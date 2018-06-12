Beauty Benefits Of Argan Oil You Didn't Know

One of the effective natural remedies for several beauty-related issues is argan oil. This serves as a simple solution for treating several skin and hair-related issues.

It works the best, whether you have an oily, dry or even normal skin type. It can be effective on all skin types. Argan oil can be either used on its own or mixed with other ingredients for it to be more effective.

Argan oil is commonly used in soaps, lotions, creams, ointments and body scrubs. Many skin problems such as acne, skin infections, wrinkles and fine lines can be treated with this. It can give you moisturized and cleansed skin without any side effects.

In this article, let us explore certain beauty benefits of using argan oil. Also, let's take a look into some of the natural home remedies that we can make using argan oil for all the beauty-related problems we mostly face.

Makeup Remover

Instead of investing in makeup removers, one easy and natural way to remove makeup is by using argan oil.

How to do:

1. Dip a cotton ball in argan oil and gently wipe your face in order to remove the makeup.

2. Until you make sure that all of the makeup is removed from your face, repeat the step.

You can use this every day, before going to bed. It will not only remove the makeup but also help in moisturizing your skin.

Cures Cracked Heels

Argan oil and rose water can be combined for healing cracked heels.

How to do:

1. Take an equal amount of argan oil and rose water.

2. Rub this mixture on your feet every day before you go to bed.

3. Rinse it off with lukewarm water the next day. Use this as needed.

Prevents Tanning

Tanning is the biggest skin-related issue, especially in the summer season. Let us take a look at a remedy using argan oil against the tanning of skin.

How to do:

1. In a bowl, take 1tbsp of gram flour, add 1 tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice and 1 tbsp of argan oil to form a thick paste.

2. Apply this mixture on the affected area. Wash it off with lukewarm water after 15 minutes.

Goodbye To Frizzy Hair

Dry and damaged hair is a common problem for most of the women out there. Here's a home remedy for this problem.

How to do:

1. Take some argan oil, depending on the length of your hair.

2. Apply it on the scalp and hair and gently massage.

3. Leave it on for 30 minutes and then rinse it off with cold water.

Do this once a week for attaining those silky smooth tresses.

Reduces Dark Circles

If you're worried about how to get rid of dark circles, argan oil can come to your rescue.

How to do:

1. Dip a cotton pad in chilled argan oil and apply it all over the delicate skin of the eyes.

2. This will reduce the puffiness under your eyes and also help in getting rid of the dark circles.

Cures Acne

Argan oil helps in maintaining the pH balance, and it thus helps to cure acne and acne scars.

How to do:

1. For daily use, mix together 1 teaspoon of argan oil and 1 teaspoon of lemon juice.

2. With the help of a cotton pad, apply this on the affected area every day, to reduce acne and scars.

Prevents Dry Skin

Dry skin is a common skin-related issue. There are several remedies to prevent dry skin, but argan oil is one of the best remedies that you can use in the form of a toner. It also makes the skin look youthful and fresh by maintaining it, since the oil contains antioxidants.

How to do:

1. In a spray bottle, add 2 tablespoons of argan oil and 1 tablespoon of rose water.

2. Shake it, in order to mix them well.

3. Spray it on your face as a toner. You can use this every day for better results.

If you want, you can also store this in the refrigerator.

Makes Your Lips Soft

Argan oil helps in naturally brightening the colour of your lips. Generally, daily usage of argan oil will make your lips look soft and pink.

How to do:

1. One method is to apply argan oil before you go to sleep every day. But if you want pink and luscious lips instantly, you can try the below-mentioned alternative.

2. Cut a few pieces of beetroot and dry it out in the sun. Grind the dried pieces to a powder form. Add a pinch of this powder to 1 tablespoon of argan oil. Apply this thick mixture on the lips and let it dry for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes, wash it off with lukewarm water. Repeat this once in a day.