Ever tried these one-minute beauty tips?

The skin is the largest organ of the human body. It is a protective barrier between the outside world and your internal parts. It acts as a filter and also serves to regulate the body temperature. The functions performed by the skin help in maintaining the well being of the overall body. Therefore, it is highly important that one takes good care of the skin.

Using Home Remedies For Skin Care

Getting skin treatments at the salon can be expensive and these are also not suitable for every skin type as they might cause serious skin reactions. Spa and salon skin treatments use a lot of chemicals that can damage your skin in the long run. It is, therefore, always advisable to use home remedies when seeking to pamper your skin to make it continue looking flawless.

There are several ingredients that are always available in every household that can help you create scrubs and masks that can be effectively used to achieve a good skin. Items such as turmeric, aloe vera, coconut oil, cucumber, honey, lemon, papaya, etc. can be used to prepare home-based skin care products.

One-minute Beauty Tips You Must Try

There are certain beauty tricks that work wonderfully, especially when you are short of time. Using these tips in your daily life can give you a beautiful skin. Read on to know some of the easiest beauty tips that can make you look gorgeous as well as won't require much of your time.

• Moisturize your skin at night

The skin repairs itself at night. You can use a DIY night cream that can help your skin stay well moisturized overnight. The main ingredient here is olive oil. This helps in locking the moisture within the skin. Use of coconut oil in the cream adds beauty and good health to your skin. Presence of vitamin E protects the skin.

Ingredients required:

o 2 spoons of coconut oil

o 1 spoon of beeswax

o 2 capsules of vitamin E

o Half cup of extra virgin olive oil

Preparation:

Mix olive oil, coconut oil and beeswax. Place them in a saucepan on low heat. Wait till the mixture melts. Crush the vitamin E capsules and add the content into the saucepan. Wait till the mix cools. Now use a container to place the cream in it. Keep it at room temperature. This prepared cream can be used for about 2 to 3 months.

• Say no to blow dryer

Blow drying is nothing but applying heat to dry and style your hair and heat surely damages your hair. The "flash drying" effect removes water from the hair along with the surface moisture. This makes the hair cuticles rigid, dry and brittle. You could lose a lot of hair if you blow dry your hair very often.

• Buns are the best hairstyles

If you need to know a quick hairdo that won't take much time as well as make you look cool and elegant, then the bun hairstyle is what you should go for. This is one such hairstyle that can be easily done within a minute. Pull your hair into a ponytail. Tie it tight and then roll your hair over it till it forms a bun. Secure it using bobby pins and your bun hairstyle is ready in a minute.

• Exfoliate your lips every night

Homemade lip scrubs are the best to exfoliate your lips naturally. Exfoliating the lips every night would remove impurities and dry and chapped skin cells from the lips. Regular exfoliation helps in the removal of lip discolouration. You can follow the below DIY technique using olive oil and sugar to exfoliate your lips every night.

Take little olive oil and sugar in a bowl. Mix them till you get a solid paste. Massage this onto your lips in circular motions for about 2 minutes. After scrubbing, wash your lips with water. You can then use a lip balm.

• Use clear mascara instead of coloured one

Clear mascara works great in defining and separating your lashes very well. It adds volume and gives the illusion of lengthy lashes. So choose to go for a clear mascara to lend a natural look to your lashes instead of the black or brown mascara. It suits your everyday look.

• Petroleum jelly for nails

You can use petroleum jelly to get strong and long nails. Washing your hands often can leave your nails dry. You need to keep them well moisturized. Vaseline serves the purpose very well. Petroleum jelly is very effective in reducing dry and brittle nails. It also relieves dry cuticles.

Using the above beauty tips you will continue looking beautiful and flawless always.