Beauty Benefits Of Tea Leaves & Used Tea Bags

Treats Chapped Lips Chapped lips need to be hydrated regularly. Green tea works best as a natural hydrating agent. All you need to do is dip a green tea bag in warm water and apply it on your lips. Keep it on your lips for 5-10 minutes. Repeat this regularly at least twice a day to treat chapped lips.

Cleanses The Skin We've all heard about different types of tea. But have you heard of white tea? Yes, white tea is basically a minimally processed tea that is rich in antioxidants than any other kind of tea. It gently but effectively cleanses the skin. Brew some white tea and strain it. Blend the soaked tea leaves to make a smooth paste. Apply an even layer of this paste on your face and leave it for 15 minutes. Later rinse it off with cold water.

Soothes The Skin Chamomile tea is the best solution if you have any kind of skin irritation or inflammation. It helps in soothing itchy skin, redness and flaky patches on the skin that cause irritation. Soak the chamomile tea bag and apply it on the affected areas every day until you notice the change. You can also use chamomile tea leaves instead of tea bags.

Exfoliates The Skin The antioxidants in tea leaves help in enhancing the glow of the skin. You can make use of used tea bags and leaves as a scrub to remove the dead skin cells and get a healthy skin. After using a tea bag, allow the tea bag to dry. Cut open the tea bag and take the tea and scrub it on your face gently in a circular motion with your fingertips for 5 minutes. Later rinse it off with normal water.

Treats Blemishes Tea leaves contain tannic acid that helps in treating blemishes and soothing sunburns. All you have to do is brew some tea and strain it. Allow the tea to cool. Later dip a towel or cotton pad into the tea and apply it on the affected area. Leave it on for about 30 minutes and later wash your face with cold water. You can also directly apply tea bags on your face.

Tones The Skin Tea leaves possess astringent properties that help in giving a smooth and clear skin. You can use this as a natural toner and it will give you instant results. Brew some tea and use the tea bag or tea leaves to wipe your face. Finally, you can wash it off with normal water. Use it every day for better results.

Treats Puffy Eyes And Dark Circles Tea contains caffeine that shrinks the blood vessels and treats dark circles around the eyes. The tannins in tea also help in treating them. You can use tea or 2 tea bags for this. Wet the tea bags and apply it on the dark circles or puffed eyes. Leave it on for about 15-20 minutes. Do this regularly for better results.

Colouring The Hair If you're thinking about dyeing your grey hair, then this might be the best natural solution that is also cost-effective. Make a paste by adding black tea to henna and mix them well. Apply this on your hair and leave it on for an hour. This will help in giving you an intense and deep colour to your hair. Use this remedy once in a month to maintain the colour.