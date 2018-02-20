How To Take Care Of Your Skin Before And After Holi

1. Wear Full Length Clothes:

Try to keep as many areas of your skin covered as you can. This will prevent the colours from touching too many parts of your skin directly. We know that in movies people are shown to be wearing short clothes while playing Holi. This is not right, as it exposes more parts of your skin to harsh colours. Wear loose fitting, full sleeved clothes, preferably in a light fabric like cotton.

2. Use Oils:

Before you step out to play holi, make sure that you slather on oil on all parts of your body, and not just the visible areas of your body. This will make sure that the oil makes the skin greasy and that none of the colours seep into your skin. The oil acts like a barrier between your skin and the harsh colours. Try this tip, and you will see that the colours on your face and body get removed in no time at all. We suggest you use a thick oil like coconut or olive oil for this, as these oils will not dissolve into your skin.

3. Petroleum Jelly:

Use a thick layer of petroleum jelly on your lips to prevent the colours from penetrating the skin of your lips. Also remember to apply petroleum jelly on all the hard to reach places, that the oil must have missed, like the back of your neck, the back of your ears and between your fingers. Petroleum jelly has a very thick texture and we suggest you opt for this and not a lip balm while stepping out to go play Holi.

4. Hydration:

It is very important to keep your body hydrated as well, when you are playing Holi. This tip is often neglected by people as they do not want to stop playing just to go back to drink water. People tend to forget to do this. But, remember to hydrate yourself as the colours tend to dry out your skin anyway, and if you don't remember to hydrate yourself, your skin will get even drier, making it easier for the colours to stick to the skin.

5. Sun Protection:

Do not neglect using a sunscreen just because you think your skin will be covered, with all those colours there. It is very easy for the skin to get tanned during Holi. Use an SPF product and make sure you use it before you put on any of the oils, because the oils would also prevent the sunscreen from getting absorbed by your skin. Use a sunscreen with SPF 30 or above, for best results.

6. Wash Your Face Before Using Oils And Sunscreen:

Keep your face as clean as possible before you put on the oils or the sunscreen, as skin that already has dirt and dust on it, will be more prone to damage than a face that is clean.

7. Use Cleansing Oil Or Balm:

It is best not to use a soap to remove the colours with, because soaps can be really harsh on the skin that is already suffering due to the colours. The alkaline in the soap can dry out your skin even more. Use a cleansing oil or balm as the first step to removing the colours from your face. Cleansing oils and balms are used for removing heavy duty makeup, while keeping the skin protected at the same time. These would ensure that the colours are removed from your face without stripping the face of oils.

8. Avoid Exfoliation:

We know that it can be frustrating to have colours left over on your face, but avoid exfoliating or scrubbing your skin too much, as scrubbing is another thing that can be too harsh for your skin at this time, because the skin is already sensitive. Keep using cleansing oils and balms till your skin is free of colours.

9. Moisturise:

Moisturise your skin. We don't mean just skin on your face, but the skin all over your body needs moisture. Use a face cream that has hyaluronic acid in it, as this acid absorbs moisture from the environment and the moisture seeps into your skin. With all the colours making your skin dry, you need all the moisture you can get. For the skin on your body, go for a moisturiser containing shea butter or cocoa butter, to provide your skin with maximum moisture.

10. Give Your Skin A Break:

Avoid using makeup or anything too harsh on your skin for a few days. Let your skin heal and get its moisture back. Let the colours go away, and then you can go back to doing all the normal things you do with your skin.

We hope you enjoy your Holi and do not worry about your skin while playing. For more updates, keep following Boldsky.