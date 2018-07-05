Best Makeup Tips For Women Over 50

All of us love to age gracefully, don't we? But, when it comes to upkeep of beauty, all of us women would like to get the most age-defying look as possible. However, we all very well know that make-up alone can't make us look any younger.

It is indeed a basic fact that our skin ages, and we can't stop that from happening. But, what we can focus on is the technique of using make-up with a tweak. This means to say that the makeup that works well for you when you were in your 20s and 30s, may not hold good when you are over 50.

With a few simple tweaks, you can make bring in some changes into your beauty habits, which in-turn can help you look more rested, radiant and more youthful. So, here are some makeup tips to update your makeup routine to achieve that age-defying look if you are over your 50s.

1. Keep your skin healthy

• Skin care comes first in the list. Maintaining the health of your skin should be your primary concern if you are over 50. That's because, a healthy skin would require less make-up. In fact, just keeping your skin well-hydrated and exfoliated can go a long way in giving you a healthy glowing skin. So here's the skin care routine to be followed for mature-skin.

• Keeping your skin well-moisturized, not only helps with hydration, but also plumps up the skin. Moreover, it serves as the base and helps your makeup glide better.

• A retinol cream is the ideal way to maintain that radiant glow of the skin and reduce appearance of wrinkles. Check with your dermatologist about the best product for your skin type.

• Using a gentle exfoliator daily, such as a washcloth dipped in coconut oil, or a natural facial scrub, can help in removing flaky, dry skin, which may otherwise not be a good base for application of makeup products.

• If you have to step out into the sun, do not forget to use sunscreen on your face, hands and neck. Use a sunscreen on your face, neck and hands, and use sun hats too. If you have to wear a makeup, you can use a tinted sunscreen, so that you can avoid using a foundation

• Another important aspect to take care is to never get to bed without removing your makeup. To remove makeup, you can use either cleansing oils or creamy cleansers, which will leave your face fresh and clean, and give you a refreshed skin next morning.

More than anything, it is important to know your skin type, whether it is dry, combination or sensitive skin type. Then, use products that are ideal for your skin type.

2. Make your fine lines less visible with concealer

Using a moisturizer and concealer will help in plumping up your skin and making those fine lines less visible. Apply the concealer, allow it to dry, and then apply moisturizer. A product containing 'Hyaluronic acid' can work effectively on your skin, as it is anti-aging and retains moisture.

3. Choose appropriate foundation

When choosing foundation, do not stick to the same foundation that you used a decade ago. As your skin matures, your foundation should change as well.

Try to use a creamy formula during the winter months, and in summer, use a tinted moisturizer that can double-up as foundation, as your skin tends to get oily during summer months. Choose foundations that are specially formulated for mature skin.

4. Draw attention to your eyes

Consider making your eyes the point of focus on your face, as this will help in drawing away the attention from any fine lines or wrinkle developing.

• Eye shadows can make your eyes pop and appear youthful. Bright eye shadows can make your eyes look overly dramatic, while dark ones can make them appear smaller. So avoid both bright and dark eye shadows, and go for natural, light coloured shadows.

• Avoid lining within the eye if you have small eyes, as they can make your eye appear even smaller. Use eye pencils as they give a softer look than liquid liners. You can then smudge it a little with your fingers.

• Use black mascara, as they make the whites of your eyes look brighter and make your lashes appear thicker.

• Dark circles and under-eye puffiness are two major concerns for ladies over age of 50. Use an under-eye cream regularly, and conceal dark circles if any, using a colour corrector. They layer foundation over it.

• Well-defined eyebrows can make you look younger. Use an eyebrow pencil to make your eyebrows appear fuller. Use it to fill in thin brows. Avoid over-plucking your brows as they don't grow back easily.

5. Lip care

Your lips are bound to get thinner as you age. Use a lip gloss over your lipstick to make them appear plump. Also, avoid too dark lipsticks, as they don't go well with your age. Choose a shade that is one shade darker than your natural skin tone.

Remember, as you cross 50, the rule is 'less is more'. So, avoid using too many makeup products, as layers of foundation creams, dark eyeliner and lipstick can mar the natural elegance of your face. Keep your makeup light and natural. What's more, eat healthy, sleep well, and remember to wear a happy smile on your face!