Get Soft Hands With This Homemade Glycerine Cream

Indeed, a woman's hands are meant to be soft. Quite honestly, having soft hands makes one feel so much better and more confident about themselves as well.

However, the sad story here is the fact that women of the household are often expected to do a lion's share of the household chores. The regular washing of clothes and scrubbing of the utensils takes a toll on the softness of the hands and leaves them coarse and damaged.

Spending a huge sum of money on buying expensive creams to undo such damage is also not very useful. The silver lining here is the fact that there are ways to get naturally soft hands with simple home remedies. All that you have to do here is use some easily available ingredients and team them up with glycerine (which itself is a super power when it comes to skin care) to prepare a cream. This cream can be prepared once and stored for a long period of time.

With regular usage of this cream, you will be amazed to see the changes in the texture of your hands. So, what are you waiting for? Go ahead and explore this article for more on this homemade glycerin cream.

Ingredients

• Rose water - 2 tablespoons

• Coconut oil - 1 tablespoon

• Almond oil - 1 tablespoon

• Glycerin - 1 tablespoon

Preparation

• Take a tablespoon each of almond oil and coconut oil and add them to a double oil. Turn on the flame for heating it to a suitable temperature whereon the ingredients of the mixture are blended completely. Once you are confident that the contents have been mixed well, take it off the flame and transfer to a separate bowl. Try not to overheat the ingredients as doing so will result in loss in some of the medicinal properties of this oil.

• After the mixture has cooled down to room temperature, add a couple of tablespoons of rose water and a tablespoon of glycerin to it. Again, make sure that the ingredients are mixed well. If that is not done you will notice the cream forming an uneven texture and its application on your hands will become cumbersome for you.

• Store the cream in an air tight container at room temperature.

Application

• After you are done with all your work for the day, make sure that you wash your hands clean. Go for a hand wash and pat your hands dry with a clean towel. Do not go for a hand sanitizer here.

• Once you are done with this, take a couple of coin-sized lumps of the glycerin cream that you had just prepared in the palm of your hands and rub it. Make sure that you apply the cream on both sides of your hands. Leave it on overnight.

• For best results, repeat this procedure every day before you retire for the night.

Benefits Of Glycerin Cream

• Moisturization

Regular application of this cream on your hands makes your hands absorb moisture from the air and as a result there is a rapid reduction in the dry and dull patches present in the hands. Thus within minutes of application, the hands will feel soft, supple and hydrated.

• Protective effect

The coconut oil that is an essential component of this home made cream increases the thickness of the epidermal layer of the skin. This not just improves the barrier function but also keeps harmful chemicals and other environmental elements out of the skin and locks the moisture in. As a result, you will find your hands feeling much softer than what they were.

• Healing effect

Glycerin has the unique property wherein it is able to guide cells to grow and mature more effectively. As a result, if you are suffering from skin conditions like eczema or psoriasis, the regular application of this cream on your hands will act as a natural medication by fostering the growth of infected tissues.

• Smoothening effect

The almond oil that is present in this cream helps keep pimple breakouts and acne at bay. It is all the way beneficial for people with an oily skin type.

Tips

• In the preparation of this cream, make sure that the coconut oil that you use is of superior quality.

• If you have an excessive dry skin tone, increase the quantity of glycerin in the preparation of this cream to 2 tablespoons instead of 1. In fact, for usage of this cream in winters it is recommended that you go for 2 tablespoons of glycerin irrespective of what your skin tone is.