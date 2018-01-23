Moisturizer Mistakes That Make Your Skin Age Faster

Slathering Moisturizer On Dry Skin

This is the most common moisturizer mistake that a majority of us have made at some point or the other. Applying moisturizer on dry skin is not as effective as applying it to damp skin.

For the moisturizer to get completely absorbed into your skin, it is essential for your skin to be a bit damp.

Inconsistent Application Of Moisturizer

Most women these days are always pressed for time. And, there are times when we either apply too much or too little of the moisturizer.

This inconsistency can have an adverse effect on the condition of the skin. So, avoid inconsistent application of moisturizer to make sure that your skin looks its absolute best at all times.

Forgetting The Neck Area

This is another moisturizer sin that most of us have committed at some point or the other in our lives. We pay extra attention to our facial skin, while end up ignoring the skin on our neck area.

This habit can make the skin on your neck age faster and also look darker than your facial skin.

Applying Makeup Right After Applying The Moisturizer

This is the next moisturizer mistake that we must avoid at all costs. The moisturizer needs to stay on your skin for about 10-15 minutes to be able to form an even surface on your skin's outer layer.

Applying makeup right after applying moisturizer can leave your skin exposed to the harsh chemicals present in the makeup products.

Not Paying Attention To The Ingredients

Have you ever picked up a moisturizer without paying attention to the ingredients used in it? If so, then it is about time to read the label prior to purchasing a moisturizer.

Any moisturizer that is spiked with tons of chemicals can do more harm than good to your skin and make it age faster.

Not Using The Moisturizer Made For Your Skin Type

Not using the moisturizer exclusively made for your skin type is another mistake that can make your skin age faster. All skin is different and it is crucial to use the product that is specifically formulated for your skin type.

Not Applying Moisturizer On Oily Skin

This is another common moisturizer mistake that can cause premature signs of ageing. Even if your skin looks oily, it is still important to make sure that it is well-moisturized.

As moisture deficiency can adversely affect the state of all skin types. It is wise to use a moisturizer that is especially made for oily skin type.

Not Exfoliating Your Skin

Not exfoliating your skin can cause a build-up of dead skin cells and grime. Accumulated impurities in your skin pores can make it difficult for a moisturizer to reach to your skin's inner layers. And, lack of moisture can cause dullness as well as premature signs of ageing to develop.