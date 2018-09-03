5 Stunning Make-up Looks From Lakme Fashion Week 2018

Lakme Fashion Week 2018 was indeed a retreat to our eyes as we witnessed a breathtaking mixture of fashion and make-up. All the celebrities and models looked absolutely stunning with their unique appearances, bold style statement, and their stunning make-up and hairdo. But, there were some special appearances that we loved the most. Some celebrities looked absolutely stunning and glamorous that we just could not take our eyes off them. So, what was outstanding about them? What made their appearance so special and attractive?

Well, you see it comes as a complete package - hairdo, make-up, and the selection of clothes. But, leaving the rest apart, what we liked the most was the make-up that these celebrities chose to showcase. Here we have put together five celebrities that dazzled at the Lakme Fashion Week with their absolutely gorgeous make-up looks.

Karishma Kapoor's Show-stopper Look Was Absolutely Stunning

What we liked the most about Karishma Kapoor's show-stopper look from Arpita Mehta's show was her eye make-up - it was absolutely astonishing. She had elegantly paired her smokey black eye make-up with a gorgeous black saree. Karishma's smokey eye make-up was neatly paired with a hint of glitter which was the main focus point. She had kept the rest of the make-up neutral with a nude lip gloss.

Kareena Kapoor's Perfectly Defined Cheekbones Was Eye-catching

Kareena Kapoor yet again proved that she is a beauty queen and no one can match her style quotient as she walked the ramp at LFW 2018 in her off-shoulder dress and black kohl eyes. Kareena's make-up was crafted to perfection and was kept subtle and nude. Her eyes were defined with black coloured kohl and bronzer rust eye-shadow. Her cheeks were given a chiselled look with a light pink tinted highlighter that perfectly defined her cheekbones. Her lips were given a nude look with a smooth texture.

Dia Mirza's Runway Look From LFW 2018 Was Breathtaking

Another breathtaking beauty that walked the ramp at LFW 2018 was none other than Dia Mirza. She walked the ramp for Sanjukta Dutta wearing a peach lehenga. She paired her outfit with an ultra-nude dewy make-up that had a tint of pink eyeshadow and a pink-hued blush for her cheeks. She chose to ditch the eyeliner this time and opted for mascara. As for her lips, Dia chose a pink coloured matte lipstick that has a smooth texture. Dia looked like a princess as she made her appearance on the stage.

Kangana Ranaut's Blue Spark & Hairdo Was Just Wow

Walking the ramp in an elegant ensemble, Kangana Ranaut's look spoke volumes. She looked absolutely stunning with her blue eye make-up that was perfectly paired with her bright blue dress. She sported a fierce and sharp blue winged eyeliner. As for the rest of her face, she kept her make-up subtle with a nude lipstick and a tint of pink blush.

Radhika Apte's Bold & Beautiful Lipstick

Among other celebrities, the one that caught our attention the most was none other than Radhika Apte who walked the ramp in a bold and beautiful look. For her look, she chose to wear a wine red lipstick that perfectly defined her boldness. She kept her make-up really simple so that the entire focus could be on her lips - and she very well succeeded in doing that. Her cheekbones were smartly defined with a very light hued pink cream blush. She smartly ditched the eye liner and applied very light mascara. Kudos to her make-up stylist who brought out the best in the actress as she confidently walked the ramp with her head held high.

So, what do you think about these celebrities and their outfits, their make-up, and their hairdo? Would you like to try these amazing makeup looks and hairdos at the next party you attend? We would definitely love to!