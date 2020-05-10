6 Easy Tips To Make Short Nails Appear Longer

Shape Your Nails Believe it or not, the shape of your nails has a great role to play. If you want your nails to appear longer than they actually are, shape your nails in almond shape. This shape gives the perfect illusion of elongated nails. If you are not comfortable with almond-shape you can go for a round shape but the square shape will not work. It makes your nails appear even shorter.

Push The Cuticles Back To add some extra length to your nails, push your cuticles back. It also gives your nails a polished look while adding length to them. But you need to be careful while pushing the cuticles back. If you push too hard, you can damage your nail bed. Be gentle while pushing your cuticles or better when notice a professional doing it before starting it.

Use Nude Colours The colour of the polish that you apply also impacts the appearance of your nails. Dark nail polish makes your nails appear shorter or the actual length that they are. Lighter shades are the best to fake long nails. Use nude shades to attract attention to the tips of your nails. The closer the shade is to your skin tone the better. It is one of the best tricks to make your fingers appear longer.

Try Nail Contouring Just like contouring sculpts your face, nail contouring can elongate your nails. But how do you contour your nails? It's simple actually. While painting your nails, leave the edges bare. Leaving a little space at the edges of your nails gives you the illusion of longer nails.

Do A French Manicure You all are must be familiar with the French manicure. It is one of the most popular manicures there is. It is not only to make your nails beautiful but longer also. The white at the tips catches your attention giving the illusion of longer nails. So, if you want your fingers and nails to appear longer, get a French manicure.