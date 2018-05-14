Try These Natural Nail Polish Removers

Nail polish is something that we prefer changing every now and then according to the dress we wear. But all of us know that it is harmful to keep removing the nail polish with a nail polish remover frequently.

It can turn our nails to be yellow in colour and also lead to rough and damaged nails. So, what is the alternative to avoid that? The solution can be found right at your home.

Nail polish removers contain an agent called acetone. This agent can also be found in several simple ingredients, which are available at home. Let us see what they are and how we can use them in removing our nail paints easily without any side effects.

White Vinegar

The acidic properties in vinegar can help in removing the nail polish stains.

Ingredients:

Lemon juice

White vinegar

Cotton ball

How To Do:

First, before trying out this reedy, soak your nails in warm water for 15-20 minutes.

Now, mix together equal amount of white vinegar and lemon juice.

Dip a cotton ball into the mixture and rub it on the nails for a few seconds.

Repeat this until all the nail polish is removed.

Apply some moisturizer in the end.

Deodorant

Deodorants also contain some properties that can act as nail polish removers.

Ingredients:

A deodorant

Cotton ball

How To Do:

Make sure that you are not allergic to deodorants before using them.

Just take any deodorant that you use every day. Spray it close to the nails.

Then, rub it off immediately using a cotton ball.

The acetone in deodorants helps in removing the nail polish quickly.

Lemon

Lemon contains all the natural ingredients that can help in removing the nail paint easily.

Ingredients:

A slice of lemon

Soap water

How To Do:

Soak your nails in lukewarm soap water for a few minutes.

Cut a lemon and rub a slice over your nails until the nail paint goes off.

Apply some moisturizer in the end.

Alcohol

Alcohol is less harmful than other chemicals in removing nail polish.

Ingredients:

Alcohol

Lukewarm water

Cotton ball

How to Do:

Soak your nails in the lukewarm water for a few seconds.

Dip a cotton ball in some alcohol.

Rub it on the nails and wipe off the nail paint.

Apply some moisturiser and massage your nails.

Nail Polish

Surprised? Yes you can also use an old nail polish to remove your current nail paint.

Ingredients:

Old nail polish

Tissue

How To Do:

Take an old nail polish which you do not mind wasting.

Apply a layer of nail polish on top of your old nail polish.

Make sure that it doesn't get dry soon.

Wipe it off immediately with a towel.

Repeat this until all the nail polish is removed.

Hand Sanitizer

Yes! Hand sanitizers can come in handy to remove nail polish quickly. Let's see how you can use it.



Ingredients:

Hand sanitizer

Cotton ball

How To Do:

Apply some hand sanitizer on your nails.

Rub it with a cotton ball immediately.

Repeat this until all the nail polish is removed.

Make sure that you rinse it off thoroughly once you are done with it.

Toothpaste

You can also remove your nail paint with white toothpaste. Let's see how.

Ingredients:

White toothpaste

An old toothbrush

How To Do:

Take some white toothpaste and apply it on your nails.

Gently scrub it with an old toothbrush.

White toothpaste works best in removing nail paint.

Warm Water And Dry Cloth

This is yet another simple yet effective remedy for removing nail paint.

Ingredients:

A bowl of water

Dry cloth

How To Do:

Take a bowl of warm water.

Soak your nails in it for a few minutes.

After the nail paint loosens, wipe it off with a dry cloth gently.

Repeat this until all the nail polish is removed.