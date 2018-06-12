How To Use Black Tea To Add Shine To Dull Hair

Nowadays, many women splurge big money on shine-enhancing hair products and salon treatments. These pricey treatments may give you temporary results, but may also cause damage to the hair in the process.

But despite the risks, a lot of women go for these treatments, as lacklustre locks can completely bring down the beauty quotient.

More often than not, dull hair is a sign of damage either caused by exposure to harsh environmental factors or excessive usage of chemical-infused products. In a few cases, it could also be a result of health-related issues like iron deficiency.

Irrespective of the cause, this problem can make your precious tresses appear lifeless and become a source of embarrassment.

The good news is that it is possible to add shine to dull hair without splurging big money on products or salon sessions. All you have to do is include black tea in your hair care regimen.

Yes, you read that right. Black tea is one of the best ingredients that can add shine to lacklustre locks. It is replete with antioxidants and caffeine that can help you attain glossy hair and also repair damage, thereby promoting the growth of healthy hair.

Here, we've rounded up some of the most effective ways to use black tea to achieve naturally shiny hair. Take a look.

1. Direct Application

This is perhaps the easiest way to use black tea for the shine-enhancing purpose. The compounds present in it can add shine to dull-looking hair.

How To Use:

• Brew a cup of unsweetened black tea.

• Set it under the fan to cool it off.

• Rinse your hair with lukewarm water.

• Pour black tea into your hair.

• Leave it on for 5-10 minutes before rinsing it again with lukewarm water.

• Use this method twice a week to get glossy hair.

2. With Henna And Coffee Grounds

The incredible combination of these three components can add sheen to your hair and also slow down its ageing process.

How To Use:

• Create a blend of ½ teaspoon of each henna powder and coffee grounds and 2-3 tablespoons of black tea.

• Put the paste all over your scalp and on the ends of the hair strands.

• Allow it to settle for 30 minutes before washing it off with tepid water and shampoo.

• Weekly application of this homemade blend can yield great results for your hair.

3. With Coconut Oil

The incredibly effective compounds of black tea combined with the nutrients present in coconut oil can strengthen your hair and make it appear glossy.

How To Use:

• Take a bowl, put 2 tablespoons of coconut oil and 1 tablespoon of unsweetened black tea in it.

• Stir thoroughly to get a consistent concoction ready.

• Massage it on to your scalp area and apply the rest to the ends of the hair strands.

• Cover with a dry shower cap.

• Allow this homemade material to work its wonders for an hour before washing it off with lukewarm water and shampoo.

• Use black tea in this particular way on a weekly basis for visible results.

4. With Green Tea And Honey

Highly effective for dry hair type, this concoction can moisturize the scalp, boost its hydration factor and make dull hair a thing of the past.

How To Use:

• Combine ½ teaspoon of organic honey with 2 tablespoons of both, green tea and black tea.

• Spread the resulting concoction all over the scalp area and massage gently for a few minutes.

• Apply the rest of the material to the ends of your hair strands.

• Let it sit there for a good 40 minutes before rinsing off the residue with lukewarm water.

• Use this homemade material on a biweekly basis to get naturally shiny hair.

5. With Almond Oil And Sesame Oil

The vitamins present in almond oil and sesame oil can effectively repair damaged hair. Combining these two ingredients with black tea can help you combat dull-looking hair.

How To Use:

• Just put together a blend of 1 teaspoon of almond oil, 3-4 drops of sesame oil and 2-3 tablespoons of freshly brewed black tea.

• Apply the prepared material to your scalp and hair.

• Leave it on for 30-35 minutes before washing it off with lukewarm water and your regular shampoo.

• Once a week, treat your tresses to this wonderful concoction to add shine to your hair.