Grooming Kit For Women: 10 Products That Are Absolute Essentials

Cleansing Gel The first step is starting off with a clean slate or in this case a clean face! If you feel you face feel stretched and dull all the time, a hydrating cleansing foam or gel can immediately give it a boost of nourishment. Starting your day with a squeaky clean face can make all the difference in the world. So, switch your regular soap or face wash to a gentle and hydrating cleansing gel.

Shower Gel If you have not tried shower gels yet, let us tell you that they are amazing. You have no idea on what you are missing. These can change the whole vibe of your bath time. Soaps are harsh on the skin and leave your skin dull and damaged in the long rub. Shower gel is gentle on the skin and make you skin soft and supple. You can also go for exfoliating shower gels that do the cleansing and exfoliating in one shot. To make the experience even more soothing, choose a shower gel with a fragrance that you like. 13 Personal Grooming Tips For Women

Body Lotion To keep your skin feeling as soft and good as it does after a great bath time, slathering on the body lotion post-shower is vital. Your grooming kit isn't complete without a body lotion. A body lotion is best applied immediately after shower while your skin is still wet.

Moisturiser ‘Moisturised skin is happy skin' is a mantra that the skincare lovers live by. A good, preferably natural, moisturiser is absolutely important to have in your grooming kit. It can shift the way your skin looks. After you have cleansed your face, put on a layer of moisturiser to nourish the skin.

Miniature Perfume Have you ever noticed that the days you smell good, you are in a good mood. That's no coincidence. The way you smell has a huge impact on the way you feel. It boosts you confidence and can get you compliments all through the day. While you keep your regular deodorants ans perfumes for daily use, keep a miniature of a fragrance that you love in your grooming kit, especially for the days you want to create a solid impression.

Manicure Kit A manicure kit is undoubtedly one of the first products yu should fill your grooming kit with. The purpose of a grooming kit is not only to include your everyday essentials but also put in products that you consider a treat and won't reach for regularly. A manicure kit is a perfect example of that. You feel awesome after a good manicure but still don't feel the need to make it an everyday thing. You must. Add a entire manicure kit- pair of tweezer, nail filers, pair of scissors, cuticle cutter, nail clipper and few of your favourite nail paint shades- to your grooming kit to make it complete. How To Stop Your Underarms From Sweating This Summer Season

Razor or trimmer You feel like a new person after getting rid of all the unwanted body hair, son't you? So, a razor or trimmer is a must-have in your grooming kit. Get a good three-blade razor that is quick and gentle on the skin and make sure to keep it clean and dry after use. Trimmers have become a big thing among women, especially when it comes to facial hair. If you also get your facial hair removed, keeping a trimmer in your facial kit can come in real handy.

Face Masks We don't give face masks enough credit. Pampering yourself with a good face mask twice a week makes a good skincare routine. So, keep a couple of face masks in your grooming kit to keep things interesting. The most important thing when it comes to choosing the face mask for you is your skin type. Get a face mask that is the best for your skin type and use it regularly.

Lip Balm Lip balm is a girls favourite make-up product. It keeps your lips soft and hydrated and makes your lipstick glide smoothly on your lips. With lips nourished with lip balm, you won't ever have to worry about sporting the chapped lips look.