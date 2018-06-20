Here's How You Should Take Care Of Your Eyes Every Day

Eyes have since ages been considered as the jewel of the body. Your eyes are precious, as they serve to be your window that helps you view and see the beautiful world around you.

The stressful lifestyle that all of us are exposed to these days can cause havoc to our eyes, leading to the occurrence of wrinkles, puffiness, dryness, redness and dark circles. There could be serious causes as well that could result in a loss of vision.

Caring for your eyes on a regularly basis is not tough at all. It would just require you to spare a few minutes as a part of your daily eye care regime. Few good habits followed daily can treat plenty of eye problems and help you overcome eye disorders.

Here are some of the best home remedies to take care of your eyes and the skin around it.

Home Remedies To Treat Dark Circles Around The Eyes

• Using Tea Bags

Close your eyes and put cool tea bags over them. Preferably, use black tea bags rather than the herbal ones.

• Using Chilled Cotton Balls

Cotton balls dipped in cool water and kept over your eyes for 5 to 10 minutes can relieve you off dark circle issues.

• Cucumber Slices

Cucumbers have been associated with relieving the tiredness of the eyes. Use two slices of cucumber over your eyes and you will be rid of all the tiredness in your eyes. They possess cooling properties that are known to heal dark circles.

• Turmeric, Lime Juice And Tomato

A teaspoon of tomato pulp when mixed with a bit of turmeric and half a teaspoon of lime juice and applied around the eyes can help you cure dark circles.

• Lime Juice And Almond Oil

Alternatively, apply cold and hot compresses over your eyes. Do this for about 10 minutes. Then, apply a mixture of half a teaspoon of lime juice and one teaspoon of almond oil. Let this remain overnight.

• Using Rose Water

Rose water is rejuvenating and thus can treat dark circles effectively. Place cotton pads dipped in rose water over your eyes for about 15 minutes. Doing this daily can help you get rid of dark circles.

Treating Puffy Eyes

• Using basil tea and cucumber juice can cure puffy eyes. Mix these two and pour the liquid into an ice tray. Then, use these ice cubes over your eyes.

• Using cold compress also treats puffy eyes.

• Placing tea bags, which have been placed in warm water and then cooled in the fridge, on your eyes for a few minutes will give you a good relaxation and reduce puffiness.

Caring For Your Eyes When You Tend To Use The Computer Too Often

• Ensure that you work on the computer in an area that is well lit.

• Do not look at the computer screen for long at a stretch. The best rule to follow here is to look at something that is at a minimum distance of 20 feet for 20 seconds, every 20 minutes, while you are working on the computer.

• Blink often, so that the eyes do not dry out.

Tips On Improving Eyesight

Follow the below-mentioned tips (which definitely are not tough) and you will see a drastic improvement in your eyesight.

• Go In For Essential Vitamins And Minerals

Vegetables and fruits should surely be a part of your daily diet. Ensure the intake of spinach, carrots, broccoli and sweet potato. Take foods that are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. These foods serve to be the best sources of nutrients, minerals, vitamins and antioxidants, thus preventing vision-related health issues.

• Use Of Protective Eyewear

When working with sharp objects or playing outdoor sports, ensure that you wear a protective eye gear in order to prevent injuries. Use an eyewear made out of polycarbonate.

• Using Sunglasses

Protect your eyes from the harmful UVA and UVB rays with the use of sunglasses whenever you step out. Vision-related issues such as cataracts and macular degeneration occur due to repeated exposure to the sun rays.

• Refrain From Touching Your Eyes Too Often

Touching your eyes too often makes them vulnerable to infections. Do not rub your eyes and ensure that you clean your hands before touching your eyes. If something gets into your eye, wash them using a sterile saline solution.

• Family's Eye Health History

Some eye issues, especially the age-related ones, are hereditary, such as glaucoma, retinal degeneration, optic atrophy and macular degeneration. Having knowledge of your family's eye health history will let you take precautions.

So, the above mentioned are the ways by which you can maintain the good health of your eyes. However, any discomfort that you note in your eyes should not go unnoticed. Approach an eye specialist if you observe unusual symptoms of eye disorders.

A thorough eye examination will help the doctor to prescribe you proper medication and treatment for any form of eye ailment that you might have developed.