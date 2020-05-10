ENGLISH

    6 Easy Tips To Make Short Nails Appear Longer

    By

    The first thing that comes into mind when we think 'beautiful hands' is long and polished nails. But not all of us that lucky. Whether it is because your nails are fragile that they break at the slightest push or want to keep short healthy nails, your nails can still look amazing. The trick is to make your nails appear longer. How do you do that, you ask? Let's find out!

    Shape Your Nails

    Believe it or not, the shape of your nails has a great role to play. If you want your nails to appear longer than they actually are, shape your nails in almond shape. This shape gives the perfect illusion of elongated nails. If you are not comfortable with almond-shape you can go for a round shape but the square shape will not work. It makes your nails appear even shorter.

    Push The Cuticles Back

    To add some extra length to your nails, push your cuticles back. It also gives your nails a polished look while adding length to them. But you need to be careful while pushing the cuticles back. If you push too hard, you can damage your nail bed. Be gentle while pushing your cuticles or better when notice a professional doing it before starting it.

    Use Nude Colours

    The colour of the polish that you apply also impacts the appearance of your nails. Dark nail polish makes your nails appear shorter or the actual length that they are. Lighter shades are the best to fake long nails. Use nude shades to attract attention to the tips of your nails. The closer the shade is to your skin tone the better. It is one of the best tricks to make your fingers appear longer.

    Try Nail Contouring

    Just like contouring sculpts your face, nail contouring can elongate your nails. But how do you contour your nails? It's simple actually. While painting your nails, leave the edges bare. Leaving a little space at the edges of your nails gives you the illusion of longer nails.

    Do A French Manicure

    You all are must be familiar with the French manicure. It is one of the most popular manicures there is. It is not only to make your nails beautiful but longer also. The white at the tips catches your attention giving the illusion of longer nails. So, if you want your fingers and nails to appear longer, get a French manicure.

    Nail Art

    It is no secret that nail art beautifies your nails and hands. But you can use a nail art for more than just to make your hands pretty. An intricately done nail art is a great way to make your nails appear longer. Use nail art designs that include shorter patterns. Small dots, thin horizontal lines, focusing on the tips of the nails are a few ideas that can make a lot of difference when it comes to the length of your nails.

    Story first published: Sunday, May 10, 2020, 8:28 [IST]
