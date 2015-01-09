How To Use Rice Water For Hair And Skin?

Rice being the staple food in some countries is the most common ingredient that can be found. Apart from benefiting the health, rice also helps in enhancing beauty. Surprised?

Rice water contains amino acids and vitamins B, C and E that work well for the hair and the skin. This white solution that can be obtained from boiling or diluting rice and can be considered as the best beauty solution that can be used to solve several beauty-related issues.

The starch that rice water contains can help in making your hair softer and healthier than before. It also contains proteins and carbohydrates that can easily brighten your skin and prevent certain early signs of ageing. So let us see how it actually benefits your hair and skin below.

How To Prepare Rice Water?

Rice water can be prepared easily without boiling. Below are the following steps to prepare rice water.

1. Take a cup of rice and rinse it in normal water.

2. Add 2 cups of water in to the rinsed rice and stir well.

3. Keep it for at least 30 minutes.

4. After 30 minutes stir it and strain the solution.

5. You can store the solution in a clean container and keep it in the refrigerator.

6. This rice water solution can stay for at least 3-4 days and can be used as per the need.

Benefits Of Rice Water For Hair And Skin

For Hair

For Dry Hair

Rice water is beneficial in getting rid of frizzy and unmanageable hair along with improving the elasticity of the hair. The protein that rice water contains helps in deep conditioning of the hair. Rice water also helps to detangle the hair.

Mix together 1 part of rice water in 3 parts of plain water. After shampooing the hair, rinse your hair with the diluted rice water solution. For faster and better results use this remedy twice or thrice a week.

For Healthy Hair

Rice water contains protein that is good for the hair. It helps in making your hair healthy and soft. The carbohydrate contained in rice water works well on damaged hair keeping it soft and manageable.

Dilute some rice water with plain water. Shampoo the hair first and then pour the diluted rice water on your hair. Gently massage on scalp and hair for about 10 minutes.

Rinse your hair with plain water. If you want you can add a few drops of essential oils of your choice such as lavender oil, rosemary oil, etc. You can repeat this remedy at least 2-3 times in a week.

For Skin

For Tightening The Skin Pores

Normally, people with oily skin face the problem of open or large pores. Open pores can lead to increase in acne and breakouts. Along with reducing the open or large pores rice water helps in maintaining the pH balance of the skin. Rice water also helps in tightening the skin with its astringent properties.

Take a cup of rice and dilute it in 1 cup of water. Strain the water and store it in a spray bottle. With the help of a cotton ball, apply this rice water solution all over your face and leave it for 15-20 minutes. Later, rinse it off with normal water. Repeat this every day before going to bed for better results.

For Skin Inflammation

Rice water contains starch that helps in curing any kind of skin inflammation and irritation.

In order to avoid any kind of skin irritation, add some rice water into a tub of warm bath water. Soak yourself in water for about 15-20 minutes.

You can also apply some cold rice water for specific areas where you have skin irritation. Repeat this until you notice a remarkable difference.

For Brighter Skin

Rice water helps in removing dead skin cells and thus improves the complexion of the skin. Also, it helps in removing other toxins from the skin along with improving the skin elasticity which further helps in skin brightening.

First dilute rice water with some water. Dip a cotton ball in to it and apply it on your face. Wait for 10-15 minutes and then rinse it off in lukewarm water by gently massaging in a circular motion. Repeat this once every day for faster and better results.