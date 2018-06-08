DIY Almond Oil Masks To Treat Dry And Damaged Hair

Renowned for its innumerable hair benefits, almond oil is one of the best hair care ingredients that undeniably deserves a spot in your beauty routine. It is packed with essential nutrients that can repair damaged hair and provide a deep nourishment to it.

Though this natural oil can be used for all kinds of hair problems, it is considered to be particularly effective in treating dry and damaged hair. This type of hair is highly prone to breakage and looks dull and rough.

Certain compounds like omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin E and magnesium in almond oil enable it to repair hair damage and put the moisture back into your dry hair.

While you can just directly massage this oil into your scalp area, for enhanced results, it is best to team it with other equally beneficial hair care ingredients.

Here, we've listed the recipes of some of the most effective DIY almond oil masks that can improve the state of your dry and damaged hair.

1. With Rosemary Essential Oil

The incredible blend of rosemary essential oil and almond oil can stimulate blood circulation in your scalp, boost the growth of healthy hair and restore moisture to dry tresses.

How To Use:

• Microwave 1 tablespoon of almond oil for 30 seconds.

• Mix it with 4-5 drops of rosemary essential oil.

• Massage it all over the scalp area and apply the rest towards the ends of your tresses.

• After an hour, wash it off with lukewarm water and shampoo.

How Often:

Weekly application of this mask can yield great results for your hair.

2. With Avocado

Certain compounds like proteins and amino acids in avocado when used in combination with the nutrients present in almond oil can soothe and moisturize dry scalp and nourish the hair strands.

How To Use:

• Mash a ripe avocado and mix it with 1 tablespoon of almond oil.

• Slather the resulting paste all over your scalp and hair.

• Cover with a dry shower cap.

• Wash off the residue after 40-45 minutes.

How Often:

Once a week, pamper your dry and damaged hair with this mask to get visible results.

3. With Olive Oil And Honey

Olive oil is packed with antioxidants, while honey is a natural humectant that can trap moisture in your hair. These two ingredients when combined with almond oil can repair damaged hair, soften its texture and stop your hair from getting too dry or frizzy.

How To Use:

• Create a blend of 1 teaspoon of sweet almond oil, ½ teaspoon of honey and 1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil.

• Apply the resulting mask to your scalp and area.

• Gently massage the scalp area with your fingertips for 5 minutes.

• Leave the mask on for another 30 minutes.

• Wash it off with tepid water and shampoo.

How Often:

Twice a week, treat your troubled hair with this natural mask to get effective results.

4. With Argan Oil

Argan oil is a great source of vitamin E and fatty acids. These compounds teamed with the goodness of almond oil can nourish your dry tresses and boost their hydration factor.

How To Use:

• Take a bowl, put 1 tablespoon of almond oil and ½ teaspoon of argan oil in it.

• Mix and put the bowl in the microwave to heat the blend for 30 seconds.

• Massage the hot oil blend all over the scalp area.

• Allow it to stay there for 30 minutes.

• Wash off the residue with shampoo and tepid water.

How Often:

Twice a month, use this hair mask to get the desired results.

5. With Banana

A high content of potassium in banana makes it an ideal remedy for treating damaged hair. And when teamed with almond oil, this fruit can trap moisture in your hair and soften its texture.

How To Use:

• Mash a ripe banana and add 1 tablespoon of almond oil to it.

• Mix the components to get a creamy mask ready.

• Apply the mask to your scalp and hair.

• Let it sit there for 40 minutes.

• Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

How Often:

Use this mask at least once a week to improve the health of your hair.

6. With Aloe Vera Gel

The smooth and healing gel of the aloe vera plant combined with almond oil can effectively boost moisture in your locks and prevent fly-aways.

How To Use:

• Combine 1 teaspoon of almond oil with 1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel.

• Massage it all over the scalp area and leave it on overnight.

• In the morning, wash off the residue with lukewarm water and your regular shampoo.

How Often:

Twice a week, treat your dry and damaged hair with this almond oil mask for effective results.

Tips To Follow For Dry And Damaged Hair:

• Avoid using heat styling tools like straighteners, curling irons, as these can worsen the state of your hair.

• Use hair care products that are specifically formulated for dry hair type.

• Protect your hair from sun rays, as they can cause further damage to your hair.

• Use leave-in conditioners, as they can restore moisture to dry hair and soften its texture.