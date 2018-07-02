How To Get Rid Of Wrinkles Around Mouth?

Deep wrinkles around the mouth, also known as smoker's lines, are a problem faced by majority of the women. They are often thought of as not being 'cool' and can affect one's self-esteem. Often, women develop more wrinkles around their mouth than men, due to their delicate skin.

Meanwhile, deep wrinkles around the mouth are also associated with happiness. Why so? That is probably because of the common belief that too much laughing causes deep wrinkles, and hence they are considered a sign of a happy woman.

Apart from this, sun exposure, genetics, age, dry skin, gender, poor nutrition, sudden weight loss, and smoking are other factors that can cause wrinkles around the mouth. However, the most common cause is the ageing process. As we get older, wrinkles begin to appear in various places on our skin, particularly on delicate areas such as under our eyes, forehead, and our mouth.

So, in this article, let us take a look at how to deal/prevent deep wrinkles around the mouth. Here are some natural remedies that you can try at home to fade away the wrinkles. However, all the remedies should be used on a long-term basis to notice the difference.

Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe vera gel is a time-tested beautician that can be used for any troubles associated with the skin and hair. This is particularly beneficial if you have a dry skin, and if that is the reason for your wrinkles. As a remedy, just take some aloe vera gel and apply it on the affected area. Leave it on for 30 minutes and then rinse off.

Lemon Juice And Honey

This is another magical combination that works well when used both internally and externally in the human body. They are a potent remover of deep wrinkles around the mouth too. They are rich in nutrients and are loaded with vitamins that enhance the appearance of your skin. Lemon juice is good at fighting free radicals that can otherwise damage your skin, while honey moisturises and improves circulation.

The combo when used topically can be beneficial in fighting the wrinkles. Just mix together a tbsp of lemon juice, a tbsp of water with a tsp of honey. Apply this on affected areas, leave it on for 15 minutes and wash off.

Olive Oil

Olive oil is rich in vitamin E, one of the prime ingredients required for a healthy skin. So just apply some olive oil around your mouth before getting to bed at night. Leave it on overnight, and rinse off the next morning.

Tomato Juice

Tomato juice can help immensely in slowing down the ageing process and helps in the elimination of deep wrinkles around your mouth. Moreover, the presence of vitamins A, C, B6, beta carotene, and lycopene can all help in giving you a healthy skin. Massaging tomato juice on affected parts stimulates blood circulation and creation of new cells. Rinse with water after a few minutes. Apart from massaging onto affected areas, drink up a glass of fresh tomato juice too for achieving maximum results.

Egg White + Coconut Oil

The combination of egg white and coconut oil helps in keeping your skin tightened and moisturized. It prevents your skin from getting dry, as it is one of the primary causes of wrinkles around your mouth. Just mix 1 tbsp of egg white with a tsp of coconut oil and apply on the affected areas. Leave it on for 20 minutes and rinse with water.

Papaya

The fruit has great anti-ageing properties. It has a specific enzyme that boosts skin elasticity and helps in gaining a youthful glow. It helps fade away existing wrinkles and prevents the formation of new ones. Just apply a tbsp of mashed papaya on the affected area, leave it on for 15 minutes and rinse with water.

Tips For Prevention Of Mouth Wrinkles

Here are some tips that you can need to take care of, to prevent occurrence of wrinkles around the mouth.

• Smoking is a huge reason for the formation of mouth wrinkles. So quit smoking completely if you wish to avoid mouth wrinkles.

• Reduce sun exposure, as spending too much time out in the sun can lead to premature ageing, causing deep wrinkles around your mouth. If at all you must spend some time in the sun, use sunscreen protection.

• There are plenty of facial exercises that can help eliminate or prevent deep wrinkles around the mouth. They are simple exercises, and may require just 15 minutes of your time. Check out with an expert or yoga trainer.

• Diet is equally important. Ensure that you maintain a proper, well-balanced diet that is rich in vegetables, fruits, and grains to prevent wrinkle formation. Green vegetables, nuts, and soy help in improving the production of collagen in your body. Also, remain hydrated and stay away from junk food and sugar.