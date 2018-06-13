Benefits Of Spinach For Skin And Hair

Do you want a gorgeous hair and healthy skin? Duh! Of course we all do, right? Isn't that every girl's dream? So, how do we get that without applying chemicals on our face and hair? The answer is simple, my friend: "Spinach." Oh, yes!

This green leafy vegetable is excellent for your body for various reasons. Spinach contains different vitamins and minerals, but the most powerful ones are iron and folate. Folate is vitamin B that helps in the creation of red blood cells, and iron assists the red blood cells to carry oxygen.

So, a lack of iron in the body leads to a deficiency known as anaemia, meaning low amount of red blood cells in the body. Low red blood cells in the body leads to fatigue, weakness, accelerates the ageing process, makes the skin look dull, causes hair loss, etc. Studies suggested that women who had severe hair loss were more likely to have low iron content in their bodies.

Spinach is a superfood and is good for your health and beauty. Including spinach in your daily diet will help accelerate hair growth and also fight various skin problems. You can make homemade spinach face mask and hair masks as well.

Applying it topically will also provide the same vitamins and nutrients to the skin and hair. You can use various ingredients to make hair and face masks with spinach. Now, let us see the amazing benefits of spinach for the hair and skin.

Benefits Of Spinach For The Skin:

Below, we have provided you with a list of benefits of spinach for the skin. Let's take a look now.

1. Fights acne:

Spinach contains vitamins A and C that help to cleanse the skin and provide a flawless and glowing skin. Also, the antioxidant properties present in spinach aid in fighting off bacteria that cause pimples and acne. You can simply blend some spinach leaves with water and apply them on to your face and leave it until the mask dries off. Or you can add spinach in your salad.

2. Can be used as a sunscreen:

Spinach contains vitamin B that helps to protect the skin from the harmful UV rays of the sun. It also helps protect the skin from premature signs of ageing.

3. Delays the signs of ageing:

The antioxidants present in spinach help to destroy the free radicals that are responsible for the formation of fine lines and wrinkles. Free radicals damage the skin, so spinach helps to slow down the ageing process and makes the skin look younger.

4. Improves complexion:

Rich in folate and vitamin K, spinach helps provide you with a clear complexion. It helps to diminish acne, dark circles, inflammation on the skin, dry and itchy skin, etc. Spinach provides you with a radiant skin.

5. Repairs damaged skin:

Spinach contains a great source of vitamins A and C. For skin enhancement, vitamin A plays a major role and for cell repair and growth of new skin cells, vitamin C plays an important role. Along with the essential vitamins, the nutrients and antioxidants present in spinach help to provide a clear and radiant skin.

Benefits Of Spinach For The Hair:

This green leafy vegetable provides an amazing benefit for the hair as well. Let's take a look now:

1. Promotes hair growth:

Spinach helps in promoting hair growth because it contains vitamins C, B, E, potassium, iron, magnesium, and omega-3 fatty acids. The iron present in spinach helps the red blood cells to supply oxygen to the hair follicles and, therefore, promotes healthy hair growth.

2. Fights hair fall:

When the body is low in iron, then we experience hair loss. Spinach is rich in iron and folate, which are excellent minerals that supply oxygen to the hair follicles and thus, help in combating hair fall.

Points To Remember:

• Wash spinach leaves carefully and properly because spinach contains a lot of dirt. Make sure you rinse it repeatedly, so that it doesn't kill the taste.

• Add spinach in your everyday diet.

• Do not eat spinach if you have kidney disease, as this will hamper the condition.

• Eat spinach with other vegetables or rice, bread, etc., because spinach contains oxalic acid, meaning the body will not be able to absorb the nutrients properly otherwise.