any scars. This remedy is best used for fresh scars and won't fade any old marks.