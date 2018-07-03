The health benefits of olive oil have been well-documented over the past few decades, but did you know that this natural oil is also a powerhouse ingredient for skincare purposes?

Yep, you read that right. Extracted from olives, this natural oil is an excellent source of monosaturated fatty acids, skin-benefitting minerals and nutrients that can not only beautify your skin but also treat a myriad of harrowing skin conditions.

Widely used for treating dry skin, this is one of the very few natural ingredients that suit all skin types. That is why it is often used as a key ingredient in many commercial skin care products like moisturizers, face creams and masks.

If you have still not made this wallet-friendly natural skincare ingredient a part of your beauty routine, then do read on. As, today at Boldsky, we have curated a list of top reasons why olive oil deserves a spot in your skincare routine.

These reasons make olive oil an incredible ingredient that can help you achieve gorgeous and problem-free skin. However, to achieve optimum results, it is essential to use extra virgin olive oil as it is of superior quality and more suitable for the skin.

So, go ahead and give this wonderful oil a try to be able to flaunt naturally beautiful skin. Take a look at the reasons here:

Here are the Reasons Why Olive Oil Deserves A Spot In Your Skincare Routine

1. Can Moisturize Your Skin

A well-moisturized skin looks incredible even without any makeup. On the other hand, lack of moisture can cause dryness and flakiness. However, with the help of olive oil it is possible to moisturize deep layers of the skin. Replete with nutrients and minerals, the oil extracted from olives can act as a natural moisturizer.

2. Can Combat Signs Of Ageing

Olive oil is a rich source of anti-ageing antioxidants that can reverse the clock on your skin and effectively fight off prominent signs of ageing. Applying this oil to the areas where you have noticeable wrinkles and fine lines can help you get rid of the ageing signs.

3. Can Soothe Irritated Skin

Another reason why this remarkable oil deserves a spot in your skincare routine is its ability to soothe irritated skin. Skin irritation caused by allergy, infection or skin conditions like eczema can be treated with the help of olive oil. Its skin-healing properties enable it to calm irritation and reduce redness or itchiness.



4. Can Remove Makeup

Did you know that extra virgin olive oil can also function as a makeup remover? Yep, you read that right; this exceptional oil can remove layers of makeup from the skin. It is wallet-friendly and less abrasive than the store-bought makeup removers.

5. Can Rejuvenate Skin

For ages, women have used olive oil to rejuvenate the skin and make it appear healthier and brighter. Many factors like stress, usage of chemical-laden products, etc., can take a serious toll on the health and appearance of your skin. And if not taken care of then these factors may lead to long-term skin problems. However, topical application of olive oil can rejuvenate the skin cells and keep unsightly problems at bay.

6. Can Brighten The Complexion

Olive oil's application to the skin can stimulate blood circulation and brighten up the complexion. There are many olive oil-enriched products that are used for skin-brightening purposes. It easily gets absorbed in the skin and gives it a major boost of hydration, thereby bringing a radiant glow.



7. Can Protect Skin From Harmful Environmental Factors

Exposure to pollutants in the air can cause long-term damage to the skin and leave it looking dull and tired. In few severe cases, it may also cause dark spots and premature signs of ageing. This is where olive oil can come to your skin's rescue as this natural oil is loaded with powerful antioxidants that can prevent damage from free radicals and environmental pollutants.

8. Can Make Skin Soft And Smooth

The ultra-moisturizing abilities of olive oil help it soften the skin's texture and make it smoother. A variety of factors can cause rough skin. But with the help of olive oil, you can treat this problem and improve the appearance of your skin. It is more effective than the commercial skin-softening products that often contain harsh chemicals.