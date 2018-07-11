8 Beauty Tips That Will Help You While Travelling

Whether you are heading home for a vacation, going for a holiday, going on a business trip, travelling is tough on your skin. Especially, if you are travelling by air and if you have a long flight.

There will be a change in temperature, altitude, climate and your skin will lack moisture and hydration and it tends to look dull and dry.

You wouldn't want to look like a zombie when you reach your destination, right? So, today we have 8 useful tips just for you that will make you look fresh and bright when you reach your destination.

Travelling for long hours will make you look mangy accompanied by sore eyes, dry throat, etc. Well we all go through that, but that doesn't mean we can't do anything about it. We definitely have the best solutions for you.

So, come, let's jump right into our 8 travelling routines that you need to follow to make yourself look fresh and nice. These are as follows:

8 Beauty Tips For Travelling

1. Exfoliate Your Skin:

Exfoliation is the initial step for a beautiful skin. Dead skin cells make the face look dull and lifeless. So always make sure that you exfoliate your skin before you travel. Once your skin gets rid of the dead skin cells, your face will automatically lit up and your skin will be able to absorb creams and moisturizers properly. Once your skin is moisturized properly, then your face will look fresh and supple.

2. Hydrate Your Skin:

Hydrated skin looks fresh and nice, so always make sure that you drink plenty of water. It is very important to hydrate your body and skin from within. Coconut water is rich in vitamins and essential minerals that's great for the body and the skin. Suppling your body with generous amount of water will help you sit comfortably inside the plane as the air inside the plane cabin tends to make the skin dry. Coffee and sodas do not help at all, so make sure that you consume plenty of water and coconut water.

3. Eat Healthy Snacks:

Avoid eating unhealthy snacks. It's not good for the body and the skin. Make sure you substitute it with blueberries, dry fruits and nuts as these will give you energy and supply your body with essential vitamins. Eating healthy snacks will make you feel less tired because these foods will provide ample amount of energy to the body.

4. Use A Facial Mask:

Travelling for long hours tend to drain your energy, so it's really important to keep the skin hydrated. Along with water, you can hydrate your face by using a readymade facial rejuvenating mask. This way you can kill your time and also provide hydration to the skin.

But if you are not comfortable doing this, then carry a hydrating spray along with you and just spray it on your face inside the lavatory. Keeping your skin hydrated will help you look fresh and rested. So, if your loved ones, family or your friends come to pick you up at the airport, then you can greet and meet them with a fresh and a bright face.

5. Rest Is A Must:

There is nothing much that you can do during a long-hour travel, whether by flight, car, train or by bus, besides reading a book or watching a movie, right? But staring a long time into the screen or reading under a dim light will make your face look tired (you'll basically have bags under your eyes). We don't want that, do we?

So, the best way to kill your time would be to just relax, close your eyes and meditate. Make sure that you carry stuffs that make you feel comfortable, like your cosy socks, warm blanket, soft pillow, sleep mask, headphones and a good collection of music. Good, relaxing music will help you sleep and relax so that you will wake up looking fresh and well rested when you land.

6. Add Volume To Your Hair:

Your hair will look flat, especially when you are travelling by air because you will be sitting for the whole flight time. So, make sure that you apply a hair volumizing product after you've washed your hair. Once you are on board, you can tie up your hair in a ponytail and you can let it loose when you land. You will get a decent amount of volume on your hair and you will look gorgeous.

7. Glowing Skin:

Travelling for a long time will definitely make everyone look exhausted and drained out, but you can easily avoid it by doing a little bit of makeup. Apply a highlighter on the highest points of your cheeks, on your cupid's bow, under your eyes and into the inner corner of your eyes. Your face will instantly light up and you will get a glowing skin.

8. Get Rid Of Tired Eyes:

Our eyes tend to look tired and red after a long hour of travel, so make sure that you are well prepared. Always carry an eye drop with you and add a couple of drops into your eyes. This will help reduce the red-eye effect and your eyes will look bright.

You can also apply light toned eye pencil on your waterline before you leave the plane. This will make your eyes look brighter. If you get puffy eyes, then apply an eye gel mask.

