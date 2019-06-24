15 Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Chest Acne Body Care oi-Monika Khajuria

The most common skin problem, acne, isn't limited to only the face. Chest acne is a common issue that is faced by many people. Although, chest acne can be covered, the pain and inflammation associated with it can't be ignored and need to be dealt with. If you're also suffering from chest acne and are looking for remedies, you'll find this article useful.

What Causes Chest Acne

Acne is a skin condition that is caused due to excess production of sebum, clogging of skin pores or a bacterial infestation of the hair follicles. [1] Our chest area does have a large number of sebum-producing glands and thus is quite prone to acne.

The excess sebum produced in the chest area clogs the skin pores and this leads to acne. Environmental factors such as dirt and pollution, hormonal factors, high-sugar foods and allergic reaction to some detergents or perfumes might also be the possible causes of chest acne.

This article talks about the various home remedies that can be used to treat chest acne. These remedies, for the most part, include natural ingredients and are gentle and safe to use on your skin. So, without further ado, let's have a look at these home remedies.

Home Remedies For Chest Acne

1. Aloe vera

A well-known anti-acne agent, aloe vera possesses anti-inflammatory, antiseptic and analgesic properties that help to tackle the pain and inflammation associated with chest acne as well. [2]

Ingredient

Fresh aloe vera gel (as needed)

Method of use

Apply the aloe vera gel on the affected area.

Leave it at that. Let it get absorbed into your skin.

Let it dry completely before you apply anything over it.

Repeat this remedy every day for a few months for the desired result.

2. Lemon

The acidic nature of lemon helps to unclog and deep clean the skin pores that help to fight acne. Besides, lemon is a rich source of vitamin C that effectively deals with acne and the inflammation caused by it. [3]

Ingredient

Half a lemon

Method of use

Slice the lemon into two halves.

Take one half and gently rub it over the affected area.

Leave it on for about 2 hours.

Rinse it off thoroughly.

Repeat this remedy 1-2 times a week for the desired result.

3. Apple cider vinegar

The antioxidant and antibacterial properties of apple cider vinegar help to fight the acne-causing bacteria and also to maintain the pH balance of your skin. [4]

Ingredients

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

2 tsp water

Method of use

Dilute the apple cider vinegar with water.

Soak a cotton ball in this diluted solution.

Use this cotton ball to apply the apple cider vinegar solution on the affected area.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

Repeat this remedy once a week for the desired result.

4. Turmeric and rose water

Widely known as the golden spice, turmeric has the antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that not only treat acne but improves the overall skin health. [5] Rose water acts as an astringent and helps to shrink skin pores to control sebum production and thus fight acne.

Ingredients

1 tsp turmeric powder

Few drops of rose water

Method of use

Take the turmeric powder in a bowl.

Add enough rose water in it so as to get a thick paste.

Apply this paste on the affected area.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes to dry.

Rinse it off later using lukewarm water.

Repeat this remedy once a week for the desired result.

5. Baking soda

Baking soda possesses strong antibacterial properties that help to ward off the acne-causing bacteria. [6] Besides, it also exfoliates the skin to remove the dead skin cells and control the excess sebum production.

Ingredients

1 tbsp baking soda

Water (as needed)

Method of use

Take the baking soda in a bowl.

Add enough water to this so as to get a thick paste.

Apply the paste on the affected area.

Leave it on for about 10 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly using lukewarm water.

Repeat this remedy 1-2 times a week for the desired result.

6. Tea tree oil and coconut oil

The antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties of tea tree oil help to keep the acne-causing bacteria at bay and cleanse the skin pores to tackle acne. [7] You need to dilute tea tree oil with some carrier oil like coconut oil before application.

Ingredients

2-3 drops of tea tree oil

1 tsp coconut oil

Method of use

Dilute the tea tree oil using the coconut oil.

Take the concoction on a cotton pad.

Apply it all over the affected area.

