DIY Papaya Banana Face Scrub For Flawless Skin

Indeed it is very difficult for anyone of us to pinpoint a single reason for all our skin woes. It is a well-accepted fact that things like stress and pollution have a role to play. However, a more influential factor here is lifestyle.

As millennial adults, most of us have the habit of eating unhealthy. We skip a lot of meals and when we do have food, we end up munching on junk food more often than we should. To add to this, our sleep patterns are equally haggard and we sleep whenever we feel like it. The cumulative effect of all of this is the fact that our biological clock is hampered and this in turn affects the glow on our faces.

While there is no escape from the pangs of modern living, the silver lining here is the fact that there are ways and means to undo the effect of all of these. Interestingly enough, most of these escapes are obtained from mother nature herself. In this article, we shall explore more about the papaya and banana mask in detail and discuss about how this is going to benefit your skin.

• Ingredients:

1/4th ripe papaya (better if this is over-ripe)

1/4th cucumber

½ a ripe banana (better if this is over-ripe)

• Benefits Of Banana

It is an essential component of many anti-ageing products. This is because of the hydrating and moisturizing properties of banana. It fine tones the skin and smoothens the same. As a result, there is a considerable reduction in fine lines and wrinkles on regular use and the skin looks glowing and youthful.

• Benefits Of Cucumber

Cucumber is well known for its skin lightening properties. As a result, its regular use helps in fading of the acne scars and blemishes. It naturally radiates the skin and as a result, the skin tone becomes lighter. In case someone is having issues like inflamed acne, the same can be treated with cucumber. The soothing effects of cucumber on sunburn is also well known. Thus, having established the perks of cucumber in the field of skin care, it makes sense to include it in all homemade face packs.

• Benefits Of Papaya

Papaya has Vitamins A and C. Vitamin A smoothens out the signs of ageing and tones the skin well. Vitamin C, on the other hand, boosts collagen production, thereby healing dry and flaky skin. The presence of the alpha-hydroxyl acids breaks down the bonds between the dead skin cells and thereby exfoliates the skin. Potassium is responsible for hydrating and moisturizing the skin. Lastly, for people suffering from dermatological conditions like rosacea, acne and eczema, the papain present in papaya is the best natural ingredient that is available. It not just heals the skin, but also paves the way for a much more glowing and radiant you.

• Preparation

Peel the papaya, banana and cucumber and cut each of them into small pieces.

Put them in a blender and mix them well, until you get a smooth puree.

In case you have a sensitive skin, you might want to apply a lighter paste.

In such a scenario, you can add a teaspoon of water to the mixture while blending all the ingredients.

• Application

Wash your face with your regular face wash and pat it dry.

Once that is done, slather the mixture that you had just prepared all over your face.

Make sure you avoid the sensitive areas around your eyes and mouth.

Once you have applied this evenly all over your face, let it stand for about 15 to 20 minutes. You will find the mask hardening by then.

After the said duration, you can go ahead and remove the mask.

In order to remove the mask, first use warm water. This will loosen the mask. Once that is done, rinse off the same with cold water.

Pat your face dry with a clean towel.

If your skin tone is dry, chances are that after this, you may feel dry. If such a thing happens, feel free to use a light moisturizer of your choice.

Opting for a moisturizer will not undo the effect of this excellent face mask.

• Precautions

This face mask is not recommended for people with a sensitive skin. That is because for such people, the enzymes and alpha-hydroxyl acids may irritate the skin. For people with any other skin type, this is generally safe for application.

However it is always better to take appropriate precautionary measures in this regard. While most of the ingredients used in this mask are natural, it is still a good practice to be doubly sure.

Hence, before you apply the pack on your face, use a test patch on your inner elbow. In case you see any form of rashes or irritation (which is pretty rare), do not proceed with its application on your face.

• Tips

This face mask is easy to prepare. However, once the ingredients have been blended together, things can get pretty messy. To make matters worse, the stains that this mask leaves behind are very difficult to get rid of.

Hence, it is advisable that you put on an old t-shirt or an apron before you apply this mask. Else chances of your clothing getting spoilt are pretty high.

On a similar note, make it a point that you apply the face mask over your kitchen or bathroom sink. This is done to avoid messy drips on the floor.