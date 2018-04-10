Get Rid Of Yellow Nails With These Home Remedies

Dull and colourless nails are always a mar to your beautiful hands. The thing about nails is that they can get discoloured very easily, either because of excessive use of nail polish or due to being exposed to dirt almost the whole day.

And yellowish or discoloured nails is an embarassing factor when we are around people. Cleaning with a nail brush alone is not enough to produce the results you would want, you must make sure to use commonly available ingredients to whiten your nails.

Most methods of nail whitening require several uses to produce results and regular use to maintain these results. It's always better to use natural skin-whitening remedies that you can do easily at home.

The following tips and tricks will help you to un-stain your nails and make them shiny once again, so that you can stop feeling uncomfortable in front of the others.

So, let us see how some ingredients can help you with this on regular use.

Lemon Juice

Squeeze two lemons in a bowl, put your fingertips in the bowl for approximately 10 minutes for the juice to sit into the area underneath your nails. Rinse your hands with warm water, then make sure to apply a hand/nail cream. Vitamin C contained in lemon juice is known for its brightening properties.

Baking Soda

In order to whiten your nails naturally, mix two teaspoons of baking soda with warm water and apply the paste on your fingernails. Leave it for around 5 minutes and then wash it off. Baking soda has agents that help in cleaning the nails.

Toothpaste

Another great way is to gently rub your fingertips and underneath your nails with a soft toothbrush that has some toothpaste on it. Leave the toothpaste to set in for 3 minutes, then rinse with warm water.

White Vinegar

You can also whiten your nails using white vinegar. One tablespoon of white vinegar, along with a small cup of water, can whiten your nail tips if you just leave your nails soaked in it for 5 minutes. Don't forget to apply a hand and nail cream to keep them moisturised.

Soap and Water

Cleaning your nails with soap and water is one of the most common ways to whiten your nails. In order to achieve the best results, make sure to rub gently underneath your nails with a nail brush while using soap and water.

Tea Tree Oil

Apply pure tea tree oil on your nails using a cotton ball. Leave it on for a few minutes, and then rinse it off with lukewarm water. Do this twice daily for several months until you notice an improvement.

Lemon Juice And Baking Soda Paste

Mix 1 tablespoon of lemon juice with 2 to 3 tablespoons of baking soda and stir them in a bowl. Using a cotton swab, apply the paste on to your nails and also underneath each nail. After about 15 minutes, wash it off with soap and water.

Lemon And Salt Scrub

Using lemon and salt is another effective home remedy. Combine equal parts of lemon juice and salt, and then scrub it on your nails. Leave this for about five minutes and then rinse it off with lukewarm water. Moisturize your hands after this with a moisturizing cream or lotion.