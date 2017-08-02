20 Amazing Home Remedies To Whiten Your Teeth Body Care oi-Monika Khajuria

A mouthful of amazing pearl drops sounds good, doesn't it? Yes, we're talking about a sparkling set of teeth. A dazzling smile is an important part of your personality, one that you can't ignore. But yellow teeth can prove to be embarrassing and awkward. It can make you very conscious. You would always have to hold back on your smile and laughter. It can be a tedious task, right?

One of the main reasons for yellow teeth is the wearing out of the outer layer of our teeth called enamel. Our daily habits and lack of proper care expedite the process. Brushing, flossing and mouthwash can't help you much with this situation. Turning to dental expertise can be scary and could burn a hole in your pocket.

But don't you worry. Today, at Boldsky, we bring to you some home remedies that will help you whiten your teeth without leaving a dent in your pocket and are totally safe. Using this may not give you instant results, but you need to hang on to them. All good things take time and so will these.

What Causes Yellow Teeth?

Excessive consumption of tea or coffee

Smoking

Poor oral hygiene

Dietary factors

Brushing teeth immediately after eating

Medical conditions

Home Remedies To Whiten Your Teeth

1. Baking soda

Using baking soda is one of the most effective ways to whiten your teeth. It is proven to be helpful in the removal of plaque [1] and hence whiten your teeth.

Ingredients

1 tsp baking soda

1-2 tsp water

Method of use

Add water in the baking soda to get a smooth paste.

Using a toothbrush, apply this mixture on your teeth.

Leave it on for about 1 minute.

Rinse your mouth.

Use this once a week for the desired results.

Note: Regular use of baking soda can harm your teeth. So make sure that you do not use this more than once a week.

2. Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar acts as a cleansing agent due to its acidic nature. It has antimicrobial properties [2] that keep microbes at bay. Apple cider vinegar also helps to whiten your teeth. [3]

Ingredients

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

1 cup water

Method of use

Add the apple cider vinegar into the water.

Swish the mixture around your mouth for a couple minutes.

Rinse your mouth with water.

Use this once a week for the desired result.

Note: Do not use this more than once a week and do not swallow it.

3. Coconut oil

Coconut oil has antibacterial properties [4] and helps to maintain oral health. It also helps in dealing with plaque [5] , hence help whiten the teeth.

Ingredient

1 tbsp coconut oil

Method of use

Swish and pull the coconut oil around your mouth and in between your teeth for 10-15 minutes.

Make sure to move it around the whole mouth and not to swallow it.

Spit it out, not in the sink though. It will most probably clog the sink.

Rinse your mouth thoroughly with water.

Brush your teeth as you would normally do.

4. Banana peel

Banana peel has antimicrobial properties [6] and helps to keep microbes away and thus maintain oral health. It contains manganese, magnesium and potassium that help to whiten the teeth.

Ingredient

A banana peel

Method of use

Rub the inside of the banana peel all over your teeth for a few minutes.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Brush your teeth as you would normally do.

Rinse your mouth with water.

Use this twice a week for the desired result.

5. Orange peel

Orange peel contains calcium and vitamin C [7] . This helps to keep the bacteria at bay and whiten the teeth.

Ingredient

Peel of an orange

Method of use

Rub the inside (the white part) of the orange peel all over your teeth.

Leave it on for 3-5 minutes.

Brush your teeth, making sure to clean it thoroughly.

Floss your teeth as well.

Use this daily for a few weeks for the desired result.

6. Salt

Salt has antimicrobial properties [8] and helps to keep microbes at bay. It acts as a gentle abrasive [9] and helps to cleanse and whiten the teeth.

Ingredients

A tbsp salt

1 cup water

Method of use

Boil the water.

Let it cool down to room temperature.

Add salt into the water and mix well.

Soak the toothbrush in the mixture for about a minute.

Brush your teeth with this.

Rinse your mouth with cold water.

Use this every day for the desired result.

7. Lemon

Lemon has bleaching properties [10] and therefore, helps to whiten and brighten the teeth.

Ingredients

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp water

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together.

Using a toothbrush, brush your teeth with this mixture as you would normally do.

Use this once a week for the desired result.

Note: Do not use this more than once a week.

8. Strawberry

Strawberry has vitamin C [11] that helps to lighten and brighten the teeth. It contains antioxidants that help to maintain oral health.

Ingredients

3-4 ripe strawberries

½ tsp baking soda

Method of use

Take the strawberries in a bowl and mash them well.

Add the baking soda to the bowl and mix well.

Using a fresh toothbrush, brush your teeth with the mixture.

Leave it on for about 3-5 minutes.

Rinse your mouth thoroughly with water.

Brush your teeth, making sure to clean them thoroughly.

Floss your teeth later.

Use this every day for a few weeks for the desired result.

