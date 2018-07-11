If you know what you're doing, eyelash curling is the no-mascara option for longer-looking lashes and brighter eyes. But, as with everything else in beauty, the process is not as simple as it seems.

Just curling your lashes sometimes (often times) leaves a lot to be desired, so we did some research on other ways to end up with that beautifully curled-up lash.

There are a few people among us who've had bad experiences with eyelash curlers. And it's true, curlers can be responsible for bending, breaking and even ripping out your eyelashes if used incorrectly.

Perhaps, you're a curl addict and forget to pack your beloved equipment with you on holidays. Well rest easy, you can still achieve impressive curl for your lashes. Read on for more information on four unique ways to curl your eye lashes.

4 Unique Ways To Curl Your Eye Lashes

The Spoon Trick

This trick feels the most awkward, or even slightly dangerous (if you're risk-averse, just use a plain-old eyelash curler and call it a day, no one should lose an eye attempting beauty), but here's the tip nevertheless:

Grab a small silver spoon and a mirror. Bring the spoon up your eye, the curve should be facing outward, away from your eye. Using your thumb and pointer finger, press the base of your lash into the spoon's edge. Go in section by section.

After some careful trial and error, we found, and this is where it feels hazardous, in order to get the best results, you need to give a little flick. Proceed carefully and maybe enlist a friend to hang nearby, before and after.

The Heat Trick

Also a bit dangerous, but with guaranteed results! The science behind this one is the same as the science behind using a curling iron. Heat up your eyelash curler with your hair dryer or warm water before using it.

You can even buy a heated eyelash curler. Hitting the right temperature means the effects will last longer and, boom, camel lashes all day. Perhaps, this is obvious, but test the temperature on your fingers or arm hair before you apply a hot apparatus to your face.

The Petroleum Jelly Trick

The third trick for curling your eyelashes involves lubricating them with a waxy substance. The "how' is easy:

Coat your eyelashes in a thin layer of goop and curl them using a generic eyelash curler. The product will keep your eyelashes from getting brittle and will give some protection to the base of your lid.

Additionally, it'll also treat your lashes like a hair mask would your hair, meaning they can bend without being torn out of your eyelids.

The Waterproof Mascara Trick

If you've ever used mascara right after you've curled your lashes, you know it can completely undo your curling efforts. But using mascara before you curl your eyelashes isn't the answer either.

One solution, supposedly, is waterproof mascara. Waterproof formulas tend to be drier and able to hold the shape better than regular mascara formulas. Stay curly in water and on land.

Taking Care Of Your Eye Lashes

The most important piece of lash curling advice is, of course, to take good care of your lashes. The softer and more bendable your lashes, the smaller the chance you'll damage them with your eyelash curler.

That means removing your makeup completely every night - no exceptions! Excess makeup buildup on your lashes can lead to damage and fallout, and can also cause eye irritation or infection.

Remove your makeup gently, and avoid scrubbing at your lashes or lash line. It can help to let your makeup remover sit on the lashes for a few seconds to loosen your mascara before removing it.

Another important way to keep your eyelashes supple and pliable is by using an eyelash serum. Just like the hair on your head, your eyelashes need moisture and nutrients to reach their full potential.

In addition to good makeup hygiene, try adding a lash serum to your daily routine.

Learning how to curl eyelashes can be overwhelming if you don't have a ton of experience with it. With so many types of curlers on the market, countless brands (both drugstore and high-end) and differences in quality, just purchasing an eyelash curler can feel like a daunting task.

Then there are the how-to questions: do you curl before or after mascara? How do you avoid the dreaded ninety-degree L crimp? When should you replace the rubber padding? How do you clean the darn thing? There's a lot that goes into learning how to curl lashes correctly, but once you get the basics down, the learning curve doesn't feel so steep.