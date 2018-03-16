Beauty Benefits Of Sea Salt For Skin And Hair

1. Body Scrub

Sea salt helps in exfoliating the skin. Exfoliation will remove the dead skin cells and make your skin look more brighter and soft.

How To Use:

Mix ¼th cup of sea salt and ½ cup of olive oil or coconut oil in a bowl. Mix it to form a thick paste. Gently scrub this mixture on your body while taking a shower, in a circular motion. Do this once a week to get better results.

2. Mask

Sea salt contains hydrating agents. When used with honey, its anti-inflammatory properties help to get a soothing skin. Here is a simple sea salt face mask that you can try at home.

How To Use:

Take 2 teaspoons of sea salt in a bowl and add 4 teaspoons of raw honey and mix it well. You will get a thick paste. Apply this paste on your skin and leave it on for 10-15 minutes. After 15 minutes, wash it off in lukewarm water. Apply this mask twice a week to get a clean, soft and bright skin.

3. Skin Toner

Toners are most helpful for people with an oily skin and an acne-prone skin. It helps in shrinking your pores and in restoring your pH balance, leaving your skin moisturized and revitalized. Let's see how to make a homemade salt toner.

How To Use:

You can make this wonderful toner with just 2 basic ingredients, i.e., sea salt and lukewarm water. Mix 2 spoons of sea salt into some lukewarm water. Stir them well, so that the salt dissolves in the water. Pour this water in a spray bottle and you can use it anytime you want by just spraying this on your face.

4. Treats Dandruff

Sea salt helps in preventing dry scalp and thus reduces the chances of dandruff on your hair. Apply some crushed sea salt on the scalp before wetting the hair. This will loosen the flakes as well as enable better penetration of the sea salt for the scalp treatment. Do this once in a week and you can notice the difference.

5. Treats Puffed Eyes

Due to a long, tiring day or over-stress, it's likely that we are left with puffed eyes. If you are looking for an instant solution for that, here is a tip that you can try with sea salt. Mix 1 spoon of sea salt to some lukewarm water and stir well to make a solution. Dip a cotton pad into this solution and dab it on your eyes. This remedy will help you to get rid of the puffiness of the eyes instantly.