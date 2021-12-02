A Brief Note On The Perks Of Using Coffee As A Skincare Product Body Care oi-Devika Tripathi

We have become a coffee nation, with consumption so major. Coffee beckons work and has, over a period of time, become synonymous with energy and freshness. Well, popular belief is that coffee helps you stay awake! However, coffee is not only a beverage consumed for giving you the much-needed vigor but ground coffee has become an important ingredient in beauty products too! A number of brands are investing in coffee today for making beauty products. So, let's talk about the benefits of coffee in this article.

Firstly, coffee can keep the skin fresh and hydrated by diminishing water loss. It is a good source for antioxidants, which helps skin look more supple, firm, and it is basically useful for exfoliating skin. Coffee is thereby good as an anti-ageing source. It may raise collagen levels and as a result reduce premature ageing of cells. Coffee-based products or homemade scrubs might also reduce acne, although it is debatable. But the anti-bacterial and chlorogenic acids in coffee can reduce acne and fight against bacteria. However, what coffee can do in most of the cases is provide sun protection. Rich in Vitamin B-3, coffee products can prevent skin cancer and other allied diseases. It also reduces puffiness in the eyes and dark circles as coffee increases blood flow. So, you can find your dark circles visibly reduced. It can also act as a lip balm and foot scrub, apart from having calming effects.

While you can purchase coffee scrubs and oils, you can also make some scrubs, which can be a combination of ground coffee and brown sugar. A ground coffee and olive oil paste can also be used for combating puffy eyes and dark circles. So, would you like to use coffee-based products or are you apprehensive about using this special ingredient on your skin? Let us know that in the comment section.