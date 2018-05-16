DIY Beetroot Lip Mask For Pigmented Lips

Every woman's dream is to have a flawless skin, great hair, a beautiful smile and, of course, beautiful and luscious lips. No one likes to have dark-coloured lips; but some of us do have dark-coloured lips and this can be due to various factors like hormonal imbalance, environmental factors, unhealthy habits, stress, etc.

Lip pigmentation is basically uneven lightening and darkening of the lips or you'll have two-toned lip colours. Whatever may be the cause, it sure doesn't look good. And the good thing is lip pigmentation can be treated using a simple and easy home remedy. So, today, in this article, we have simple steps which you can follow at home using beetroot.

"Why beetroot?" you may ask. Well, beetroot contains pigments called betanin and vulgaxanthin that help to lighten the dark pigmentation or uneven tones on your lips. The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties present in the beetroot help to protect your lips from the sun damage and the red blood-like juice provides your lip with a natural reddish-pink colour to your lips.

So, if you combine beetroot with a few other ingredients, then it will definitely do wonders to your lips. Today, we have a simple home remedy just for you and it's easy to make and inexpensive as well.

Here we go...

Ingredients:

• Half-sized beetroot

• Rose petals

• Rose water

• Milk

• Strainer

• A spoon to mix

• One small container

How To Do:

Step 1:

Wash the beetroot in plain water and then peel the outer skin with the help of a knife or a vegetable cutter. Now, cut the beetroot into small cubes and put them into a mixer. Grind the beetroot until you get a juice from it. If your mixer does not run properly with the beetroot pieces, you can add rose water instead of plain water. Plain water will dilute the red colour of the vegetable. Now, in a clean bowl, carefully strain the beetroot juice.

Step 2:

Add 1 tablespoon of milk in the bowl containing beetroot juice. Milk contains lactic acid, which acts as a natural exfoliator, removes the dead skin cells and helps generate new skin cells. Milk also helps to lighten the skin tone and reduces the appearance of dark spots and pigmentation. Apart from that, milk is an excellent moisturizer, as it helps to make the lips smooth and soft and heals dryness.

Step 3:

In this step, add one tablespoon of rose water and a few rose petals into the beetroot and milk mixture. Rose water contains anti-inflammatory property that helps to soothe irritation, blemishes, and redness. It also makes the skin even-toned and gets rid of pigmentation and makes the lips look pink and soft. It also hydrates your lips.

If you do not have rose water handy, then you can make your own. Soak a handful of rose petals and soak it in chilled water and leave it overnight inside the fridge. Grind it in a mixer and make it into a puree. Take a clean spoon and mix all the ingredients together.

Step 4:

In this step, you will need to transfer the mixer in a small clean container. You can empty and clean your old lip balm container and transfer the mixture into it. This is because it will be easy for you to use and carry. Make sure that the container is sanitized properly, so that there's no bacterial infection. In order to sanitize it, use a rubbing alcohol or a detergent solution and clean it properly.

Once you've cleaned it, close the container and keep it inside the refrigerator. Since this lip mask is all natural and free from all preservatives, it's recommended that you store it in the fridge after use and this way, your lip mask will last longer.

Step 5:

When you apply your lip mask, use a clean cotton swab and apply it all over your lips. Use this lip mask two times in a day and leave it for 20 minutes to get a rosy pink lip. You can apply it before going to bed as well. Continue applying this until you get the desired result.

Or, you can try using coconut oil instead of rose water. Follow the above-mentioned steps and in step 3, instead of using rose water, use coconut oil.

Coconut oil helps to solve all kinds of skin-related problems, like skin inflammation, redness, scars, and pigmentation. Coconut oil contains antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that act as a natural moisturizer for the lips. It also helps to treat dryness and makes the lips soft and supple.

So, there you go; a simple yet effective lip mask to treat pigmentation and make your lips baby soft and pink! So, ladies, go ahead and try it and see the difference. Smile away and take care of that pout.