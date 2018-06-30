Sugar And Glycerin Face Pack For Tanned Skin

A tanned skin implies a darkened skin colour. This often happens due to exposure to ultraviolet rays of the sun, or due to exposure to light from artificial sources such as a tanning lamp.

Excessive exposure to the sun can make your skin look dark and dull, resulting in a tan. While a tan will eventually fade out, there are several ways that can help to get rid of a sun tan quickly.

While there are plenty of products available in the market claiming to remove the tan, you should be cautious before applying anything on a tanned skin. This is because, a tanned skin is already vulnerable, and the chemicals in such store-bought products can react further on your tanned skin.

So, the best way to handle the tan is, to go for easy homemade face packs that are effective in fading out the tan. Not only do such natural products help you combat the tan, they also improve the health of your skin with their natural nutrients and antioxidant content.

One such simple, but very effective face pack (which also acts as a scrub), which you can try for a tanned skin, is the sugar and glycerine face pack.

Ingredients:

• 1 tbsp sugar

• 1 tbsp lemon juice

• ½ tsp glycerine

Directions For Use:

• Squeeze out 1 tbsp of lemon juice into a bowl.

• Add sugar and glycerine to this, and mix well.

• Use this as a scrub by massaging it on your skin in a gentle upward motion.

• Continue doing this for 3 to 4 minutes.

• On completion of the massage, rinse off the face pack with water.

How Often To Use:

Use this scrub at least twice a week.

How This Scrub/Pack Works?

This face pack or scrub is a gentle way of getting rid of tan. Apart from exfoliating (sugar) and moisturizing (glycerine) your skin, this pack adds glow to your skin due to the bleaching effect of lemon. Therefore, your skin tone gets one shade lighter.

There may be a dead layer of skin cells that would have formed as a layer of tan on your skin, darkening it. The sugar granules are an effective way to remove the tan. Further, scrubbing improves circulation, adding a natural glow to your skin.

How Do Sugar Granules Help The Skin?

Sugar lemon scrubs can work to hydrate, exfoliate and moisturize your skin naturally. It improves blood flow to the surface of the skin, and removes dead skin cells. Regular use of sugar scrubs can clear tanned skin and dark spots.

Sugar is a natural humectant, and hence it draws moisture from the environment into the skin. Therefore, even when using it as a scrub, it actually helps hydrate the skin, sealing the moisture within.

Being a rich source of glycolic acid, an alpha-hydroxy acid, it penetrates the skin and breaks down the binding of skin cells, prompting cell turnover, which results in fresh, younger looking skin. Glycolic acid is great in healing the sun-damaged, ageing skin.

When exfoliating the dead surface skin cells and revealing the healthy, glowing skin underneath, sugar granules are gentle enough in doing so, and do not strip the skin off its natural oils, unlike a few other scrubs like salt scrubs that may tear the skin.

How Does Glycerine Help Tanned Skin?

Glycerine is great for lightening of the skin, and in protecting the skin from tanning. Being a great cleanser, it helps remove clogged impurities from the skin cells, to give a clearer, fairer skin. Therefore, it is a common ingredient in majority of skin cleansers and toners.

Being a good hydrant, glycerine is great for keeping your skin moisturized. Its natural cooling properties help soothe your tanned skin.

Usually, tanned skin gives an aged appearance. Glycerine, with its anti-ageing properties, reduces fine lines and wrinkles, and hence is often used in anti-ageing face packs.

Glycerine also reduces dark spots and blemishes and covers up rough, dry patches of the skin.

Benefits Of Lemon Juice For Skin Care

There is no better natural remedy than lemon for curing a sun tanned skin. Lemon has natural bleaching properties, and you can even just apply fresh lemon juice on tan-affected areas of the skin and allow it to dry, and follow it up by rinsing with water. This property of lemon is due to the presence of citric acid, which is a great help for removing sun tan.

The vitamin C and citric acid in lemon make it a good bleaching agent or skin whitening agent. Further, lemon juice can also help remove the dead skin cells. However, always ensure that you wash off the lemon juice applied on your skin before stepping out in the sun, else it can increase irritation, leading to burns.

The best way to avoid a tan is to protect your skin well from the UV rays with floppy hats, sunscreens and sun protective clothing. Always do patch tests on your inner forearm and wait for two to three days to check for any reaction, before applying it on your face.