Homemade Grape Face Masks For Wrinkle-Free Skin

Grapes have always been hailed as excellent anti-ageing skin ingredients that can reduce the prominence of wrinkles and restore a youthful look to the face.

Enriched with compounds like resveratrol and alpha-hydroxy acids, grapes can restore skin's elasticity, boost collagen production, treat sun damage and provide deep nourishment to the skin. All this can help your skin become firm and free of wrinkles.

This versatile fruit is often used in anti-ageing products because of its many benefits. There are a variety of ways in which grapes can be used for combating wrinkles. And today at Boldsky, we've curated a list of most effective grape face masks that can help you attain wrinkle-free skin.

These masks are worth the effort and time as they work more effectively than a majority of the store-bought wrinkle creams and serums. Use any of the following grape face masks on a weekly basis to get great results.

Take a look at them here:

1. Grapes With Olive Oil

This face mask can moisturize your skin and boost its hydration factor whilst fighting off prominent wrinkles.

How To Use:

• Create a blend of 2 tablespoons of grapes pulp and 1 teaspoon of olive oil.

• Gently massage it all over your face and neck.

• Let the material settle in your skin for 10-20 minutes.

• Wash off the residue with lukewarm water.

2. Grapes With Egg White

The astringent properties of egg white combined with grapes can tighten skin and combat prominent signs of ageing like wrinkles and fine lines.

How To Use:

• Put an egg white in a glass bowl and add 2 tablespoons of grapes pulp and 4-5 drops of lavender essential oil to it.

• Mix the ingredients to get the wrinkle-fighting mask ready.

• Apply the mask to your freshly cleaned face.

• Leave it on for 30 minutes.

• Rinse off the residue with lukewarm water.

3. Grapes With Aloe Vera Gel

This homemade face mask can restore your skin's elasticity and can make the wrinkles less noticeable.

How To Use:

• Scoop out 1 tablespoon of gel from an aloe vera plant and mix with 2 tablespoons of grapes pulp.

• Put the creamy material all over your face.

• Leave it there for 20-25 minutes.

• Wash off the residue with tepid water.

4. Grapes With Shea Butter

The combination of grapes and shea butter can boost collagen production in the skin and reduce the noticeability of wrinkles.

How To Use:

• Take a bowl, put 1 teaspoon of melted shea butter and 1 tablespoon of grapes pulp in it.

• Stir with a spoon to get a smooth texture.

• Apply the prepared mask to your face.

• Allow it to dry for 10-15 minutes.

• Rinse your face with lukewarm water.

5. Grapes With Vitamin E Oil

The anti-ageing properties of both, vitamin E oil and grapes can diminish the appearance of wrinkles whilst giving it a boost of hydration.

How To Use:

• Extract oil from a vitamin E capsule and mix with 2 tablespoons of grapes pulp

• Smear the material on your face and gently massage the skin around your eyes and mouth.

• Leave the mask on for 20 minutes.

• Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

6. Grapes With Green Tea

A rich source of antioxidants and nutrients, green tea is another excellent ingredient that when used with grapes can boost collagen production in the skin and make the wrinkles look less noticeable.

How To Use:

• Just crush 2-3 grapes and mix the material with 1 tablespoon of unsweetened green tea.

• Put the prepared mask all over your face.

• Sit back and let the material dry for 10-15 minutes.

• Wash your face with a light cleanser and lukewarm water.



7. Grapes With Tomato Pulp

The skin-healing properties of tomato teamed with the anti-ageing properties of grapes can effectively reduce the appearance of wrinkles.

How To Use:

• Crush 3-4 grapes and mix the paste with 1 tablespoon of tomato pulp.

• Slather the material on your freshly cleaned face.

• Let it dry for 20 minutes.

• Rinse off the residue with lukewarm water.

8. Grapes With Multani Mitti

This natural face mask can nourish skin and treat damage. Its regular usage can improve your skin's health and ward off signs of ageing like wrinkles.

How To Use:

• Take a bowl, put 2-3 grapes and crush them.

• Add ½ teaspoon of multani mitti to it.

• Mix the components to get a creamy material ready.

• Put it on your face and neck.

• Let it sit there for 15 minutes before washing it off with tepid water.