Home Remedies To Treat Ingrown Facial Hair In Men

After shaving your beard, do you most often see pimples popping up on your face? Actually, they aren't pimples but ingrown hairs. Ingrown hairs occur when the hair has curled around and grown back into your skin instead of growing out of the skin.

An ingrown hair produces a raised, red bump that looks similar to a pimple which might be painful at times. This causes irritation, pain, itchiness and inflammation in the area. Men usually have these red bumps on their chin, cheeks or neck after shaving.

This isn't something serious but causes irritation and pain. Thankfully, there are home remedies that can help ingrown facial hair. Have a look.

