Does Orange Peel Help In Treating Dandruff?

Nowadays, everyone puts in a great deal of effort in hair care. From maintaining a proper hair care routine to using the right type of hair care products and regular salon sessions, people go to great lengths to make sure that their tresses look healthy and beautiful.

However, problems such as hair thinning, breakage and dandruff can not just have an adverse effect on the state of the hair but also make hair strands look unattractive.

In fact, of all the hair problems dandruff is considered to be one of the most vexing concerns that affect both, men and women at some point or other in their lives.

Read on to know more about this problem and the way in which it can be treated at home.

What Causes Dandruff?

There are plenty of factors that can lead to dandruff. Some of these factors are avoidable while others are not. Here is a list of the factors that cause dandruff.

- Accumulation of dead skin cells on the scalp area can clog up the hair follicles and cause frustrating hair conditions like dandruff.

- People who have skin conditions like Eczema and seborrheic dermatitis are also more prone to suffer from dandruff.

- The Patched dry skin on the scalp is another common cause of dandruff. It also leads to flakiness and itchiness.

- Lack of proper hair care can also cause dandruff. Allowing the scalp and hair to stay dirty for a long period of time makes them susceptible to fungal infections such as dandruff.

Do Home Remedies Help In Treating Dandruff?

For ages, people all over the world have been affected by the annoying dandruff problem. And even today men and women of different age groups are plagued with this unsightly and frustrating problem. While there are plenty of treatments available for treating dandruff, home remedies continue to be true favorites among the masses.

Easily available home remedies such as orange peels are celebrated for their dandruff-treating abilities. Loaded with antibacterial agents and a high content of essential compounds like vitamin C, orange peels are one of the most effective and widely used remedies for treating dandruff for good.

Used in the powder form, orange peels can work wonders on the state of dandruff-prone hair. Moreover, orange peel powder can be easily prepared at home. Just collect a handful of orange peels and let it dry under the sun for a couple of days. Then, put the dried peels into a blender to get the powder ready. Use it in your hair care routine to bid adieu to dandruff.

How To Get Rid Of Dandruff Using Orange Peel?

There are different ways in which you can use orange peel powder for treating dandruff. Here we've listed one of the easiest and most effective ways of using this incredible remedy for removing dandruff.

Things You'll Need:

2 tablespoons of orange peel powder

4-5 tablespoons of coconut milk

Method Of Preparation:

• Take a glass bowl, put the ingredients in it and mix.

• Divide your hair into sections.

• Gently massage the resulting material all over the scalp area.

• Cover your head with a shower cap.

• Allow the material to stay on for good 2 hours.

• Shampoo your hair and follow up by applying a conditioner.

• Weekly application of this homemade paste can help you get rid of dandruff for good.

Why This Works?

The antibacterial ability of orange peel powder combined with the nutrients in coconut milk can effectively treat the fungal infection that causes bacteria. Application of this combination can also give you relief from the itchiness and flakiness in the scalp.

Some Other Benefits Of Orange Peel For Healthy Hair:

- Being a great source of vitamin C, orange peel powder also acts as a shine-boosting agent. Usage of this remedy can help add shine to lackluster locks.

- Loaded with antibacterial properties, orange peel powder can also be used for treating bacterial and fungal infections.

- The nutrient-rich powder of orange peels can provide deep nourishment to the hair strands and soften their texture.

- The exfoliating feature of orange peel powder enables it to slough off dead skin cells on the scalp area. It detoxifies the scalp and prevents infections and troubling conditions.

- This remedy is also known to be particularly effective in treating smelly scalp and hair. Topical application of orange peel powder can assist in maintaining hair's pH level and leave your hair and scalp smelling fresh and lovely.