9. Hydrogen peroxide

Hydrogen peroxide has bleaching properties and helps in tooth whitening. [12]

Ingredients

3% hydrogen peroxide solution (as needed)

1 tsp baking soda

Method of use

Add hydrogen peroxide solution to the baking soda to get a toothpaste-like consistency.

Using a toothbrush, brush your teeth with this paste.

Rinse your mouth with water.

Use this 2 times a week for the desired result.

10. Basil

Basil has astringent properties and makes the gums healthy. It also helps get rid of bad breath and plaque.

Ingredient

A handful of basil leaves

Method of use

Let the basil leaves dry in the sun for a couple of hours.

Make a paste of the dried basil leaves.

Add this paste to your regular toothpaste.

Brush your teeth using this mixture.

11. Charcoal

Charcoal removes the toxins from your mouth and helps maintain the pH balance of the mouth. It also helps to get rid of bad breath and plaque.

Ingredient

Powdered charcoal (as required)

Method of use

Wet a new toothbrush and dip in the charcoal powder.

Brush it gently all over your teeth in circular motion.

Leave it on for 2 minutes.

Spit it out.

Rinse your mouth thoroughly.

Brush your teeth thoroughly with another toothbrush.

Rinse your mouth with water.

12. Olive oil and almond oil

Olive oil contains vitamins A, E and K and fatty acids and helps to keep bacteria at bay. It also helps to prevent bad breath. Almond oil helps to strengthen the gum and thus maintain oral health. [13]

Ingredients

1 tsp olive oil

1 tsp edible almond oil

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together.

Using a toothbrush, brush your teeth with the merger.

Use this every day for a few days before brushing your teeth with a toothpaste.

13. Bread

Burnt bread helps to remove the stains from your teeth and polish them.

Ingredient

A slice of bread

Method of use

Burn the slice of bread on a stove.

Rub this bread on your teeth.

Rinse your mouth with water.

14. Turmeric, mustard oil and salt

Turmeric contains vitamin C, selenium and magnesium that help to lighten the teeth and maintain oral health. It has anti-inflammatory properties [14] that help to soothe the skin and prevent any issue of the gums. Mustard oil strengthens the gums and helps tackle the issue of plaque.

Ingredients

1 tsp mustard oil

½ tsp turmeric powder

A pinch of salt

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl to make a paste.

Using a toothbrush, brush your teeth with this mixture for a few minutes.

Rinse your mouth with water.

Use this twice a week for the desired result.

15. Neem

Neem is an important ingredient in many toothpastes. It has antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and astringent properties. [15] It helps to strengthen the gums, keep bacteria at bay, lighten the teeth and maintain oral health.

Ingredients

A few neem leaves

2 drops of lemon juice

Method of use

Crush the neem leaves in a bowl.

Add the lemon juice to the bowl and give it a good mix.

Massage the leaves on your teeth for a couple of minutes.

Rinse your mouth with water.

16. Ginger

Ginger contains vitamin C and helps to lighten and brighten the teeth and maintain oral health. [16]

Ingredient

1-inch piece of ginger

Method of use

Grind ginger to make a paste.

Rub the paste on your teeth gently.

Leave it on for about 2 minutes.

Rinse your mouth with cold water.

17. Carrot

Carrot contains vitamin A [17] that will ensure a healthy tooth enamel.

Ingredients

A carrot

¼ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

Method of use

Peel and chop the carrot.

Dip the chopped carrot in the lemon juice.

Rub this dipped carrot all over your teeth.

Leave it on for about 3-5 minutes.

Rinse your mouth with cold water.

18. Bay leaves

Bay leaves contain vitamin C, thus help to maintain healthy gums [18] and whiten the teeth.

Ingredients

4-5 bay leaves

Peel of an orange

Method of use

Blend both the ingredients together to form a paste.

Brush your teeth using this paste.

Rinse your mouth with warm water.

Brush your teeth as you would normally do.

19. Sesame seeds

Sesame contains vitamin E and fatty acids that help to maintain healthy gums. It has antioxidant properties that help fight free radical damage. [19]

Ingredient

1 tsp sesame seeds

Method of use

Put the sesame seeds in your mouth.

Chew them until they turn into a coarse powder.

Now while it is still in your mouth, use a toothbrush to brush your teeth.

Rinse your mouth with water.

20. Chewing on foods

Last but surely not the least, chewing on fruits like apple, strawberry, pears, carrots, broccoli, nuts etc., will help you whiten the teeth.

These fruits and vegetables contain many vitamins, minerals and acids [20] that help to keep your teeth white and sparkling.

Tips To Maintain Healthy Teeth

Make sure to brush your teeth twice a day.

Floss once in a while.

Change your toothbrush every three months.

Keep sugar intake to the minimum.

Try to reduce frequent munching.

Get your teeth checked at least once in a year by a dentist.

