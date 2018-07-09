Sugar And Vanilla Lip Exfoliating Scrub For Soft Lips

Do you take proper care of your lips and yet they end up looking rough and chapped? If so, then do read on as today at Boldsky, we're letting you know about an excellent way to get rid of dry, chapped lips and get soft and luscious lips.

We're talking about a lip exfoliating scrub that is made with natural ingredients, namely sugar, vanilla and olive oil. This lip scrub can remove dead skin cells from well under the surface and also eliminate impurities and toxins from the lips that cause a plethora of problems like chapped lips, dry lips and dark lips.

However, before we share the recipe, here are some of the common causes of dry and chapped lips:

- Certain chemicals present in lipsticks and lip glosses can steal moisture away from the skin on your lips and leave them feeling dehydrated and looking chapped.

- Constantly licking the lips for hydrating them may give you a temporary relief from the dryness but lead to long-term dryness as enzymes present in saliva can cause moisture loss in the lips.

- Leaving your lips dehydrated for a long period of time on a regular basis can also cause the skin on the lips to become rough and chapped.

- Also, living an unhealthy lifestyle can have a negative impact on the condition of your lips. For instance, smoking and regular alcohol consumption can leave your lips looking discoloured and rough.

Now that you know about the various factors that affect the condition of your lips, let's take a look at the recipe that you need to follow to get this amazing 3-ingredient lip exfoliating scrub ready.

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon of granulated sugar

½ teaspoon of vanilla extract

1 teaspoon of olive oil

Method Of Preparation:

• Put all the components in a bowl.

• Stir thoroughly to get the material ready.

• Transfer the resulting material in a container.

How To Use:

• Wash your lips with a cleanser and lukewarm water.

• Pat it dry and gently rub the prepared scrub all over the lips.

• Keep scrubbing for a few minutes.

• Rinse off the residue with lukewarm water.

• Follow up by applying a lip balm.

How Often:

Use this exfoliating scrub at least twice a week to get soft and smooth lips.

Benefits Of Sugar:

- The exfoliating abilities of sugar can eliminate dead skin cells and reveal soft and smooth lips.

- Application of sugar to the lips can treat dry and chapped lips and help the skin retain moisture.

- The anti-bacterial properties in sugar can ward off infections and make sure that your lips look their best.

Benefits Of Vanilla:

- Derived from the vanilla beans, the vanilla extract is loaded with powerful antioxidants. This is what enables vanilla extract to repair damaged skin on the lips and improve its texture.

- Topical application of vanilla extract can remove dry, rough skin from the lips and reveal soft and smooth skin.

- Wrinkled lips is a common sign of ageing that affects women in their late 20s. For treating this problem, you can use vanilla extract as it is known to possess a great deal of anti-ageing properties that can reduce the noticeability of wrinkles on lips.

- Vanilla extract is widely used in the cosmetic industry for its refreshing fragrance. Using it on your lips can not just soften the texture but also leave your lips smelling great.

Benefits Of Olive Oil:

- Olive oil's ultra-moisturizing properties can assist in improving the appearance and health of the skin on your lips.

- This natural oil also protects the delicate skin on the lips from damaging free radicals and keeps problems like discolouration at bay.

- Application of olive oil can also keep your lips free of dead skin cell deposits and also prevent a build-up of dirt substances.

- Olive oil also safeguards lips from the harsh UV rays and prevents it from turning dark. Regular application of this oil can make sure that your lips look pink and luscious at all times.

Essential Tips To Follow For Getting Soft Lips:

- Always keep your lips moist as leaving it dry for too long can cause the skin to become rough and flaky.

- Be careful of the lipsticks you wear. Select the ones that contain less chemicals and more natural ingredients as using chemical-infused lipsticks cannot just adversely affect the health of your skin but also cause discolouration.

- Wear a lip balm with SPF while stepping out, as exposure to the UV rays can have a negative effect on the delicate skin on your lips.

- Treat your lips with a nourishing lip balm before going to bed to help it stay hydrated and moisturized all night long.