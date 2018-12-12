6 Home Remedies To Remove Burn Marks From The Skin

Burns are inevitable, and so are the marks. Everyone of us have suffered from some kind of burns at least once in our lives and ended up with a mark. The challenge then lies in getting rid of the mark that the burn has left behind. So, what do we do in that case?

Home remedies are a perfect and an economic solution to most of your concerns as they are completely safe and natural to use.

Although the remedies mentioned in the article do not show instant and immediate effects, they are quite effective and definitely show positive results with prolonged use.

In case of minor first degree burns, one can start using them within first few minutes of getting burned as it makes a whole lot of difference in how well and quickly the burn and its mark heals. Here are a few home remedies to remove burn marks from the skin.

1. Honey

Honey is used as adjuvant for accelerating wound healing in ulcers, infected wounds, and burns. Honey also helps in treating the infection caused by burns and even helps in fading burn marks to a great extent.[1]

Ingredients

2 tbsp raw honey

A pinch of turmeric

How to do

Take a small bowl and add some raw honey to it.

Next, add a pinch of turmeric to the honey and mix both the ingredients together until it forms a smooth, sticky paste.

Apply the paste on the affected area and allow it to dry for a few minutes - preferably 10-15 minutes.

After the said time, wipe it off with a tissue or a wet towel.

Repeat this once every day for desired and effective results.

2. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera possesses anti-inflammatory and wound healing properties that help to treat burns, burn marks as well as soothe irritated skin.[2]

Ingredients

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tbsp rose water

How to do

Scoop out fresh aloe vera gel from an aloe vera plant and add it to a bowl.

Add some rose water to it and blend both the ingredients well,

Take generous amount of the aloe vera - rose water mixture and massage it on the affected area for about 5-10 minutes.

Leave it on for another 10-15 minutes and later rinse it off with water.

Repeat this twice a day for desired results.

3. Turmeric & Milk

Turmeric possesses anti-inflammatory as well as antiseptic properties that help to treat burn marks. Milk helps to soothe irritated skin and also removes any scars left behind by burns with repeated usage. [3]

Ingredients

2 tbsp raw milk

A pinch of turmeric

How to do

In a bowl, mix some raw milk and turmeric and blend both the ingredients well.

Take a cotton ball, dip it in the milk-turmeric mixture and apply it on the affected area. Gently massage it for a few minutes and leave it on for another 5 minutes.

Wash it off with water or wipe it away with a wet towel.

Repeat this twice a day for desired results.

4. Tomato, Egg White, & Yogurt

Packed with natural soothing properties, tomatoes help to lighten your skin tone, thus fading/ lightening burn marks. They also help to hydrate and moisturise your skin. In addition to it, yogurt and egg whites too help in fading burn marks. [4]

Ingredients

1 tbsp tomato paste

1 tbsp yogurt

1 tbsp egg white

How to do

Take a tomato, grind it to make a paste and add it to a bowl.

Now, add some egg white to it and next add some yogurt.

Mix all the ingredients well until you get a fine paste.

Apply the paste on the affected area and gently massage using your fingers. Leave it on for about 15 minutes.

Wash it off with cold water.

Repeat twice a day for desired results.

5. Potato

Potatoes are known for drawing out heat from one's body which is why they are an excellent choice in case of burns. Moreover, they also help to fade burn marks with regular and prolonged usage.[5]

Ingredients

1 boiled potato

How to do

Take a boiled potato, peel it and cut it into two pieces.

Take a piece of the potato and start rubbing it on the affected area. Gently massage for about 5-10 minutes and then wash it off with cold water. Alternatively, you can also rub the potato peel on the affected area and lighten the burn marks with its prolonged use.

Repeat this activity twice a day for desired results

6. Onion & Lavender Essential Oil

Onion contains sulphur and quercetin that help in fading away stubborn burn marks whereas lavender essential oil possess antiseptic properties that help in soothing burnt and irritated skin.[6]

Ingredients

1 onion - peeled

1 tbsp lavender essential oil

How to do

Take an onion and grind it until you get the juice. Transfer it to a bowl.

Add a few drops of lavender essential oil to it and mix both the ingredients well.

Now take a cotton ball, dip it in the mixture and rub it over the affected area for about 5 - 10 minutes

Leave it on for about 5 minutes and then wash it off with cold water.

Repeat this twice a day for desired results.