5 Instant Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Dark Upper Lips

Dark upper lip is a common problem faced by majority of the women, and, it can be very embarrassing for those having to put up with it. Often, some parts of our face, such as the chin, upper lip or the temples can seem to be darker than the rest.

Wearing a lipstick may help in concealing a dark upper lip temporarily, but, that is not a permanent solution, as we cannot always live with make-up. Even otherwise, cosmetics can only camouflage such issues and offer temporary respite. If you are looking for ways to fix this issue permanently, switch to natural home remedies. Agreed, the result would come slow, but, it is safer and affordable.

This article guides you with some instant home remedies to lighten your upper lip. But, before that, aren't you curious to know its causes? Well, here are a few common causes:

• The skin around your lips and chin is sensitive, and this area is the first to get affected when you are out in the sun for a long time. Hence, suntan or sunburn could be a major cause for dark skin above your upper lip.

• Hormonal imbalances, and birth control pills when taken for a long time, can cause this issue. If you are nearing menopause, that could be a reason too.

• Smoking is no-doubt a major cause, as it leads to pigmentation, particularly around the lips.

• If you are regularly waxing or shaving your upper lip, eventually, it can lead to the formation of a dark patch in that area.

• Allergies, excess caffeine consumption, and genetic inheritance are few other reasons.

Instant Home Remedies

If you have arrived at the reason behind your dark upper lip, then, correcting the cause would itself help you out of this issue. In any case, here are some instant home remedies to help you out:

1. Lemon + Sugar scrub

Sugar is a great exfoliating agent that helps in getting rid of dead skin cells, while lemon has bleaching properties that make it very effective in lightening dark upper lips. Lemon is a good exfoliator too.

How to use:

Just make thin slices of lemon and dip it in sugar. Rub the slice gently all over your lips like a scrub. Do this for 3 to 5 minutes per day. Repeat daily to notice a difference.

Alternatively, you can just squeeze the juice of one large lemon and gently massage the juice over your upper lip with your fingers. Do this every night at bed time as a home remedy.

2. Honey

If the reason behind your dark upper lip is age or external factors, honey can help you gain back the original colour. Furthermore, honey is a good moisturizer. If the reason behind your dark upper lip is dehydrated skin, honey helps solve this issue.

How to use:

Just take some organic honey in a bowl and apply it gently on your upper lip with your fingers. Allow it to dry completely (overnight is better). Do this at least thrice a week for effective results.

3. Turmeric Mask

The 'curcumin' in turmeric balances melanin production. It is a great anti-inflammatory and helps with sun burn and other issues of the skin. When combined with an astringent like tomato juice and the natural bleaching property of lemon, you get an effective turmeric mask ready to treat your dark upper lip.

How to use:

Mix together 1 tablespoon of tomato juice and half tablespoon each of turmeric powder and lemon juice. Apply the paste on the area above your upper lip and leave it on for 20 minutes. Rinse off with cold water. Repeat thrice a week.

4. Potato juice

Potato juice is a great natural remedy for dark circles and pigmentation. Loaded with vitamins A, B, and C, it helps in lightening of dark spots.

How to use:

Just extract fresh potato juice and dip a cotton ball in about 1 tablespoon of this juice, apply it over your upper lip and leave it overnight. Wash it away the next morning. Repeat this at least thrice a week.

5. Orange peels + curd

As you know, orange peels are a common ingredient in skin lightening masks, and they help in lightening your skin naturally. Meanwhile, the lactic acid present in curd exfoliates your skin, repairing any damage that may have occurred.

How to use

Just crush the orange peels (fresh or dried) in a blender. Add a tablespoon of curd to this to form a paste. Apply this paste to the affected area and leave it undisturbed for half an hour. Rinse off with water.

We have helped you with a few instant natural remedies for your problem through this article. Now, it is up to you to decide whether to spend money on over-the-counter creams, or try these instant home remedies to solve your problem. But, always remember that the area around your lips is quite sensitive, and it is best not to use harsh chemicals, when there are natural solutions available.