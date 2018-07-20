10 Home Remedies To Treat Swollen Lips Beauty lekhaka-Shabana Kachhi

Nobody likes to have dark, pigmented, dry, chapped or swollen lips, right? But what do we do when we have to deal with it when we are left with dry and swollen lips? At such times, we often resort to various creams or even medications, at times, to get rid of the excessive swelling on the lips. Some women even resort to using store-bought lip balms that tend to nourish, hydrate, and moisturise their lips, thus making them soft.

While there are several lip creams and balms available in the market that promise to heal swollen lips, they might contain some small amounts of chemicals or other ingredients that might not be good or recommended for your lips. So, what do we do? The answer is quite simple - resort to home remedies.

But before we move on to home remedies for swollen lips, it is essential to understand its causes.

What Causes Swollen Lips?

Swollen lips are typically caused by underlying inflammation. Some other causes of swollen lips include:

Allergy to medications

Allergy to foods like milk, eggs, peanuts, fish, soy, among others.

Sensitivity to certain spices

Pimples near the lips

Bacterial skin infections

Dental problems

Dehydration

Insect Bites

Injury or cuts

Climatic changes

Using harmful make-up products

Excessive dryness

Home Remedies To Treat Swollen Lips

1. Apple cider vinegar (ACV)

Apple cider vinegar possesses antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties that help to reduce swelling on the lips. [1]

Ingredients

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp water

How to do

Mix both the ingredients in a bowl until you get a consistent paste.

Apply the apple cider vinegar-water mix on your lips, rub it on for a few seconds, and then leave it on for about 15 minutes.

Wash it off with water. Apply a soothing lip and leave it at that.

Repeat this once a day until you get the desired result.

2. Ice cubes

Applying ice is known to reduce edema by reducing the amount of blood flowing to the affected area. [2]

Ingredient

1-2 ice cubes

How to do

Wrap the ice cubes in the washcloth and press this pack gently over the swollen area for 8-10 minutes.

Take a break of 10 minutes and repeat the process.

Repeat after a few hours if required

3. Warm water

Warm water helps to reduce the swelling on your lips by enhancing blood circulation. It also helps to soothe the pain caused by swollen lips.

Ingredient

½ cup warm water

How to do

Take a cloth and soak it in warm water. You can use a washcloth for this.

Next, place it on your lips for about 10 minutes and then remove it.

Repeat this 4-5 times a day.

4. Aloe vera

Loaded with anti-inflammatory properties, aloe vera helps to reduce the burning sensation on your lips. It also heals swollen lips and leaves a soothing effect. [3]

Ingredients

1 aloe vera leaf

How to do

Scoop out some aloe vera gel from an aloe leaf.

Apply the gel to your lips and massage for about 2-3 minutes.

Leave it on for another 10 minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat this twice a day for desired results.

5. Baking soda

Baking soda possesses antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties that help in soothing swollen lips, thus treating them. [4]

Ingredients

1 tbsp baking soda

1 tbsp water

How to do

Combine both the ingredients in a bowl and mix them together.

Apply it on your lips, rub it for a few seconds, and then leave it on for about 10 minutes.

Wash it off with water. Apply a soothing lip moisturiser and leave it at that.

Repeat this every day until you get the desired result.

6. Honey

Loaded with anti-bacterial properties, honey soothes any itching or irritation on swollen lips.[5]

Ingredient

1 tbsp honey

How to do

Dip a cotton ball in some honey.

Apply it directly to the affected area.

Leave it on for 20 minutes and then wash it off with cold water.

Repeat this twice or thrice a day for desired results.

7. Coconut oil

Coconut oil is an emollient that keeps your skin soft and supple. It also nourishes your skin in the best way possible. It also possesses antimicrobial properties that eliminate any harmful bacteria, fungi, or viruses.[6]

Ingredient

1 tbsp coconut oil

How to do

Take some extra virgin coconut oil in a bowl.

Take a generous amount of coconut oil on your hands and massage your swollen lips.

Leave it on for a couple of hours.

Repeat this once or twice every day until you get the desired results.

8. Turmeric

Turmeric possesses anti-inflammatory properties along with a compound called curcumin that reduces the swelling on the lips. It also possesses antiseptic properties. [7]

Ingredients

1 tbsp turmeric powder

1 tbsp honey

How to do

Mix both the ingredients in a bowl.

Apply the sugar-olive oil mix on your lips, rub it on for a few seconds, and then leave it on for about 15 minutes.

Wash it off with water. Apply a soothing lip and leave it at that.

Repeat this every day until you get the desired result.

9. Epsom salt

Epsom salt possesses anti-inflammatory properties that help to reduce the swelling on the lips.

Ingredients

1 tbsp Epsom salt

1 cup of warm water

How to do

Mix some Epsom salt in a cup of warm water.

Dip a washcloth in the Epsom salt-water mix and place it on your swollen lips

Allow it to stay for about 15 minutes and then wash it off with normal water.

Repeat this once a day until the swelling goes away.

10. Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil possesses antimicrobial properties that can help reduce swelling caused by infections and insect bites.[8]

Ingredients

1 tbsp tea tree oil

1 tbsp jojoba oil

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

How to do

Add some tea tree oil and jojoba oil to a bowl.

Next, add some freshly scooped out aloe vera gel to it and mix all the ingredients together.

Apply the paste on your lips.

Leave it on for 10-12 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water.

Repeat this every day for the desired result.

View Article References [1] Mota, A. C. L. G., de Castro, R. D., de Araújo Oliveira, J., & de Oliveira Lima, E. (2015). Antifungal activity of apple cider vinegar on Candida species involved in denture stomatitis.Journal of Prosthodontics,24(4), 296-302. [2] Deal, D. N., Tipton, J., Rosencrance, E., Curl, W. W., & Smith, T. L. (2002). Ice reduces edema: a study of microvascular permeability in rats.JBJS,84(9), 1573-1578. [3] Surjushe, A., Vasani, R., & Saple, D. G. (2008). Aloe vera: a short review.Indian journal of dermatology,53(4), 163-166. [4] Drake, D. (1997). Antibacterial activity of baking soda.Compendium of continuing education in dentistry.(Jamesburg, NJ: 1995). Supplement,18(21), S17-21. [5] Burlando, B., & Cornara, L. (2013). Honey in dermatology and skin care: a review.Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology,12(4), 306-313. [6] Verallo-Rowell, V. M., Dillague, K. M., & Syah-Tjundawan, B. S. (2008). Novel antibacterial and emollient effects of coconut and virgin olive oils in adult atopic dermatitis.Dermatitis,19(6), 308-315. [7] Thangapazham, R. L., Sharma, A., & Maheshwari, R. K. (2007). Beneficial role of curcumin in skin diseases. InThe molecular targets and therapeutic uses of curcumin in health and disease(pp. 343-357). Springer, Boston, MA. [8] Carson, C. F., Hammer, K. A., & Riley, T. V. (2006). Melaleuca alternifolia (Tea Tree) oil: a review of antimicrobial and other medicinal properties.Clinical microbiology reviews,19(1), 50-62.