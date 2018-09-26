ENGLISH

Home Remedies To Treat Ingrown Facial Hair In Men

After shaving your beard, do you most often see pimples popping up on your face? Actually, they aren't pimples but ingrown hairs. Ingrown hairs occur when the hair has curled around and grown back into your skin instead of growing out of the skin.

An ingrown hair produces a raised, red bump that looks similar to a pimple which might be painful at times. This causes irritation, pain, itchiness and inflammation in the area. Men usually have these red bumps on their chin, cheeks or neck after shaving.

home remedies to treat ingrown hair

This isn't something serious but causes irritation and pain. Thankfully, there are home remedies that can help ingrown facial hair. Have a look.

Array

1. Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil has antiseptic, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties which can help treat after-shave pimples and prevent further infection. It also helps in reducing the pain and lowers inflammation.

How to do:

  • Add 5 drops of tea tree oil to 2 tbsp of mineral water.
  • Mix it and apply it on the affected skin after cleansing and washing the area. Leave it on for 10 minutes and rinse the area with lukewarm water.
  • Do this once or twice a week.
Array

2. Salt

Salt helps to thwart bacteria that causes pimples, as a result, it reduces swelling and promotes healing.

How to do:

  • Mix 1½ tsp of salt in 1 cup of lukewarm water.
  • Dip a cotton swab in the mixture and gently rub it over the affected skin.
  • Leave it on for few minutes and rinse it off.
  • Do this twice a day till the ingrown hair clears.
Array

3. Honey

Honey contains antibacterial properties that can stop the bacteria from multiplying thus preventing the affected area from becoming infected. Honey has anti-inflammatory properties too that further reduce inflammation.

How to do:

  • Apply a layer or organic honey on the red bumps.
  • Keep it on for 10 minutes and rinse with cold water.
  • Do this thrice a day to get effective results.
Array

4. Warm water compress/cold water compress

If you experience pain in the affected area, apply a warm water compress. You can also drink warm water at the same time to improve your blood circulation and help cleanse the system, thus preventing pimples. You can also use an ice compress as ice reduces swelling, pain, redness and inflammation. Continue this till you see results.

Array

5. Sugar Scrub

Sugar scrub is another excellent home remedy for treating ingrown hair. It aids in exfoliating the skin, removing the dead cells and helping the hair to come out of the skin.

How to do:

  • Mix 1 cup of white sugar with ½ cup of extra virgin olive oil.
  • Add few drops of tea tree oil and mix it well.
  • Apply this on the affected area and gently scrub it.
  • Rinse it off with lukewarm water and do this remedy once or twice a week.
Array

6. Baking Soda

Baking soda possesses anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties which help in reducing the redness associated with ingrown hairs.

How to do:

  • Mix 1 tbsp of baking soda and 1 cup of water.
  • Dip a cotton ball in the solution and dab it on the affected area.
  • Leave it on for 5 minutes and wash off with cold water.
  • Do this two to thrice daily.

Tips For Preventing Ingrown Hair

  • Use a sharp single-bladed razor to make a clean precise cut to reduce the risk of ingrown hairs.
  • After shaving rub your face with a wet washcloth or use a sugar scrub to tease out any stubborn ingrown hairs.
  • Shave your beard in the same direction as the hair is growing.
  • Don't shave too close to the skin, leave a little stubble.
  • If using an electric razor, hold it a little above the surface of your skin.

    beard pimples home remedies
     

