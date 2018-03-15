5 Beauty Mistakes You Probably Didn't Know Of

1. Sleeping With Your Makeup On

Sleeping with your makeup on can be more serious than you think. Sometimes, we're so tired and lazy to wash our face or remove the makeup after a long tiring day. But it's important that you do so because this can cause wrinkles on your skin and certain other problems of redness, itchiness, etc., on your skin.

Remedy

The one and only solution to this is to make sure that you remove your makeup before you go to bed. In order to do that, dip a cotton ball in a few drops of olive oil or coconut oil and remove your makeup on your face. After this, wash your face and apply a moisturizer.

2. Hot Water Shower

Hot water can take away the natural essential oils from our body. This leaves our body dry. It also opens our skin pores due to which it can lead to further problems. Bathing in water that's too hot can cause itchiness and leave our skin red. However, you can use lukewarm water to take a shower in order to avoid the above issues.

Remedy

First of all, keep your shower up to a maximum of 10 minutes. Also, make sure that you only use lukewarm water while showering. It's always best to use normal water to wash your hair or else it can damage your hair.

3. Stop Picking At Your Face

It's a habit for all of us to stare at the mirror and pop all the blackheads and pimples. At times, it's fine to pop the blackheads if you know how to do it exactly. But if you pop your pimples or blackheads regularly, it can create scars on your skin.

Remedy

The best way is to stop staring at the mirror for a long time! This may sound funny, but it actually works. Another remedy in order to solve this issue is by using scrubs twice in a week, which will help you remove all your blackheads and whiteheads.

4. Over-exposure To The Sun

When you roam around in the sun, remember that it causes damage to our skin. This may lead to skin tanning, redness, wrinkles on the skin, etc. Although we know the importance of sunscreen, we tend to forget about it at times.

Remedy

First and foremost solution is sunscreen! Make it a point to apply this before you step out of your house. And also remember to use the sunscreen with the right amount of SPF. Use a sunglass or a scarf to protect your skin from over-exposure to the sun.

5. Stop Biting Your Nails

Biting your nails can be a habit for some people. They unconsciously tend to do it, even in a public place. But have you ever wondered the damages caused by this habit of yours? It can lead to peeling cuticles, ragged and chipped nails.

Remedy

Psychology says that the major cause for biting nails is stress and anxiety. The best way to avoid this is to keep your thinking and mind in control. Stop over-stressing. You can do this with the help of yoga. Also, apply some bitter nail polish on your nails, so that it can stop you from biting your nails.