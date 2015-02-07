7 Natural Ways To Treat Underarm Pimples

Underarm Pimple Remedies | अंडरआर्म के पिम्पल से छुटकारा पानें के ये हैं आसान तरीके | Boldsky

Underarm pimples are very common. Although there are several store-bought creams and products that can help you to get rid of them, they are not always recommended as they can cause skin irritation or rashes, especially to those who have sensitive skin. So, what do you do then?

Fret not, it is possible to get rid of underarm pimples easily. And by that, we mean using some really cool and amazing natural ingredients that are readily available in your kitchen.

Listed below are some natural ways to treat underarm pimples.

1. Tea Tree Oil

Packed with antibacterial and antiseptic properties, tea tree oil helps to treat underarm pimples when applied directly to directly on the affected area the affected area. It can be mixed with some olive oil or coconut oil too. [1]

Ingredients

1 tbsp tea tree oil

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp coconut oil

How to do

In a bowl, mix some olive oil and tea tree oil.

Next, add some extra virgin coconut oil to it and blend all the ingredients well into one.

Dip a cotton ball in the oil concoction and apply it on the affected area. Massage for about 5-10 minutes and then wipe it off with a tissue.

Repeat this process about twice a day for desired results.

2. Honey & Cinnamon

Honey and cinnamon are good sources of antioxidants that are effective in reducing acne and pimples on underarms. They also have the ability to fight off pimples-causing bacteria and also reduce inflammation. [2] [3]

Ingredients

2 tbsp honey

1 tsp cinnamon powder

How to do

Mix honey and cinnamon together in a small bowl to form a paste.

Take a generous amount of the paste and apply it on your underarms/affected area and massage for about 5-10 minutes.

Leave it on for another 10 minutes.

Wash it off with cold water and wipe the place dry with a clean towel.

Repeat this twice a day for desired results.

3. Green Tea

Green tea contains flavonoids and tannins that help to fight pimple-causing bacteria. It also contains an antioxidant called epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG) that reduces the sebum production in your skin and fights inflammation, thus eliminating the chances of pimples from reoccurring. [4]

Ingredients

1 green tea bag

½ cup water

A few drops of lemon juice

How to do

Bring half a cup of water to boil and add a green tea bag to it. Let the green tea get mix with the water as it boils.

Turn off the heat and let the green tea cool down a bit.

Add a few drops of lemon juice to it and mix well.

Dip a cotton ball in the mixture and apply it on the affected area.

Massage for about 5 minutes and then wipe it off with a dry tissue.

Repeat this process thrice a day for desired results.

4. Aloe Vera & Rosewater

Aloe vera not just helps to treat wounds and infections, but it also helps to ward off pimples and pimple-causing bacteria due to its salicylic acid and sulphur content. Studies have shown that salicylic acid is very prominent in reducing the appearance of pimples and acne.[5]

Ingredients

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tbsp rosewater

How to do

Scoop out some fresh aloe vera gel from an aloe vera leaf and add it to a bowl.

Add some rosewater to it and blend both the ingredients together until you get a creamy paste

Apply the paste on the affected area and massage for about 5 minutes.

Leave it on for another 10 minutes and then wash it off.

Wipe the area dry with a clean towel

Repeat this process twice a day for desired results.

5. Witch Hazel

Extracted from the leaves and the bark of witch hazel shrub Hamamelis virginiana found in North America, witch hazel possesses tannins that have anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. It is used to treat a number of skin conditions including pimples.[6]

Ingredients

1 tbsp witch hazel bark

1 cup water

How to do

Soak witch hazel in a cup of water for about 30 minutes.

Heat a pan and add the witch hazel bark-infused water to it and bring it to a boil.

Let it simmer for about 10 minutes and then turn off the heat.

Let the mixture cool down a bit for about 10-12 minutes.

Strain it and store it in a spray bottle.

Use a cotton ball to apply the mixture to the affected area and let it stay for about 10-15 minutes.

Wipe it off with a dry tissue and repeat this process twice a day for desired results.

6. Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) is known to fight a number of viruses and bacteria that can cause pimples. It contains succinic acid that helps to suppress inflammation caused by pimples and is even known to fade off scars caused by pimples.[7]

Ingredients

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp water - increase the amount of water if you have sensitive skin

How to do

Mix apple cider vinegar and water in a small bowl and blend both the ingredients perfectly.

Dip a cotton ball in the mixture and rub it over the affected area.

Let it stay for about 3-5 minutes and then wash it off,

Wipe off the area with a clean and dry towel.

Repeat this process once or twice a day for desired results.

Note: Apple cider vinegar may cause some kind of skin irritation - which is why it should always be diluted with water before application.