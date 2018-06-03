How To Get Rid Of Scalp Buildup Naturally

Scalp buildup is an exceedingly common problem that can ruin your hair's appearance and lead to other problems like itchy scalp, breakage and dull-looking hair.

This problem occurs when there is a buildup of styling products, sebum, toxins, etc., in the scalp. This, in turn, can clog the pores and weaken the hair shaft.

That is why, it is imperative to exfoliate your scalp on a regular basis to make sure that there is no scalp buildup. Also, maintaining clean scalp can have a positive impact on the appearance of your hair.

While you can always buy a hair care product that is specifically formulated to banish scalp buildup, it is always better to try out natural remedies too.

These remedies are pocket-friendly and are highly effective in getting the gunk out of the scalp. Here, we've listed the natural remedies that can help you eradicate scalp buildup and get strong and shiny tresses.

1. Apple Cider Vinegar

Acidic in nature, apple cider vinegar is one of the best ingredients for eliminating the buildup of oil and other products from the scalp.

How To Use:

• Mix ½ teaspoon of apple cider vinegar with 3-4 tablespoons of distilled water.

• Pour the resulting solution all over your wet scalp.

• Gently massage the material onto your scalp.

• Rinse it off with lukewarm water and your regular shampoo.

• Repeat the same process after a week to achieve the desired results.

2. Sea Salt

Sea salt is enriched with minerals like sulphur that can unclog hair follicles and draw out the impurities and dirt from the scalp.

How To Use:

• Combine 1 teaspoon of sea salt with 2 tablespoons of almond oil.

• Smear the resulting concoction all over the scalp area.

• Gently scrub for 5 minutes before leaving the material on for another 20 minutes.

• Wash it off with regular shampoo and lukewarm water.

• Use this method twice a month for effective results.

3. Lemon Juice

A high content of vitamin C makes lemon juice another excellent remedy for getting rid of scalp buildup. It can not only get the gunk out of the scalp but also keep common problems like dandruff at bay.

How To Use:

• Mix 1 tablespoon of lemon juice with 2-3 tablespoons of rose water.

• Spread the resulting blend all over the scalp area and massage with your fingertips for 5 minutes.

• Allow the material to stay on for another 15 minutes.

• Rinse off the residue with lukewarm water.

• Use this homemade blend on a weekly basis for great results.

4. Green Tea

The powerful antioxidants present in green tea make it an ideal ingredient for keeping the scalp clean and healthy. Not only does it remove the buildup of product and dirt but also strengthens hair follicles.

How To Use:

• Brew a cup of unsweetened green tea.

• Rinse your hair with it.

• Gently massage the scalp area with your fingertips.

• After 15 minutes, wash off the residue with lukewarm water.

• Weekly usage of this method can yield great results for your scalp.

5. Baking Soda

Baking soda can also be used for this hair care purpose. It can remove product and oil buildup from the scalp and promote healthy hair growth.

How To Use:

• Take ½ teaspoon of baking soda and mix it with 2 tablespoons of olive oil.

• Put the resulting blend all over the scalp area.

• Scrub the scalp area for 5-10 minutes

• Use shampoo and lukewarm water to wash off the residue.

• Twice a month, treat your scalp with this homemade paste to get the desired results.

Include any of the following remedies into your haircare routine to make sure that your scalp stays clean and healthy.