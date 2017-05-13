8 Amazing Benefits Of Muskmelon For Skin & Hair! Body Care oi-Amruta Agnihotri

Muskmelon is a delicious and hydrating fruit that truly deserves a place in your everyday routine! Muskmelons are highly used during the summer season, thanks to their cooling property. Muskmelons contain a high amount of vitamin A, vitamin B6 and other essential nutrients. [1] They are also rich in dietary fibre, folic acid, and other minerals which benefit you in innumerable ways.

There are a number of ways to include muskmelons in your everyday routine - be it skincare or haircare. You can make a face mask or a hair mask using muskmelons by combining it with a variety of natural ingredients.

Benefits Of Muskmelon For Skin

1. Rejuvenates and hydrates skin

Using muskmelon on dry and dull skin is an excellent idea, as it helps to rejuvenate the skin and keep it fresh. Loaded with a high amount of dietary fibre and vitamin A, muskmelon plays a major role in rejuvenating your skin. Besides, muskmelon also contains high amount of water that promises to keep your skin hydrated. You can make a home-made face mask using muskmelon and rosewater. [2]

Ingredients

1 tbsp muskmelon pulp

1 tbsp rosewater

How to do

Combine both the ingredients to make a semi-thick paste.

Apply the paste to your face.

Leave it on for about 20 minutes and then wash it off with lukewarm water.

Repeat this once a day for the desired result.

2. Help in skin regeneration

Muskmelon is rich in vitamin A & C which help in skin regeneration. The vitamin C content in the fruit helps in the formation of collagen in your body, thus giving it a youthful glow. You can make a home-made face pack using muskmelon and orange pulp for flawless skin. [3]

Ingredients

1 tbsp muskmelon pulp

1 tbsp orange pulp

How to do

Mix both the ingredients to make a paste.

Apply the paste to your face.

Leave it on for about 20 minutes or until it dries completely.

Wash it off with lukewarm water.

Repeat this once or twice a week for the desired result.

3. Prevents premature ageing

Loaded with folic acid, muskmelon facilitates smooth regeneration of cells, making your skin healthy and glowing. It also protects your skin from free radicals and keeps wrinkles and fine lines at bay. Moreover, muskmelon also maintains the elasticity of your skin, thus proving to be an effective antiageing agent. [4]

Ingredient

2 tbsp muskmelon juice

How to do

Dip a cotton ball in some muskmelon juice and apply it to your entire face.

Massage it for a few minutes.

Allow it to air dry.

Wash your face with lukewarm water and pat it dry.

Repeat this once or twice a week for the desired result.

4. Treats eczema and other skin conditions

Muskmelon is one of the most commonly used and effective remedies for treating eczema and other skin conditions. It is also useful in removing freckles. Besides, it can also be used as a first aid for burns and abrasions. You can combine it with lemon as it contains antibacterial and antifungal properties which help in treating a number of skin conditions.[5]

Ingredients

1 tbsp muskmelon pulp

1 tsp lemon juice

How to do

In a bowl, add some sweet muskmelon pulp and lemon juice and mix both the ingredients well.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for about 10-12 minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

5. Treats chapped lips

Due to natural skin-lightening properties of muskmelons, they can help lighten your skin. Also, due to exfoliating properties of this seasonal fruit, they can help to treat dry and chapped lips. Using muskmelon can help to keep your lips soft, supple and hydrated.

Ingredients

1 tbsp muskmelon pulp

1 tbsp petroleum jelly

How to do

Combine both the ingredients in a bowl.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and gently rub it over your lips for about 3-5 minutes.

Wash it off with lukewarm water.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

Benefits Of Muskmelon For Hair

1. Combats hair loss

Muskmelon contains inositol which is an important compound that can combat hair loss and promote hair growth. It is found in most of the citrus-based fruits, including muskmelons, which is why it is an essential ingredient used to fight hair loss. Moreover, coconut oil too helps in combating hair loss and promoting hair growth. [6]

Ingredients

2 tbsp muskmelon pulp

3-4 strawberries

1 tbsp coconut oil

How to do

Mix all the ingredients in a bowl.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and gently apply it to your scalp and hair from roots to tips.

Put on a shower cap and leave it on for about an hour.

Wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

2. Works as a natural conditioner

One of the benefits of muskmelons is that it has the power to condition your hair and make it soft while maintaining the health of your scalp and hair. You can combine it with banana and yoghurt to make home-made hair conditioner. Bananas are rich in potassium, natural oils, carbohydrates and vitamins, which help soften the hair. [7]

Ingredients

2 tbsp muskmelon pulp

2 tbsp banana pulp

1 tsp yoghurt

How to do

Combine some muskmelon pulp and banana pulp in a bowl and whisk the ingredients together.

Next, add some yoghurt to it and mix well.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and gently apply it to your scalp and hair. Cover your head with a shower cap.

Wash it off with lukewarm water and pat dry.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

3. Makes hair strong

Using muskmelons regularly for your scalp and hair makes them strong and long. Besides, using muskmelons on your hair also ensures that your hair is never prone to breakage and damage. It also treats dry and dull hair effectively.

Ingredients

2 tbsp muskmelon pulp

2 vitamin E capsules

1 tbsp sweet almond oil

1 tbsp coconut oil

A few drops of lavender essential oil

How to do

Combine all the ingredients to make a mixture.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and apply it to your hair and scalp.

Cover your head with a shower cap and allow the mixture to stay for about half an hour.

Wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner and allow your hair to air dry.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

