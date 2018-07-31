Make-up Primer: What Is It & How To Apply It?

Application of make-up has turned into an important activity for every woman. Applying make-up the right way is important so that your look continues to appear natural and not heavily made up. Not doing the make-up correctly can leave it smudged and smeared just a few hours post its application. If you tend to find your make-up smudged most of the time, then the mistake that you are probably doing is that skipping the application of primer.

Irrespective of how good a foundation you use, not applying a primer can spoil your look completely. Every make-up artist swears by the application of primer before going ahead with the foundation and other make-up products.

What Is Make-up Primer?

This is a magical product that helps your make-up stay in place. A primer is designed to create an additional layer between the make-up and your skin. To keep your make-up in place, you will need a primer so that the extra time and effort spent on the make-up application is not wasted. Primer serves to be an insurance for your make-up. A primer is capable of taking care of all your skin worries when coming to make your skin look flawless. It evens out your skin tone, covers large pores and fine lines and smoothens your overall skin.

Why Is Primer An Important Part Of Make-up?

Adding the tiny step of primer application can help your make-up look perfect. So, if you haven't thought about spending in purchasing a primer, do give it a deep thought again. You need to try out a primer today to understand the world of difference that it can make. A primer is known to combine the benefits of skincare along with that of cosmetics. Once you begin to use a primer before each make-up application session, you will see a lot of difference in your skin's health. You will feel that your skin is glowing and much healthier than before. This effect of the primer is due to its ingredients. Irrespective of your skin worries, there's a primer available for every skin type.

How To Apply Primer?

Read on to know the best step by step way to apply the make-up primer. Following the below-mentioned steps can help your make-up last all day. To apply your primer you would just need a good, branded primer and clear fingertips.

• Prep your skin

The most crucial step to make your make-up look flawless is the initial, basic preparation step. Wash your face using a gentle cleanser. Exfoliate your skin and apply a lightweight moisturiser. Let it sink into your skin.

• Primer application

Take a little bit of the primer on the back of your palm. Use your fingertips to apply it. Begin by blending it from your nose in the outward direction. Once it is completely blended, your skin would look evenly toned and bright. This ensures that your foundation sits better. Wait for a couple of minutes after the primer application, before you begin to apply the foundation.

Giving your primer few minutes will help it sink into your skin better allowing your skin to show off a smooth surface. If you wish to keep it simple, you can also choose to use the primer just as it is without the application of foundation. After the application of the primer, your skin's pores and fine lines are less visible. Redness of the face is also tackled. The texture of your skin appears smoothened.

Tips On How To Make The Best Use Of Primer

Consider the following tips and tricks to make your primer application easier and most effective.

• Always believe in "less is more", especially when talking about (and applying) primer. A small raisin-sized drop of primer would be sufficient for your entire face. Rub it into the skin well such that it blends completely. This assures you full coverage.

• Never forget to apply a lightweight moisturiser prior to applying the primer.

• In case you have a dull skin, go for a tinted primer. This will add a glow to your face and help you come out of the lifeless skin look.

• Ensure that your primer and foundation are compatible. Stick to water-based primers with water-based foundations and silicone-based primers with the same foundations. This ensures that your base does not separate out.

• Do not forget to apply the primer around your eyes and the lids as well. This will make sure that the make-up does not smudge or crease by absorbing oils. Doing this will also soften the crow's feet.

How To Choose The Right Primer For Your Skin Type?

Before heading out to buy a primer, you will need to understand your skin type well. Picking a wrong primer that does not suit your skin type won't help you much. The following tips would be handy:

• Choose a hydrating primer if you have a dry or flaky skin. The package of the primer should have words like replenishing, hydrating or soothing.

• In case of oily skin, choose a mattifying primer. This would reduce the skin's oil production and minimize shine.

• In case of sensitive skin that is prone to acne, opt for water-based primers. This is because silicone-based ones may clog the skin pores leading to breakouts and skin irritation.

• For mature and ageing skin, one should stick to a primer that has nourishing ingredients and is infused with antioxidants.

It is always a great idea to try a product before you invest in it. There would be fashion stores around you where you can just walk in and ask for sample products to try out. You can opt to choose between various primer brands and then make the best pick.

So, next time you are heading out to an important function or just a casual friends' meet-up and need to ensure that your make-up stays in place for long, do not skip the primer. It will lock your foundation and also give you the much-needed glow and flawless look.