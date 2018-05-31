Benefits Of Yogurt For Skin And Hair You Should Know

There is a reason why women these days prefer homemade remedies over expensive cosmetic products. These remedies are safe, natural and show instant results. One such great home remedy for beauty is using yogurt.

Yogurt is not just delicious to eat, it also has a lot of nutrients and does wonders when applied as a face pack on the skin. Most of the people are unaware of the benefits of yogurt on improvising your skin and also yogurt face pack is extremely useful and an easy homemade recipe.

Would you like to know more about the wonders it does on the skin? Keep reading.

Benefits Of Yogurt On Skin:

1. Fights acne

2. Reduces wrinkles

3. Brightens the skin

4. Acts as a moisturizer

5. Fades pigmentation

6. Treats itchy skin

7. Lightens sunburn

8. Tightens skin pores

9. Reduces dark circles

10. Fades blemishes

Also, yogurt is a natural hair care ingredient. It takes a lot of care and effort to keep your hair growing healthy. There are always ingredients like yogurt to speed up the process while adding to the health of your hair. It is rich in vitamins and fatty acids that are essential for hair health.

Homemade Recipes Of Yogurt On Skin:

1) For dry skin:

Yogurt face pack can be applied to treat dry skin, as it hydrates and moisturizes the skin. It will leave your skin smooth, soft and supple.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of natural, fat yogurt

1 tablespoon of oatmeal

1 tablespoon of honey

Blend all the ingredients well to form a fine paste. Apply it on your face and let the pack stay for 10 to 15 minutes. Remove the face pack with a soft washcloth. Apply the pack once every day and see the difference.

2) For treating infection and sunburn:

If your skin is red and infected because of sunburn or some other reason, yogurt face pack is perfect for soothing it.

Ingredients:

½ cup full-fat natural yogurt

¼th cup chopped peeled cucumber chunks

1 tablespoon organic aloe vera gel

1 tablespoon honey

Blend all the ingredients well to form a fine paste. If in case the paste is loose and runny, add some rice flour to make it just right. Apply on your face and let the pack stay for 10 to 15 min. Wash it with cool tap water.

3) For treating acne-prone skin:

Breakouts on the skin are primarily because of excessive sebum production that allows acne-causing bacteria to flourish. Yogurt helps to reduce the production of sebum on your face to get rid of bacteria.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon yogurt

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

Blend all the ingredients well to form a fine paste. Apply on your face and let the pack stay for 10 to 15 min. Wash it with lukewarm water.

4) For natural and glowing skin:

There is nothing more attractive than glowing and radiant skin. Yogurt mask can help to achieve that.

Ingredients:

Natural fat yogurt

Rosewater

Rice flour

Turmeric powder (if not allergic)

Blend all the ingredients well to form a fine paste. Apply on your face and let the pack stay for 10 to 15 min. Wash it with lukewarm water. Repeat by applying the mixture every day and see the difference. Your skin will look softer, brighter and fresher than ever before.

5) For tired and dull skin:

With changing climatic conditions and because of our exposure of skin to pollution, your skin may appear unhealthy, dull and tired. Yogurt face pack can bring back the glow and rejuvenate your skin.

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons of natural thick yogurt

1 tablespoon cocoa powder

1 tablespoon honey

Blend all the ingredients well to form a fine paste. Apply on your face and let the pack stay on for 20 min. Wash it off with lukewarm water. It will refresh your skin, making it healthy and radiant.

Benefits Of Yogurt On Hair Growth:

1. Treats Dandruff

2. Conditions hair

3. Controls hair fall

4. Moisturizes hair

5. Soothes scalp

6. Gives the hair a cooling effect

7. Balances the pH levels

8. Adds shine to dull and dry hair

Homemade Recipes Of Yogurt On Hair:

1) For faster hair growth:

Ingredients:

1 egg

2 tablespoon yogurt

Mix yellow and white portion of the egg and stir it vigorously. Add 2 tablespoons of yogurt and mix to form a consistent paste. Divide your hair and start applying the mixture from the roots to the tip of the hair. Make sure to cover the entire hair and leave the mask on for 20 min. Rinse the mask with shampoo and cool water.

Eggs are the pack for proteins and nourish your scalp and hair. Yogurt moisturizes your hair and this gives it a faster growth.

2) For scalp cleansing and hydrating:

Ingredients:

½ a ripe banana

1 tbsp yogurt

3 tsp honey

1 tsp lemon juice

Mash the banana in a bowl until there are no lumps formed. To the smashed banana, add rest of the ingredients and mix it until you get a consistent paste. Divide your hair and start applying the mixture from the roots to the tip of the hair. Make sure to cover the entire hair and leave the mask for 20 min.

Rinse the mask with shampoo and cool water. Repeat it twice a week. The mask is extremely hydrating, nutritious and has scalp-cleansing properties. It keeps both your scalp and hair healthy.

3) To avoid breakage and to balance pH:

Ingredients:

1 tbsp olive oil

1 cup yogurt

1 tbsp lemon juice

2 cups water

Mix oil and yogurt in a bowl and keep it aside. Combine lemon juice and water in a jug. Wash your hair with shampoo and squeeze out the excess water. Apply yogurt oil-mask to your hair and leave it for 20 min. Rinse the mask with lukewarm water.

Follow this by rinsing your hair with lemon water. Repeat this twice a week. This avoids breakage in hair and keeps it healthy. Hair masks keep your hair conditioned. Lemon rinse balances pH of your scalp.

We hope you like our list of great and natural home treatments using yogurt. Make use of these simple remedies and make your skin and hair appear flawless. Share your experiences with us in the comments section below and let us know how it worked out.