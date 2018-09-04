Scanty Eyebrows? Try This Instant & Effective Onion Juice Hack!

It is no secret that luscious eyebrows are back in fashion and pencil-thin brows are a thing of the past. Thin and scanty eyebrows were considered trendy in the 1990s but are not anymore as thick eyebrows have made a major comeback.

Women who don't have naturally thick eyebrows try various beauty products such as eyebrow-thickening serums and go for cosmetic procedures that often cost big money to achieve full and thick eyebrows that enhance their beauty and highlight their facial features.

While full eyebrows can enhance your beauty and make you look youthful, sparse brows can make you look older than you actually are. Women with scanty eyebrows often rely on eyebrow pencils and other makeup items to give their eyebrows a fuller look.

However, there are natural methods also that can be used for thickening eyebrows and many women have already tried them. These methods often involve natural remedies that contain hair growth-promoting components.

Today at Boldsky, we're letting you know about an excellent remedy for thickening scanty eyebrows without going for any pricey cosmetic procedure. But before we discuss that remedy, let us take a look at the factors that cause scanty eyebrows.

What Causes Scanty Eyebrows?

First and foremost, overplucking eyebrows can leave them looking thin and scanty. While this is the most common factor for scanty brows, other factors like genetic disorders, stress, unbalanced diet, unhealthy lifestyle habits, illness and side effects of certain medications can also adversely affect the state of your brows.

All these factors can have a significant impact on the state of your natural eyebrows and cause the strands to appear thin and sparse.

Does Onion Juice Help In Thickening Eyebrows?

Every now and then, new products and remedies become the talk of the town for their beauty benefits. Similarly, onion juice too became quite popular in the beauty community for its ability to thicken scanty eyebrows. Beauty bloggers from all over the world often post videos of do-it-yourself remedies for getting fuller eyebrows. These often include onion juice.

That is because, onion juice is a rich source of sulphur, a compound that facilitates hair growth. This particular compound makes onion juice an ideal remedy for treating scanty brows. Topical application of onion juice can effectively encourage the growth of new hair and help your eyebrows become fuller and thicker.

How To Use Onion Juice For Thickening Eyebrows?

While there are many ways in which you can use onion juice for treating scanty eyebrows, here we have listed the most effective one.

Method:

Here is a tried-and-tested onion juice hack to promote the growth of brows.

What you'll need?

Freshly squeezed out onion juice

2 cotton balls

How to use?

Put onion juice in a bowl and dip a cotton ball in it. Squeeze the cotton ball to get rid of the excess juice. Gently dab the cotton ball all over your brows. Allow the juice to stay on for a good 5-10 minutes before rinsing off the residue with tepid water.

How often?

Try applying onion juice at least 2-3 times a week for achieving full and luscious eyebrows.

Alternatively, you can mix onion juice with other natural ingredients such as castor oil, aloe vera gel, and coconut oil to create your own eyebrow-thickening blend.

Precaution: Be very careful while applying onion juice to the eyebrows. Make sure that it does not go into your eyes as it could cause severe harm to the eyes. And, while removing the residue, make sure that you are gentle as aggressively cleaning the brows can cause breakage.

Tips To Thicken Scanty Eyebrows

- Use a small comb to comb your eyebrows. Try doing this every alternate day to improve blood circulation and promote the growth of hair strands.

- Treat your eyebrows with natural oils such as castor oil to encourage the growth of new hair strands.

- Try to follow a vitamin-rich diet to promote the growth of new hair and thicken scanty eyebrows.

- Apply petroleum jelly to your eyebrows and leave it on overnight for promoting the growth of new hair.

Instead of trying store-bought products to help your brows grow, you can easily try this age-old hack. This incredible onion juice hack can help you flaunt thick eyebrows that take your beauty game to a completely new level.