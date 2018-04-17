7 Effective Ways To Fight Against Stretch Marks Using Castor Oil

There is a common myth that women face the problem of stretch marks only during pregnancy, which is not entirely true. Rapid progression of puberty starts leaving marks of muscle stretch on both men and women. Whereas in some cases, continuous weight gain and loss during menstruation cycle, also menopause can be a reason for the growing stretch marks to appear.

When the cuticle gets stretched, it not only damages the skin tissues and elasticity but also affects one's self esteem. However, thankfully, it is not impossible to get rid of these tenacious marks. Commonly people choose expensive laser treatment or artificial pharmaceutical products as a solution, though these may produce harmful side effects in the long term.

In fact, through numerous home remedies, we can easily deal with the appearance of stretch marks.

Why Should You Use Castor Oil?

The extensive medicinal value of castor oil makes it revolutionary in the case of healing treatment for skin-related issues. It contains a natural fatty acid known as ricinoleic acid. Triglyceride compound of castor oil helps it to penetrate effectively into the deeper layer of the dermis, which contains connective tissues, hair follicles and sweat glands.

• Natural fatty acid of castor oil helps to restore natural moisture balance of the skin.

• It locks the moisture within to keep the skin cells hydrated for longer time.

• It stimulates the production of collagen and elastin which shield the skin from generating new stretch marks.

• It's antibacterial and antiseptic properties fight with germs during the fading process.

• Ricinoleic acid present in castor oil keeps the skin free from inflammation and various infections.

How Should You Use Castor Oil?

• Castor Oil and Coconut Oil :

• Mix equal amount of 1 tbsp of castor oil and 1 tbsp of coconut oil.

• Apply the oil mixture onto the affected areas of your skin.

• Slowly massage on the stretch marks for 5 minutes.

• Leave it on for 30 minutes to get it to be absorbed into the skin.

• Wash off by lukewarm water and pat softly with cloth to dry.

• Repeat the process 3-4 days in a week.

• Castor Oil and Potato :

• Extract juice from 1 potato.

• Mix the juice of a potato with 2 tbsp of castor oil.

• Apply the mixture firmly onto the stretch marks and leave to get dry for 30 minutes.

• Rinse off the mixture with lukewarm water and pat dry.

• Repeat the process 3-4 days in a week.

• Castor Oil and Plastic Wrap :

• Take 2 tbsp of castor oil and heat it to get it slightly warm.

• Apply lukewarm oil on your stretch marks and massage slowly with the help of fingers for 10-15 minutes.

• Wrap the area tightly with a plastic wrap and leave it.

• Use a hot water bag or heating pad to apply heat on the areas and rub it slowly for 30 minutes.

• Wash off with lukewarm water and pat dry.

• Repeat the process 3-4 days in a week.

• Castor Oil and Cloves :

• Grind a few cloves to powder and add enough castor oil to it.

• Heat the mixture for a couple of minutes to get it slightly warm.

• Let the mixture cool and apply it on to the stretch marks.

• Gently massage on the skin for 15 minutes and leave it for another 30 minutes.

• Wash off with lukewarm water and pat dry.

• Repeat the process daily for better results.

• Castor Oil and Aloe Vera :

• Extract 1 tbsp full of fresh aloe vera gel and mash it into a smooth juice.

• Add 1 tbsp of castor oil to the aloe vera juice and mix evenly.

• Heat the mixture for a minute to get it slightly warm.

• Apply the warm mixture on your skin and leave it on overnight.

• Rinse off with water and pat dry in the morning.

• Repeat the process daily.

• Castor Oil and Sugar :

• Combine 1 tbsp of granulated sugar with 1 tbsp of castor oil and mix it evenly.

• Apply the mixture on the affected areas and scrub on your stretch marks for 5 minutes.

• Leave the mixture on your skin for additional 15 minutes.

• Rinse off with lukewarm water and pat dry.

• Repeat the process 2-3 times in a week.

• Castor Oil and Oatmeal :

• Make a coarse mixture out of 1 tbsp of castor oil, 1 tbsp of uncooked oatmeal and 2 tbsp of olive oil.

• Apply the mixture on your skin to scrub on the stretch marks for 5 minutes.

• Let the mixture on for additional 15 minutes.

• Wash off the mixture with lukewarm water and pat dry.

• Repeat the process daily to get a better result.

What Additional Tips You Should Follow Along with Castor Oil Treatment?

• Use the purest form of cold compressed castor oil for more effective results.

• Be gentle on your skin while exfoliating, since harsh scrubbing can damage it.

• Repeat the oil treatment in a regular manner to avoid the appearance of new stretch marks.

• Avoid the application of castor oil in case of cuts or blisters on your skin.

• Drink plenty of water regularly to keep yourself enough hydrated.