Leave it on for 5-10 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

Repeat this remedy every alternate day for the desired result.

7. Cinnamon and honey

Cinnamon and honey both have antibacterial properties and thus make up for a great blend to fight acne. [8]

Ingredients

½ tsp cinnamon powder

½ tsp honey

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together well to get a paste.

Apply the paste on the affected area.

Leave it on for 15 minutes to dry.

Rinse it off thoroughly.

Repeat this remedy every day for the best result.

8. Papaya

The enzyme papain found in papaya has antifungal and antibacterial properties and thus work effectively against acne. [9]

Ingredient

2-3 chunks of ripe papaya

Method of use

Take the papaya chunks in a bowl.

Use a fork to mash it into a pulp. Alternatively, grind the chunks to get the pulp.

Apply it on the affected area.

Leave it on for 25-30 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

Repeat this remedy every day for the desired result.

9. Neem

Well-known for its soothing effect, neem possesses antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties and thus is a great remedy for treating acne. [10]

Ingredient

A handful of neem leaves

Method of use

Grind the neem leaves to make a paste. You can use water if you feel the need.

Apply the paste on the affected area.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

Repeat this remedy every day for the desired result.

10. Egg white

Rich in proteins, egg white controls the excess oil produced in the skin and tightens the skin pores to combat chest acne.

Ingredient

1 egg white

Method of use

Separate the egg white in a bowl.

Whisk it well until you get a fluffy mixture.

Apply this mixture to the affected area.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off later.

Repeat this remedy 2-3 times a week for the desired result.

11. Toothpaste

A quick and easy remedy for chest acne, toothpaste dries up the chest acne with regular use and hence helps to deal with it.

Ingredient

Toothpaste (as needed)

Method of use

Apply the toothpaste on the affected area before going to sleep.

Leave it on overnight.

Rinse it off in the morning using cold water.

Repeat this remedy every day for the desired result.

12. Oatmeal

A great natural exfoliant, oatmeal removes dead skin cells, dirt and impurities from the skin and improves skin barrier function to combat acne. [11]

Ingredient

1 cup oatmeal

Method of use

Cook the oatmeal.

Allow it to cool down.

Apply it on the affected area and gently massage it for a few minutes.

Leave it on for another 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off later thoroughly.

Repeat this remedy 2-3 times a week for the desired result.

13. Multani mitti (Fuller's earth), sandalwood and rose water

Multani mitti absorbs the excess oil from the skin and deep cleanses skin pores. Sandalwood acts as an antiseptic and helps to relieve the itchiness and inflammation caused due to acne.[10]

Ingredients

1 tbsp multani mitti

1 tbsp sandalwood powder

1 tbsp rose water.

Method of use

Take multani mitti in a bowl.

Add sandalwood powder to this and give it a good stir.

Now add the rose water and mix all the ingredients together well to make a paste.

Apply the mixture on the affected area.

Leave it on for 30 minutes to dry.

Rinse it off later.

Repeat this remedy 2-3 times a week for the desired result.

14. Sea salt

Sea salt is rich in magnesium and helps to improve the skin barrier function to treat acne and the associated inflammation. [12]

Ingredients

1 cup sea salt

1 litre water

Method of use

Add the above-mentioned quantity of sea salt in water and give it a good stir.

Dip a clean washcloth in this mixture and squeeze the excess water out.

Keep the washcloth on the affected area.

Leave it there until it dries.

Remove the cloth and repeat the process 3-4 times again.

Finish it off with a lukewarm water rinse.

Repeat this process every day for the desired result.

15. Fenugreek seed

Fenugreek seeds have antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that help to fight acne and maintain skin health.

Ingredient

2 tbsp fenugreek seeds

Method of use

Soak the fenugreek seeds in water overnight.

In the morning, grind the seeds to get a paste.

Apply this paste on the affected area.

Leave it on for 15 minutes to dry.

Rinse it off thoroughly.

Repeat this remedy every alternate day for the desired result.

