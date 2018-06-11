Beauty Benefits Of Banana For Hair And Skin

All of us would love to consume banana or add this in our day-to-day foods that we eat. Banana contains all the required minerals and vitamins for the human body. These help in increasing the immunity of the body. Banana helps in digestion and also in rejuvenating our skin. We all know these benefits of a banana.

But do you know how a banana can help you in getting a beautiful skin and hair if used externally? Vitamin A contained in banana works best for the skin. It helps in retaining the elasticity of the skin by increasing the production of collagen.

It helps in boosting the skin's resistance against UV rays, prevents and diminishes the appearance of wrinkles. Banana also contains hydrating agents that help in keeping the scalp moisturized and thus in giving a soft and healthy mane.

We can make effective banana face and hair masks that can help in resolving various skin and hair-related problems, such as combating wrinkles, removing pimples, split ends, frizzy hair and many more.

For Skin Brightening

This face mask helps in fading away dark spots, removing blemishes and brightening dull skin. This brightening mask can be used once in a week to get better results.

Ingredients:

Banana

1 teaspoon honey

How To Use:

1. Peel off the banana and cut it into small pieces.

2. Blend the pieces in a blender to make a paste. Add 1 teaspoon of honey into the paste and mix them well.

3. Apply this thick mixture on your face and leave it on for 15 minutes.

4. After 15 minutes, rinse it off in lukewarm water.

To Treat Pimples

Are you worried about pimples and acne? If you have acne scars and black spots, then this would help you. For better results, use this pack twice a week.

Ingredients:

1 banana

1 teaspoon of honey

1 teaspoon of lemon juice

How To Use:

1. Take a banana and cut it into small pieces. Next, mash the banana to make a paste.

2. Add 1 spoon of honey and 1 spoon of lemon juice to it. Mix them well.

3. Apply this mixture all over your face or the affected area and leave it on for 20 minutes.

You can wash it off after 20 minutes with cold water.

To Treat Dry Skin

Banana helps in keeping the skin hydrated. If used regularly, this will give you a soft, moisturized and healthy-looking skin.

Ingredients:

½ banana

1 spoon oatmeal

1 spoon honey

1 spoon egg yolk

How To use:

1. Mash the banana. Blend the oatmeal to make a powder. Add this to the mashed banana.

2. Next, mix them well by adding 1 spoon of honey and 1 egg yolk.

3. Apply this mixture on your face and leave it on for 15 minutes.

4. Rinse it off after 15 minutes in cold water and pat dry.

Repeat this twice a week for faster and better results.

For Split Ends

Banana contains vitamins A, C and E and other minerals. It helps in moisturizing and strengthening your hair, which helps in decreasing the split ends in your hair.

Ingredients:

1 ripe banana

2 tablespoons of yogurt

2 spoons of rose water

How To Use:

1. Mash the ripe banana, in order to form a thick paste.

2. Add yogurt and rose water and mix them well.

3. Apply this thick mask on your hair and leave it on for 1 hour and then wash it off in normal water.

Make sure that you cover your hair with a shower cap after applying the mask. Use this mask once in a week for better results.

For Smooth Hair

Ingredients:

1-2 bananas

2 teaspoons honey

How to do:

1. Mash up 1-2 ripe bananas and add 2 teaspoons of honey.

2. Mix it into a paste and use it as a hair mask.

3. Shampoo the hair after half an hour.

4. Apply this banana mask once a week to get better and faster results.