How To Tone Skin Without Any Exercise

Are you embarrassed of having fat and bulky arms? Then, you are at the right place, if you want to know how to tone your skin on the arms, this is what you need to continue reading!

Maintaining a healthy, beautiful and young-looking skin is essential these days; but due to certain factors like environmental pollutants, exposure to the sun's harmful UV rays, usage of chemical products, improper diet, etc., it can make your skin dull and appear lifeless.

There are numerous treatments and creams that claim to eliminate arm fat and tone the skin in the process, and these help you get a firm skin. These treatments come at a price and may cause side effects though.

There are various ways that can reduce a considerable amount of arm fat and also firm your skin and tone it. These ways are affordable and can be more effective than any other remedies.

So, let us see some home remedies to tone your arm skin and make it more firm, minus any exercise.

Hot Towel Treatment

Steam reduces arm fat. Hot towel treatment produces sweat on the skin, which leads to the firming of the skin. It also helps in rejuvenating and tightening the skin.

First, boil some water in a pan. Allow it to cool down a little. Now, take a towel and dip it in the warm water. Squeeze the water and press it on your arms. Repeat it for 3-4 times for faster results. It would be better if you do this before going to sleep.

Turmeric

Turmeric is an age-old remedy for several skin-related issues. It has antibacterial properties that help in keeping the skin free of any inflammation.

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon turmeric

1 tbsp yogurt

1 tbsp gram flour

How To Use:

1. Mix together 1 tsp of turmeric and 1 tbsp of yogurt and gram flour each in a bowl.

2. Mix them well, so that there are no lumps formed. Add some more yogurt if you feel the pack is too tight. Now, apply this thick paste on the arm area.

3. Leave the paste to dry for 20 minutes.

4. After 20 minutes, wash it off in normal water and pat dry.

Repeat this remedy twice a week to see the difference. Also, make sure that you do not use too much of turmeric because it will give your skin a yellow tint.

Glycerin

Glycerin helps in keeping the skin moisturised. It maintains the elasticity of the skin.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp glycerin

½ teaspoon salt

How To Use

1. Mix together glycerin and salt in a bowl and stir well.

2. With the help of a cotton pad, apply this solution on your arm. Make sure that you cover your arm area with the solution.

3. Leave it on for at least 20 minutes, so that your skin absorbs it.

Later, rinse in off in cold water. Repeat this remedy 3-4 times in a week to loosen arm fat and this would also help firming the skin.

Milk

Milk helps in toning and brightening the skin.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp milk

1 teaspoon honey

How To Use:

1. Mix together 1 tbsp of milk and 1 teaspoon honey.

2. Apply this on clean arms. Now, gently massage this on your skin in a circular motion. Wait for 10 minutes and rinse it off in lukewarm water.

This will help you to get rid of double chin too. Repeat this at least twice a week to see faster results.

Egg

Egg white has skin toning properties.

Ingredients:

2 egg whites

1 tbsp milk

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp honey

How To Use:

1. Blend 2 egg whites in a bowl. Add 1 tbsp milk, honey and lemon juice each.

2. Mix all the ingredients well. Now, apply this mask on your arms.

Let it stay for at least half an hour. Finally, wash it off in lukewarm water and pat dry. You can use this remedy every day for attaining faster and better results.