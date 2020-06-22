ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    10 Ways Coconut Oil Can Be Used To Enhance Your Beauty

    By

    The one ingredient that could vanish all of your beauty problems is sitting right there at your shelf- coconut oil. A jack of all trades, coconut oil has been used in some capacity by all of us to beat common skin or hair woes. This multi-purpose oil has a myriad of health benefits but did you know coconut oil can do a lot to enhance your beauty? Yes, really!

    Coconut oil is filled with some amazing properties that can instantly calm your worries. And that is precisely the reason that it has been used since generations as one of the most popular home remedies to really any issue you can think about. Once you discover coconut oil(and its benefits), it is impossible to go back. From conquering wrinkles to healing scars, here are all the ways coconut oil can be used to enhance your beauty.

    Array

    To Fight Skin Ageing

    Skin ageing is inevitable but those early signs of skin ageing aka fine lines and wrinkles can freak us out. A natural emollient filled with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, coconut oil improves the skin barrier and provides protection from UV damage to replenish your skin and delay the process of skin ageing leaving you with stunning youthful skin. [1]

    A mixture of a tablespoon coconut oil and half a tablespoon honey applied on your face for an hour helps to bring back life to your skin and get rid of fine lines and wrinkles.

    Array

    For Smooth And Strong Nails

    Cracked cuticles and weak nails can diminish your charm and make you conscious. Well, not when you have coconut oil at your disposal. Dry nails turn weak and brittle. All you need is a boost of hydration. Massage your nails and cuticles with coconut oil for a few minutes twice or thrice a week and you will have the most beautiful and stronger nails.

    Array

    For Thick Silky Hair

    Coconut oil is a great way to strengthen your hair and fight hair issues like hair fall, dandruff, hair breakage and hair loss. Coconut oil helps prevent the protein loss from your hair, penetrates deep into your roots to impart strength and adds shine to your hair thereby leaving you with thick and silky hair. [2]

    Array

    For Smooth Skin

    The key to flawless skin is moisturisation, and coconut oil has fatty acids such as linoleic, oleic, and lauric acid that penetrate deep into your skin to hydrate and nourish it [3]. If you have extremely dry skin, a coconut oil massage works like magic to refresh and rejuvenate your skin. Whether it is dry knees, elbows or rough skin, coconut oil can fix it for you in a jiffy. Coconut oil makes your skin soft, smooth and radiant. After using coconut oil, you won't want to stop touching your smooth skin.

    When you hop out of the shower, while your skin is still wet, apply coconut oil all over your body like you would a skin lotion for that smooth and flawless skin.

    How To Use Coconut Oil To Treat Different Skin Issues

    Array

    As A Breath Freshener

    Bad breath can put off people and make you conscious. The bacterial and germs in your mouth are to blame. The antibacterial and antifungal properties of coconut oil keep the bacteria at bay leaving you with fresh breath and whiter teeth. [4]

    Take a spoonful of coconut oil in your mouth and gargle with it, pulling it from one side of your mouth to other, for about 20 minutes before spitting it out. This technique called oil pulling has become quite famous recently.

    Array

    For Soft, Luscious Lips

    The highly emollient coconut oil is the best natural remedy for dry and chapped lips. It hydrates the lips making them soft and smooth. Take a small amount of semisolid coconut oil and massage it all over your lips to pack the hydration and have the most beautiful lips. Carry a small jar of coconut oil with you to reapply whenever necessary throughout the day.

    How To Get Pink Lips Naturally At Home

    Array

    As A Shaving Balm

    The process of shaving can be harsh for your skin. Done carelessly, it can lead to razor burns and cuts. A lubricant helps you have a smooth shave. But who said it has to be those expensive shaving creams. Good old coconut oil can do the job perfectly. Apply coconut oil before you shave for that perfect glide. You can also apply coconut oil as an after-shave to soothe the inflamed skin.

    Array

    To Beat The Frizzy Hair

    Frizzy hair are so easy to tame with coconut oil thanks to its emollient properties. If you have been tackling with frizzy hair and can not seem to find a solution for it, coconut oil is what you need. Take a dab of coconut oil in your hands, rub it between your palms to warm it up and apply it to your tresses to tame the frizz and add shine to your hair.

    Array

    To Reduce Scars

    If your skin is prone to scars, keep a jar of coconut oil handy. Coconut oil is highly hydrating and amazing for the skin with its wound-healing properties [5].

    With regular use of coconut oil, you can see a significant reduction in the appearance of fresh scars. While your wound is healing gently massage some coconut oil over it to expedite the process and prevent any scars. This remedy is best used for fresh scars and won't fade any old marks.

    Array

    For Long Fluttery Eyelashes

    Long, fluttery eyelashes can do a lot for your appearance. Unfortunately, not many of us are blessed with naturally long lashes. Cue in coconut oil. The fatty acids and proteins found in coconut oil are amazing to boost hair growth. Thus, it can help you have longer eyelashes. You can use coconut oil to create a DIY eyelash growth serum to get the eyelashes that you so desire. Mix a tablespoon of coconut oil with a drop each of lemon essential oil and lavender oil. Every night, apply this mixture to your lashes using a Q-tip, squeeze out the excess using a tissue and leave it overnight. Rinse it off in the morning.

    More COCONUT OIL News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue