20 Effective Home Remedies For Blackheads!

Blackheads can be a pain. Squeezing them out and getting them removed can be quite painful. But most of us usually opt for these easy and painful methods when we choose to get a facial or a clean-up done. Is the pain really worth it? What if there is a less painful and an easy way to get rid of these annoying blackheads?

Well, home remedies can be really helpful if you are looking for a way to avoid pain while getting rid of blackheads. Although they do not generate instant results like a clean-up or a facial, it is definitely effective and one of the most chosen ways too. You can make home-made face packs, scrubs or even use essential oils to get rid of blackheads.

20 Home Remedies To Treat Blackheads

A. Face Packs

1. Aloe vera

Aloe vera possesses skin soothing properties. Besides, it helps to control excess oil and treats skin conditions like acne, pimples, and blackheads effectively.[1]

Ingredient

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

How to do

Take a generous amount of aloe vera gel and apply it to your face, focusing on the affected area. Massage slightly for a few minutes and leave it to air dry.

Leave it on for about 20-25 minutes and then wash it off with lukewarm water.

Repeat it once a day for the desired result.

This pack is suitable for all skin types.

2. Baking soda

Loaded with antibacterial and antifungal properties, baking soda is a great skin exfoliator that helps to remove blackheads effectively. Besides, it also treats pimples. [2]

Ingredients

1 tbsp baking soda

2 tbsp water

How to do

Combine both the ingredients to make a thick paste.

Apply the paste to your face, focusing on the affected area.

Leave it on for about 20 minutes and then wash it off with lukewarm water.

Repeat this once a day for the desired result.

This face pack is suitable for those having oily or combination skin.

3. Turmeric and mint juice

Turmeric possesses antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties that help to remove blackheads, whiteheads, and dead skin cells, thus improving the texture of your skin. [3]

Ingredients

1 tbsp turmeric powder

1 tbsp mint juice

How to do

In a bowl, add both the ingredients and mix them together.

Apply the mixture to the entire face and allow it to stay for about 10-15 minutes.

Wash it off with lukewarm water and pat your face dry.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

This pack is suitable for all skin types except those having sensitive skin.

4. Cinnamon powder and lemon juice

Cinnamon helps to tighten the pores and get rid of blackheads on your skin. It also gives you glowing skin when used in combination with lemon juice. [4]

Ingredients

2 tbsp cinnamon powder

2 tbsp lemon juice

How to do

Mix both the ingredients to make a paste.

Apply the paste to your face, focusing on the affected area.

Leave it on for about 20 minutes and then wash it off with lukewarm water.

Repeat this once a day for the desired result.

This face pack is suitable for those having oily or combination skin.

5. Fenugreek leaves/seeds

Loaded with anti-inflammatory, emollient, and antioxidant properties, fenugreek effectively gets rid of blackheads and whiteheads along with removing dead skin cells. [5]

Ingredients

½ cup fenugreek leaves

Water

How to do

Grind the fenugreek leaves with some water to make a semi-thick paste.

Apply the paste on your face, focusing on the affected area.

Allow it to dry and then wash it off with lukewarm water.

Repeat this process twice a week for the desired result.

This pack is suitable for all skin types.

Note: You can also use fenugreek seeds instead of the leaves. All you need to do is soak some seeds in water overnight. In the morning drain the water and grind the seeds to make a paste. Add little water if required and then follow the rest of the procedure.

6. Bentonite clay

One of the best clays that absorbs impurities, dirt, and dust from your skin, bentonite clay is quite effective in removing blackheads along with dead skin cells. [6] It also improves your complexion with regular use.

Ingredients

1 tbsp bentonite clay

1 tbsp water

How to do

Combine both the ingredients to make a paste.

Apply the paste to your face, focusing on the affected area.

Leave it on for about 20 minutes or until it dries completely.

Wash it off with lukewarm water.

Repeat this once or twice a week for the desired result.

This face pack is suitable for all skin types.

7. Green tea

Loaded with antioxidants, green tea helps in treating skin problems like acne, pimples, blemishes, and blackheads. It also absorbs impurities from your skin and gives it a radiant glow.[7]

Ingredient

2 tbsp green tea

How to do

Dip a cotton ball in some green tea and apply it to your entire face.

Focus on the affected area and massage it with green tea for a few minutes.

Allow it to air dry.

Wash your face with lukewarm water and pat it dry.

Repeat this once or twice a week for the desired result.

This is suitable for all skin types.

8. Egg white and honey

Egg whites effectively help in removing blackheads with regular and prolonged use. Besides, they also help in tightening the pores on your skin, thus giving you firm and tight skin due to the presence of a key ingredient called albumin.

Ingredients

1 egg white

1 tsp honey

How to do

Crack open an egg and separate the white from the yolk. Discard the yolk and transfer the egg white to a bowl.

Add some honey to it and whisk both the ingredients together until you get a creamy, sticky paste.

Apply the paste to your face using a brush. Focus on the affected area.

Leave it on for about 20 minutes or until it dries completely.

Wash it off with lukewarm water.

Repeat this once or twice a week for the desired result.

This pack is suitable for those having oily or combination skin.

9. Tomato pulp

Loaded with antibacterial properties, tomatoes help in treating blackheads effectively. Besides, tomatoes also contain a compound called lycopene that helps to fight free radicals that harm your skin. [8]

Ingredient

2 tbsp tomato pulp

How to do

Take a generous amount of tomato pulp and apply it to your face, focusing on the affected area.

Massage slightly for a few minutes and leave it on for about an hour.

After an hour, wash it off with lukewarm water.

Repeat it once a day for the desired result.

This pack is suitable for all skin types.

10. Aspirin and sweet almond oil/ lemon

Aspirin possesses anti-inflammatory properties that help in treating blackheads effectively along with reducing redness and swelling caused due to them. Besides, it also helps in removing dead skin cells and prevents acne and pimples too.

Ingredients

4 aspirin tablets

Water

1 tsp sweet almond oil/1 tbsp lemon juice

Note: Add almond oil for those who have dry skin and lemon juice for those who have oily skin.

How to do

Crush the aspirin tablets and mix it with water to make a paste.

Add some sweet almond oil or lemon juice (any one) to it and again mix all the ingredients well.

Apply the mixture on your face, focusing on the affected area.

Leave it on for about 10-12 minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat this twice a week for the desired result.

This pack is suitable for all skin types.

B. Scrubs

1. Sugar and rosewater

Sugar is an excellent skin exfoliator. When you scrub your face with raw sugar, it helps in removing dead skin cells along with other skin problems like blackheads and whiteheads.[9]

Ingredients

2 tbsp raw sugar

2 tbsp rosewater

How to do

Combine both the ingredients in a bowl.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and gently scrub the affected area with it for about 3-5 minutes.

Wash it off with lukewarm water.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

2. Oatmeal and yoghurt

Oatmeal is an excellent skin exfoliant and possesses anti-inflammatory properties that help in keeping blackheads at bay. [10]

Ingredients

2 tbsp coarsely grounded oatmeal

1 yoghurt

How to do

Mix both the ingredients in a bowl.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and gently scrub the affected area with it for about 3-5 minutes.

Wash it off with lukewarm water and pat it dry.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

3. Milk and nutmeg powder

Milk contains lactic acid that helps in treating blackheads effectively along with removing dead skin cells.

Note: Those who are allergic to dairy products must refrain from using this remedy.

Ingredients

2 tbsp raw milk

1 tbsp nutmeg powder

How to do

Combine some raw milk and nutmeg powder in a bowl.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and gently scrub the affected area with it for about 5 minutes.

Wash it off with lukewarm water.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

4. Honey and sugar

Honey possesses antibacterial and emollient properties that help in eliminating blackheads. [[11]

Ingredients

2 tbsp honey

2 tbsp sugar

How to do

Mix both the ingredients in a bowl.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and gently scrub the affected area with it for about 3-5 minutes.

Wash it off with lukewarm water and pat dry.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

5. Lemon, salt, and yoghurt

Lemon and yoghurt both help in lightening your skin tone. Moreover, lemon also helps to tighten the pores on your skin and make it firm. It is also effective in eliminating blackheads and is a great skin exfoliator.[12]

Ingredients

1 tbsp lemon juice

½ tsp salt

1 tbsp yoghurt

How to do

Combine some lemon juice and salt in a bowl.

Next, add some yoghurt to it and mix well.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and gently scrub the affected area with it for about 5 minutes.

Wash it off with lukewarm water and pat dry.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

C. Other Remedies

1. Coconut oil

Coconut oil contains lauric acid that not only treats blackheads but also nourishes and moisturises your skin deeply.[13]

Ingredient

1 tbsp coconut oil

How to do

Massage your face with some coconut oil, focusing on the affected area.

Leave it overnight.

Wash your face in the morning.

Repeat this every night before going to bed.

2. Castor oil

Castor oil helps to absorb impurities from your skin, thus removing any kind of dead skin cells or blackheads. It also unclogs your pores. [14]

Ingredient

1 tbsp castor oil

How to do

Take a generous amount of castor oil and massage your face with it, focusing on the affected area.

Leave it for about an hour and then wipe it off with a wet tissue. Post that, wash your face with your regular face wash.

Repeat this once a day for the desired result.

3. Olive oil

Olive oil possesses skin nourishing properties. It helps to maintain the health and the elasticity of your skin while at the same time keeping problems like blackheads, whiteheads, and acne at bay.[15]

Ingredient

1 tbsp olive oil

How to do

Massage your face with some olive oil, focusing on the affected area.

Leave it overnight.

Wash your face in the morning.

Repeat this every night before going to bed.

4. Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil has excellent disinfecting, soothing, and antibacterial properties. It is an excellent choice when it comes to treating skin problems like blackheads, whiteheads, pimples, and acne. [16]

Ingredient

1 tbsp tea tree oil

How to do

Take a generous amount of tea tree oil and massage your face gently with it. Focus on the affected area.

Leave it overnight.

Wash your face in the morning.

Repeat this every night before going to bed.

5. Saltwater



Saltwater is a slow but effective way to treat blackheads at home. It also helps to control excess oil and possesses mild antibacterial properties.

Ingredients

2 tbsp salt

2 tbsp water

How to do

Combine both the ingredients to make a mixture.

Dip a cotton ball in some saltwater and apply it to your entire face.

Focus on the affected area and massage it for a few minutes.

Allow it to air dry.

Wash your face with lukewarm water and pat dry.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

