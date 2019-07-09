23 Things You Should Know Before Getting Your First Tattoo Body Care oi-Monika Khajuria

So you have finally decided to go for it. After contemplating it so many times you're finally getting your first tattoo. Tattooing has suddenly become the new trend and it fascinates us so much that we also want to hop on this latest trend.

But when it comes to getting your first tattoo, there are so many things we're unaware of and things that we should know to make an informed decision. And if not done at the right place or by the right person, getting inked can turn out to be a nightmare. Don't you worry! We're here to help you with that.

This article talks about everything that you must know before getting your first tattoo. These are small details that can make a huge impact on how your tattoo experience turns out. Read on to know what these are.

1. Is It Really Your Decision?

Getting a tattoo is a big decision, one that will stay with you for your whole life. So, before getting the tattoo make sure that you're getting it because you want to, not because you feel that you need to. Just getting it done because you see people around you getting it isn't enough. Nor should you get it done because it fascinates you temporarily. You should know your reasons before getting the tattoo done.

2. Take Your Time When It Comes To The Tattoo Design

While deciding that you want to get a tattoo is a big decision in itself, what design you want is the most complicated decision to make. There are so many options out there and you might not be able to decide what you want. So decide wisely the design of your tattoo. You might not like the tattoo after a while and then you won't be able to do anything.

3. Start With A Small Design

If it is your first time to get a tattoo done, it is always a good option to go for a smaller design. Getting a tattoo done can be intimidating the first time, so get a small design. Get yourself the time to get used to that tattoo and if you like it you can always go for another one.

4. Give The Area Of Tattoo Placement A Good Thought

After the design is final, the next big question is where do you want the tattoo done. Given that it sometimes depends on the design as well, but most of the times you have a specific place in mind. So choose wisely and then give it a second thought.

5. Be Prepared For Some Pain

A needle being pierced into your skin is obviously going to hurt. So, prepare yourself for some pain. Although, you might just feel the most pain for the first couple of minutes. After that, you get comfortable and then it's a smooth ride.

6. The Prices May Vary

You can't expect the tattoo to cost the same at every tattoo shop. There are many factors involved in getting inked and hence the prices may vary. The experience and talent of the tattoo artist also come into account, so be prepared for varying prices. Also, it might be more expensive than you think. So go in with an open mind.

7. Consider The Timing

Because it is your first tattoo, you need to consider a lot of factors and the time you choose to get the tattoo done is one of them. Summer probably isn't the best time to get the tattoo done. We sweat during summers and that can irritate your new tattoo. So, get the tattoo done in the months when the weather is pleasant.

8. Research The Tattoo Place

After you've made the decision about the tattoo, you start to search for the place from where you'll get it done. Don't go in blank, research the tattoo places near you, read the reviews and check whether they have good equipment and proper sanitation at their disposal or not. If you know someone who has got a tattoo, they might be able to help you with this.

9. Research The Tattoo Artist

After the tattoo place, you come to the tattoo artist. A tattoo is the one who is going you ink the tattoo on your body, so it's important to do some research about the artist as well. Take the tattoo artist's experience, customer experience and satisfaction into account before deciding on the tattoo artist.

10. Don't Compromise On A Good Artist For Money

This is an important point that you should keep in mind. If you've found a good tattoo artist that costs a little more than others, don't hesitate to go for it. It might cost you a little more but you'll have a good experience getting the tattoo done, especially considering that this is your first tattoo.

11. It's Better To Avoid Names Or Initials

This is one mistake many have done and regretted later. No matter how you love a person, you can never be certain what the future entails. So don't get anyone's name or even initials tattooed. Choose your tattoo's design wisely.

12. Follow The Artist's Advice On Aftercare

After you're done with the tattoo, the tattoo artist will put a bandage over your tattoo and will give you certain aftercare instructions. Listen to them carefully and follow them religiously. You need to take certain precaution like keeping your new tattoo from getting soaked, keeping your hands clean before touching the tattoo etc., which you shouldn't take lightly. You also would need to clean your tattoo on a regular basis with an antibacterial soap and water. So you better be prepared for all this.

13. Get An Antibacterial Soap Beforehand

While you might love your exotic soaps and body washes, these aren't of any use when it comes to your new tattoo. Your newly inked tattoo needs to be cleaned on a regular basis and you need an antibacterial soap to do that. Hence it's better to have an antibacterial soap at your disposal beforehand to make things convenient for you.

14. Talk To An Experienced Friend Before You Go For It

If you have a friend who's already had a tattoo done, talk to that friend before deciding on anything. Ask your friend about their experience and any other doubts you might have. If possible, take that friend with you when you go to get your tattoo done.

15. Have An Open Conversation With The Artist

Nobody can answer your questions better than a tattoo artist. Before your tattoo appointment, go and have an open conversation about any doubts you might have with your tattoo artist. Don't hesitate to put forward your inhibitions and listen to what the tattoo artist has to say. This will help to put your mind at ease.

16. Get Visual Aid

If you have a specific or complex design in mind, it's better to get some visual aid. By that, we mean that it's better to get it done on paper or get it printed for the tattoo artist to see exactly what you want. This is to make things easier for both of you.

17. It Might Need Multiple Sittings

This might be unusual to hear, but your tattoo might not be done in one session and you might need multiple sessions. If you're getting some intricate or complex design done or you aren't able to bear the pain, the tattoo will need multiple sittings. It's better to talk about this with your tattoo artist.

18. You Need To Shave The Area

A very basic detail, but one that you must know. The area you get tattooed at should be shaved properly. There are certain areas where you probably won't need to, but mostly you would need to shave, so be prepared for that as well. And don't worry, this isn't something to worry about.

19. You Might Need Touch-ups In The Future

While the tattoo is permanent, it might fade a little with time. So you need to get touch-ups for your tattoo if you wish to. Don't think too much about it, just get it done if you feel the need. It won't be as intimidating as getting the tattoo done.

20. Take Your Career Into Account Before Getting It Done

Getting a tattoo sure is exciting, but it can't always be a feasible option for everyone. Before you get your tattoo done to ensure that it won't have any impact on your professional life and it is acceptable in your workplace.

21. Tip The Artist

Although it isn't necessary, it always is a good gesture to tip the tattoo artist. You might want to get another tattoo done or come back for touch-ups and giving a good tip will work in your favour.

22. Eat Something Before You Go

Many a time, due to the jitters about getting your first tattoo we ignore to eat anything before the appointment. That isn't a good idea. Remember to eat something before you go to get the tattoo done. It will help calm your nerves.

23. Don't Stress About It

It is a big step and quite intimidating and we know it can rile you up. But if you want to have good experience of getting your first tattoo you must calm your nerves and not stress much about it. Reaching the tattoo shop on time and having a conversation with the artist might help you with that.

