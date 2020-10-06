How To Use Pumice Stone To Heal Dry And Cracked Feet Body Care oi-Monika Khajuria

For all that our feet endure, they certainly do not get the pampering they deserve. Thus begins the cycle of dry and cracked feet. Dry and cracked feet not only look bad but feel bad as well. The rough texture and the pull you feel when your feet rub against anything irritates you. If not handled at the right time, dry and cracked feet can also cause pain.

Pumice stone has been a popular remedy for scraping off the dry skin and leave you with soft and smooth feet. But, there are still many people who do not know how to use pumice stone correctly. And there is a correct way to use it. If used incorrectly, a pumice stone can damage the skin.

If you too are suffering from dry and cracked feet and got yourself a pumice stone but are not sure how exactly to use it, we are here to help. Today, we are sharing with you the right way to use a pumice stone to heal dry and cracked feet.

How To Do Chocolate Pedicure At Home And Its Benefits

While this isn't a one-time remedy, but you will start to see the change in your feet from the first use. If you use it regularly, you will have soft and smooth feet within a few weeks. That being said, let's get right on to the pumice stone guide.

How To Use Pumice Stone: Step-By-Step Guide

Step 1: Take a basin of lukewarm water and add a mild shampoo to it. You can add any essential oil to the mix a well for better nourishment to your feet and a spa-like feel.

Step 2: Soak your feet in this soapy water for 10-15 minutes.

Step 3: Next, dip the pumice stone in the same soapy water for a few seconds.

Step 4: Take your feet out and use the wet pumice stone to gently rub the problematic areas in circular motions for 3-5 minutes. Be gentle but firm with the circular motions. You should see dry skin coming off your feet as you use the stone.

Step 5: Once you are done using the stone, wash your feet with lukewarm water and pat dry.

Step 6: To finish off, massage a foot cream or a moisturiser into your feet. This will relax your feet and lock in the moisture. And you are done!

How To Store The Pumice Stone?

Any tool works best when it is taken care of properly. Same goes with the pumice stone. Pumice stone usually comes with a rope attached to it. After you are done using it, wash the stone thoroughly and hang in it a dry place. The stone should be completely air-dried after each use.

As there are high chances for the stone to gather bacteria and other grime, it is important to sterilize the stone every other week. To do that, soak the pumice stone in boiling water for 5 minutes every other week and allow it to dry completely. This will kill any bacteria and keep your stone effective.

Use These Amazing Essential Oil Remedies To Treat Dry Feet

Q. How often should you use a pumice stone?

A. Pumice stone can be used 2-3 times a week.

Q. How long does pumice stone last?

A. Even with proper caution and cleansing, you should replace the pumice stone every 2 to 3 months. The stone collects bacterial with every use. So, using the stone for long is not healthy for your feet.

Q. Is pumice stone safe for skin?

A. Yes, pumice stone is safe to use on the skin as long as you are being gentle with it. If you are pressing too hard on the skin or using back-and-forth motions, it might damage the skin.