5 Essential Oils That Can Boost Collagen Production In Your Skin

An important protein that provides elasticity to the skin, collagen is essential to maintain healthy and youthful skin. However, in case of collagen degradation, your skin may start to show signs of ageing like wrinkles, fine lines, etc., and also lose its natural glow.

While the most common factor that causes collagen breakdown is ageing, there are various other factors like prolonged sun exposure, damage from free radicals that can contribute to this problem. These factors can cause the collagen to break down more rapidly and lead to the formation of wrinkles and fine lines.

Nowadays, the skincare aisle of most of the stores are a chock full of collagen-boosting serums, creams and face masks. And a majority of these products contain essential oils as key ingredients.

Yes, you read that right! Essential oils are cited to be valuable anti-ageing ingredients that can boost collagen production, safeguard your skin from damaging free radicals and encourage regeneration of skin cells.

In short, essential oils can help turn back the clock on ageing and restore a youthful glow on your skin. Packed with astringent properties and powerful antioxidants, essential oils offer innumerable benefits for your skin.

Today, at Boldsky, we've curated a list of essential oils that are specifically effective in stimulating collagen production.

So, incorporate any of the following essential oils in your skincare regime to fight off unsightly skin conditions often caused by a breakdown of collagen. Take a look at them here:

1. Geranium Essential Oil

The first essential oil that possesses the ability to boost collagen production in your skin is geranium essential oil. Also, the powerful antioxidants present in it can safeguard your skin from damaging free radicals and make sure that premature signs of ageing stay at bay.

2. Sandalwood Essential Oil

Another remarkable essential oil that can promote collagen production and help your skin attain a youthful glow is sandalwood essential oil. The nutrients in this essential oil possess the ability to encourage regeneration of skin cells and fight off various signs of ageing.

3. Rose Essential Oil

Popular for its refreshing fragrance, rose essential oil is also a rich source of collagen-boosting compounds that can combat signs of ageing like wrinkles and fine lines. It is also replete with astringent properties that can stimulate elastin production and help your skin become firm.

4. Frankincense Essential Oil

Frankincense essential oil also carries various properties that can slow down the ageing process of your skin by boosting collagen production. In addition, this essential oil can also improve your skin's elasticity and prevent problems like sagging skin.

5. Lemongrass Essential Oil

Lemongrass essential oil acts as a skin protectant and combats the damaging free radicals that cause a breakdown of collagen in your skin. This essential oil gets easily absorbed in your skin and whilst boosting the production of collagen, it also provides moisture and hydration to the skin.

Instead of splurging money on pricey collagen-boosting products or going under the knife to turn back the clock on ageing, just make any of the following essential oils a part of your beauty regimen and reap the rewards.